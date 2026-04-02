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Women's Six Nations

François Ratier: 'I’m very excited and very proud'

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Manae Feleu, captain of France, and Francois Ratier, Head coach of France pose for a photo with the trophy during the Guinness Women's Six Nations Launch at Guinness Open Gate Brewery London on March 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Christmas may be over half a year away, but judging by France’s new head coach François Ratier you would be forgiven for thinking it is round the corner with the former Canada boss as excited as a child on 24 December.

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At the Guinness Women’s Six Nations launch in central London, the 53-year-old grinned from ear to ear, he shook everyone’s hand, greeted old friends, and shared his thoughts with anyone that asked.

There are five rounds of on-field challenges coming up over the next couple of months. Ratier gives over an air of being care-free, relaxed and counting down the days till his Championship debut.

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“It’s great because first, it’s a big feeling and I’m very excited, and very proud to represent France,” he told RugbyPass. “It is my first Six Nations too. I used to coach Canada in other competitions, but the Six Nations is something special for the French.

“The Six Nations, it’s like a rendezvous. For the men’s it’s 120 years of rivalry with England. For the French women, it’s more recent, but it’s the same excitement about it. It’s a European Championship. If you win it, you’re European champions.”

Ratier started his new job at the start January, but his first on-pitch challenge is on Saturday 11 April when France host Italy at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble. Then come clashes away to Wales, at home to Ireland, away to Scotland and, finally, at home to England.

England have denied France the Championship every year since 2018. Last year they squeaked by with a 42-41 victory at Allianz Stadium and then beat Les Bleues in the Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

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Ratier knows all about heart-breaking defeats to England. They beat his Canada outfit in the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup final. But the Red Roses have not haunted his every waking moment since.

“I will tell you a big cliche right now,” he smiled. “I’m focusing on Italy, in Grenoble in 11 days and that’s all. That’s where I’m looking right now. No further talks about England.”

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As a player, Ratier played on the wing for Soyaux-Angoulême in the 1990s before injury curtailed his career. Unsure of what to do next, he headed to Canada and Montreal where his coaching career took off. He even met his wife.

Ratier looked after the men’s Under-17s from 2008 to 2012 and a year later took over the women’s senior side. He stepped down after they reached the quarter-finals of the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup having also had a brief spell as men’s interim coach after Kieran Crowley resigned in 2016.

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He stayed in Canada and become head coach of Rugby Canada’s academy, while also helping coach the national senior men’s centralised program. Spells as Rugby Quebec’s director general and technical director, and the Toronto Arrows as a consultant coach in Major League Rugby followed. When the Ontario franchise disappeared in 2023 he returned to France as head coach of Stade Bordelais and won two Elite 1 Féminine titles.

France full-back Morgane Bourgeois, who was part of his team in Bordeaux, recently told RugbyPass that you could see the Canadian influence on his coaching style, with his teams adopting a more “Anglo-Saxon” approach than others in France.

France’s Round 5 showdown England on Sunday 17 May means that Ratier will make a swift return to Bordeaux with the match taking place at Stade Matmut Atlantique. Last year France may have come within a point at Allianz Stadium, but they spent much of the match chasing John Mitchell’s side and trailed 31-7 at one stage in the first half. Something Ratier wants to avoid.

“We have to be more clinical,” he said. “The French team needs to be more clinical, more technical. When it matters, under pressure, they know how to play rugby. We know how to counter-attack to play in chaos, to create things from nothing, but it’s always in reaction.

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“Now, we need to put our game forward and control what we’re doing, and keep that flair, keep that willingness to play, to create things, but we need to be way more consistent.”

Ratier has involved a lot of new talent in his squad, and he predicts the average age of his squad will be around the 23-24 mark. He has also freshened up the coaching team with Gérald Bastide – an assistant coach for France’s senior men under Guy Novés – in charge of defence, transition and skills, and Florent Wieczorek his forwards coach.

One thing that won’t change though, is his choice of captain. Ratier’s predecessors Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz made Manaé Feleu their captain for the WXV1 in 2023, and Feleu’s new boss had no hesitation in keeping her in the role.

“For me, it was almost a no brainer, because the moment I met her, I realised that she would be a great captain,” Ratier said. “I could have changed her and chosen someone else, but when I met all the players, she’s the one who gets everyone to listen. She’s the one that people go to if they have a problem.”

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Comments on RugbyPass

G
GP 42 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
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Nickers 58 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



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118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



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7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

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u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

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unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



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100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



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15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



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100 Go to comments
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