San Diego Legion have confirmed former Scotland captain Scott Murray and USA Sevens legend Zack Test as its new co-Head Coaches.

Murray won 87 caps for Scotland and represented the British and Irish Lions in 2001, and enjoyed a well-travelled career representing sides across the then PRO12, Premiership and the Top 14. He took up a coaching role with the Legion in 2018, the franchise enjoying a successful two-year spell in American rugby’s latest professional rugby competition.

Test meanwhile, was better known for his exploits with the US Sevens programme, but also featured for the Eagles on multiple occasions before being forced to retire. Test also joined the Legion in 2018, their inaugural season.

“Each with storied rugby careers as players, including multiple Rugby World Cups, Olympics and Lions Tours, and their most recent work as very talented assistant coaches, Zack and Scott are well placed to take over our head-coaching role,” San Diego Legion Chairman Darren Gardner told the club website. “Both have shown they could easily do the head-coach job in their own right, so Ryan and I feel very fortunate to have them working in combination. We are excited about our next chapter and this is the first step.”

“In a short period of time, SD Legion has built a world-class organization and a fantastic culture,” said Murray. “I am very excited to help further that and continue the team delivering success on the field.”

“We have a fantastic rugby organization at SD Legion,” said Test. “I am looking forward to continuing to develop our team and winning style of rugby that fans and the San Diego community can be proud of.”

The Legion have made waves in the Major League Rugby, securing the signature last year of All Black centre Ma’a Nonu. They had gone undefeated in the league in 2020 before the pandemic saw the season abandoned.

