9:07pm, 29 June 2020

By NZ Herald

Former All Black Carlos Spencer has revealed why he’s parted ways with the Hurricanes three games into the Super Rugby Aotearoa season.

The Hurricanes said in a statement yesterday that the backs coach would leave the club immediately “due to the financial uncertainty created by Covid-19”.

Spencer joined the Hurricanes staff at the start of 2019 after a stint with Sanix Blues in Japan.

Spencer has revealed he was told by the Hurricanes he would be made redundant at the conclusion of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season and decided to walk early.

“Unfortunate times at the moment but was told at the start of lockdown there could be a possibility of losing my job due to finances and uncertainty next year,” Spencer said in a statement to NZME.

“[I] Was told last week that due to these reasons I would be made redundant at the end of August. Rather than carry on and finish off the competition I saw this as an opportunity to spend some well needed time with the family and sort out what our next move is,” he added.

“[I’m] In no hurry to make any decisions, just want to enjoy time with the family and finally get to watch my kids play some sport,” Spencer said.

The Hurricanes remain winless through the opening three weeks of Super Rugby Aotearoa after holding a 4-2 record in Super Rugby pre-Covid-19.

