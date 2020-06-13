11:00am, 13 June 2020

Former Ospreys boss Allen Clarke has bagged himself a Major League Rugby role just 32 days after linking up with Welsh League 2 West Central side Ystradgynlais as a coaching consultant. The Irishman was ousted from his head coaching position at the Guinness PRO14 club last November.

That axing that took a while to run its course as it wasn’t until December 30 that the Ospreys officially confirmed Clarke was gone following a legal standoff. It was the last heard of Clarke until last month when he hooked up with Ystradgynlais, a Welsh grassroots club located less than 20 miles north of the Liberty Stadium.

However, it has now emerged that Clarke is heading much further afield than that, new MLR start-up club Dallas Jackals announcing on Friday that they have appointed the 52-year-old former Ireland hooker as their new director of rugby for the 2021 season.

“When I spoke with Phil Camm and Elaine Vassie, I was impressed with the club’s vision, their plans for the development of rugby in the area and their personal integrity,” said Clarke on the Dallas club’s website.

“Rugby is a growing sport in America and the quality of the MLR is improving at a rapid rate each year. I’m looking forward to immersing myself in the culture of Texas, building connections with the community and playing my part in the growth of rugby in Dallas. We have a lot of work to do, but everybody is determined to work tirelessly to achieve success on and off the field.”

Jackals general manager Camm added: “After an extensive search, we are proud to have attracted and secured a director of rugby of Allen’s calibre. Development of domestic talent is a key priority for the Dallas Jackals. Allen’s passion and expertise in this area coupled with his elite level coaching made him the standout candidate for us.”

