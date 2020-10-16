11:53pm, 16 October 2020

The LA Giltinis have confirmed the appointment of highly regarded Australian rugby executive and former Wallaby Adam Freier as the organisation’s general manager for its maiden MLR season set to kick off in March 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freier brings a world-class and unique skill set to the MLR, having played a significant role in Australian rugby across marketing, digital, media/communications and community rugby, as well as a 15-year professional playing career.

Freier joins Giltinis coach Darren Coleman and former Wallabies, Waratahs and Randwick teammate Stephen Hoiles to lead the franchise out of Venice Beach next season.

Healthspan Elite Performance of the Week | Bledisloe Cup | Aotearoa Rugby Pod

News of Freier’s appointment comes ahead of a massive period for the Gitltinis as the club looks to introduce over 30 new signings to the MLR from November 1.

“I am humbled but extremely excited by this appointment and see it as a great honour to lead Los Angeles into their maiden season and toward their first MLR Championship,” said Freier.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to work at a premium entertainment business who is attacking sports marketing in such a particular way. It has been great to find like-minded marketing and sports executives to innovate the way in which consumers can engage with rugby with freedom to constantly challenge the status quo.

“Make no mistake, entertainment will drive what we do here at the Giltinis, and our franchise is looking forward to bringing a very unique match day experience to the US sports market and the city of Los Angeles. It’s going to be fun, and fans of all ages will be in for a real treat, with some of the best family entertainment available in LA.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With Freier’s marketing expertise comes an appreciation and admiration for the community, having played and made a significant impact on youth and development programs as well as ‘grassroots’ associations and foundations within the Australian Rugby landscape.

“Outside of the stadium, what really excites me is the opportunity to play a role in uniting and igniting the rugby community here in Los Angeles. The local rugby community has some great people and foundations in place for our franchise to thrive, and I look forward to working with them as the sport continues to rise in the city.

“We obviously want immediate on-field success, but our long-term focus is to have a sustainable flow of high-end rugby talent coming out of the region, and we have some exciting announcements about our youth and development plans later this month, and an exceptional coach to drive it.”

Michael Hooper has hit back at talk of increased niggle following the questions raised during the week about apparent targeting of All Blacks first-five Richie Mo'unga. #BledisloeCup #NZLvAUS https://t.co/4qIMp0LNQd — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) October 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the appointment of Coleman and Holies in May, the Giltinis have remained tight lipped on communicating any players, taking the approach of naming their squad during a condensed period, with Freier giving fans a sense of what’s to come in the coming months.

“The entire organisation have been working incredibly hard in the background to assemble the very best local and international rugby stars which we will be confirming over the next couple of months, and we really want to own this space. I’m absolutely certain that LA and our Rugby community will be happy with their team representing them in the MLR this season and will do our city proud.

“The level of interest from players across the world to join us in LA has been overwhelming and really does highlight why LA is the entertainment capital of the world.

“Seeing the holistic benefits LA can provide our rugby players and their families and its professional opportunities, it’s obviously unparalleled to anywhere else within the professional rugby landscape.

“Now the 2021 season is locked in, you can feel the energy brewing within US rugby circles and the MLR is starting to gain some real traction internationally, which is a credit to all of the MLR owners, their staff and the league office.”

The Giltinis will kick off their Major League Rugby campaign on the weekend of March 20, 2021.

– LA Giltinis