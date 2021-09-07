Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Internationals    

France's opening World Cup clash with All Blacks just two years away

By Tom Vinicombe
(Photo by Aurelien Meunier - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

In exactly two years’ time, a blaring whistle will signal kick-off as France go toe-to-toe with the All Blacks in the opening match of the 2023 World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been two years since the Springboks were crowned champions in Japan and, thanks to the ongoing impacts of the global pandemic, rugby is still yet to return to the heights of South Africa’s famous victory over England in front of 70,000-strong Yokohama crowd.

There are signs that the game is stirring once more, however, with the upcoming November internationals set to mark the first full-scale inter-hemisphere smorgasbord of matches since 2019.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
The panel of Ross Karl, Bryn Hall and James Parsons run their eye over all the action from the past weekend of rugby.

Clashes between Australia and England, South Africa and Wales, and Japan and Ireland should all make for tense viewing, but the highlight of the coming international window will perhaps be the All Blacks’ impending clash with France, set for November 20.

After bowing out in the knockout stages of the 2019 tournament, both nations are starting to make massive strides ahead of their opening night fixture in 2023 and the coming match will give fans a taste of where their sides sit halfway through the current cycle.

While the groups for France 2023 were decided late last year, and the draw was unveiled earlier in 2021, there’s still much to be decided for the coming tournament.

In Pool A, New Zealand and France will be joined by their traditional World Cup rival, Italy, as well as the top emerging nations from Africa and the Americas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those spots will likely be filled by Namibia and whoever emerges victorious between Uruguay and the winner of the current series being played between the USA and Canada.

Canada secured a surprise victory in the first match of the series last weekend and the Eagles will need to turn around a 13-point deficit in the return fixture on Saturday if they want to avoid a considerably more convoluted path to World Cup qualification.

South Africa, Ireland and Scotland will battle it out for the two spots in Pool B, alongside the top tier-two side from the Asia/Pacific region – likely Tonga – and the Europe 2 qualifier.

The Europe 1 qualifier, meanwhile, will join Wales, Australia and Fiji in Pool C, as well as the final qualifier from the ‘best of the rest’ repechage tournament set to be held next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two European emerging nations will also be decided in 2022, with aggregate results from two years’ worth of Rugby Europe Championship games to determine who will get the chance to play at rugby’s flagship tournament.

Georgia (five wins from five matches) and Portugal (three wins) are currently in the box-seat but Romania and Russia have games in hand and still hold their futures in their own hands ahead of next year’s Championship.

Finally, England, Japan, Argentina and Samoa will all fancy their chances of qualifying out of Pool D, and will be joined by one further side from the Americas.

While the full fixture list can’t be confirmed until the 20 qualified nations are determined, the opening game between Les Bleus and the All Blacks in Paris promises to spearhead what’s looming as the biggest Rugby World Cup of all-time.

2023 Rugby World Cup Pools

Pool A:

New Zealand
France
Italy
Americas 1
Africa 1

Pool B:

South Africa
Ireland
Scotland
Asia/Pacific 1
Europe 2

Pool C:

Wales
Australia
Fiji
Europe 1
Final Qualifier Winner

Pool D:

England
Japan
Argentina
Samoa
Americas 2

Listen to the latest episode of the Aotearoa Rugby Pod below:

Jordie Barrett red highlights pros of NZR and RA joining forces Sense has prevailed in the Southern Hemisphere - but will World Rugby follow suit? Tony Johnson Stars of the show have bright futures for All Blacks There were some standout performances in the All Blacks' win over the Wallabies in Bledisloe III. Patrick McKendry Who will make the most of Aaron Smith’s All Blacks absence? The next month looms as a crucial time for TJ Perenara and Brad Weber to prove their starting pedigree. Tom Vinicombe Why the 2021 edition of Bledisloe III is a different beast Far from a dead rubber, the third Bledisloe test will be a key match for the All Blacks. Gregor Paul Mental battle the biggest danger for weary All Blacks After a period of uncertainty, the All Blacks now face a challenge of the mind as much the body. Justin Marshall

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Internationals    

France's opening World Cup clash with All Blacks just two years away

Search