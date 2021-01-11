8:46am, 11 January 2021

Bristol Bears’ Kyle Sinckler has been cited following an exchange with referee Karl Dickson during the Bears’ 20-7 defeat of Exeter on Saturday. Sinckler was heard asking Dickson, a former Harlequins teammate, ‘are you ****ing serious?’ after Chiefs hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie was penalised for a no-arms ram tackle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tighthead was cited by former England prop Duncan Bell.

Sinckler, who subsequently posted an apology on Twitter, will appear before a disciplinary panel on Tuesday.

If found guilty, the low end sanction carries a two-week entry point, while mid-range would see the prop banned for four weeks.

“Kyle Sinckler of Bristol Bears will appear before an online independent disciplinary panel tomorrow evening (Tuesday 12 January 2021),” an RFU statement read.

“Sinckler was cited by independent citing commissioner Duncan Bell following the match between Bristol Bears and Exeter Chiefs on Saturday 9 January 2021. This was for failing to respect the authority of the match official, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.28.

“The independent disciplinary panel will be chaired by Richard Whittam QC, with Becky Essex and one other panel member to be confirmed.”

ADVERTISEMENT