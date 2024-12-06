Franco Smith reveals Glasgow Warriors' 'big objective' for Champions Cup

Franco Smith has challenged Glasgow to complement an encouraging start to their United Rugby Championship title defence by mounting a strong run in the Investec Champions Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warriors begin their European campaign at home to Gallagher Premiership side Sale on Saturday while they face further pool-stage fixtures against French pair Toulon and Racing 92 as well as Harlequins.

Glasgow enter the competition in good fettle, buoyed by being second in the URC with five wins from their last six matches. Smith is eager to see them carry their form into Europe.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV. Watch now Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii: A star is born | RPTV Sam Warburton names his stand out of the Autumn Nations Series, as young Wallaby Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii stepped up. Watch more clips like this on RugbyPass TV. Watch now

“Being consistent in the Investec Champions Cup is a big objective for this group,” the head coach told Warriors’ website.

“We look forward to the challenge of competing with the best in Europe – Sale, Toulon, Racing and Harlequins are four quality outfits.

“We know we will need to be at our best against Sale, and we look forward to getting our campaign under way.”

Smith has made eight changes to the side that started last Friday’s 17-15 victory at Scarlets, with hooker Gregor Hiddleston added to the XV along with Scotland internationals Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Jamie Bhatti, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson and Rory Darge.

ADVERTISEMENT

GLASGOW WARRIORS: Jamie Bhatti, 2. Gregor Hiddleston, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Olujare Oguntibeju, 5. Scott Cummings, 6. Matt Fagerson, 7. Rory Darge, 8. Henco Venter, 9. George Horne, 10. Tom Jordan, 11. Kyle Rowe, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 13. Huw Jones, 14. Sebastian Cancelliere, 15. Josh McKay

REPLACEMENTS: 16. Johnny Matthews, 17. Rory Sutherland, 18. Sam Talakai, 19. Alex Samuel, 20. Ally Miller, 21. Jack Mann, 22. Jamie Dobie, 23. Duncan Weir