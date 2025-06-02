Franco Smith explains why Glasgow are better equipped for Leinster rematch

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith believes they are better equipped to face Leinster in next weekend’s semi-final than on recent trips to Dublin.

Defending champions Warriors set up a BKT United Rugby Championship last-four encounter at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday when they secured a five-try 36-18 triumph over the Stormers at Scotstoun on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Leinster were not at their best in their quarter-final but had enough to beat Scarlets 33-21 at the Aviva Stadium.

Warriors lost 13-5 in the Irish capital in the final match of the regular URC season and were thrashed 52-0 there in April in the Champions Cup.

“You must put the Leinster games in perspective. The first one, we were in the middle of the season, there were a lot of injuries in that period. There were so many out at that certain stage,” said Smith.

“The expectation (on Leinster) was massive because they hadn’t played their top team since the Six Nations. Everything worked for them. Nothing went well (for us).

“If that happens with Leinster, they could put international teams away like that. That’s what we took from that.

“The next time, we were more ready for the challenge. Hopefully, that will help us this time.”

Glasgow are rank outsiders at 13/2 to upset the odds and keep their title defence alive.