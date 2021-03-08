He would go on to score 30 tries and 698 points and live up to his early nickname as ‘Kid Dynamite’ with his silky ball-playing, sharp footwork and smart organising skills.

So talented, Rugby Australia changed their own rules by drafting the so-called ‘Giteau Law’ to select players from outside Australia who had played 60 or more tests.

He was playing in France when recalled for a stirring comeback at the 2015 World Cup after winning a hat-trick of European Rugby Champions Cups (2013-15) with Toulon.

“I still love to play and compete. What will give me just as much satisfaction is helping to create the identity of the Giltinis and developing the potential in some excellent American and international youngsters for the club’s future,” Giteau said.

“I’ve had a lot of opportunities to speak to (head coach) Darren Coleman about the values he holds dear and how important it is to nurture local American and Canadian players and get them into national teams.

“I feel I know what successful clubs look like…you need strong leaders and you need to establish what you stand for early on and off the field.

“If you stick to those standards it becomes habitual for those who follow in the seasons ahead.

“With good people, you create a family feel at a club and you do more than normal to protect that and not let the club down.

“I’m excited. I know how big sport is in the United States in general and I see Major League Rugby having a real crack to turn the USA into a dominant rugby nation.

“The Giltinis will be out in the LA rugby community to get our fans fully involved.” If the Chiefs can’t improve on their poor season-opening effort, they’ll easily find themselves knocking on the door of the worst-losing run for a New Zealand side in Super Rugby history. ?? @realmikepulman https://t.co/rGiDTqR155 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 8, 2021

Father-of-three Giteau’s close friendship with former Wallaby Adam Ashley-Cooper was a factor too when they both decided to jump into this adventure.

The pair share a business partnership in Backline Wines with retired Wallaby, Drew Mitchell.

As a sign of Giteau’s commitment, he bobbed up in Australian club rugby mid-season in Canberra with Gungahlin Eagles during the COVID-19 restrictions.