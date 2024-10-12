Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
20 - 10
FT
29 - 14
FT
19 - 10
FT
WOMENS
46 - 15
FT
WOMENS
21 - 17
FT
44 - 22
FT
31 - 20
FT
6 - 6
FT
29 - 27
FT
28 - 23
FT
33 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
31 - 13
FT
14 - 26
FT
WOMENS
19 - 17
FT
14 - 15
FT
Today
08:00
WOMENS
Today
08:30
Today
10:00
Today
10:00
Today
10:00
Today
10:00
WOMENS
Today
10:05
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
11:00
WOMENS
Today
12:15
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
WOMENS
Today
12:45
Today
14:35
Today
15:00
Today
15:05
Today
18:45
WOMENS
Today
21:05
Today
22:00
WOMENS
Tomorrow
09:30
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Gallagher Premiership

Fissler Confidential: Prem rival's failed £800k bid for Marcus Smith

By Neil Fissler
Marcus Smith looks on during the England training session held at the Allianz Stadium on October 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Bristol Bears failed in a bid to sign England fly-half Marcus Smith despite offering him an eye-watering £800,000 a year to move to the West Country when his Harlequins contract runs out at the end of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bears have made a top-class fly-half their priority for next season and put a three-year deal on the table, but it wasn’t enough to tempt him into making the same move as Lovejoy Chawatama last summer.

Smith, who also had interest from Top 14 clubs, has put pen to paper on a new deal with Quins until 2028, leaving the Bears and their huge bag of cash to look elsewhere to fill their vacancy.

Sale Sharks scrum-half Raffi is out of contract at the end of the season and is being offered to Premiership rivals Bath and Saracens as he looks to kick-start his career that has been hit by a series of injuries.

Charlton-born Quirke, 23, has only started 20 games for the Sharks. He broke into the England squad under Eddie Jones, winning two caps in November 2021, scoring a try against South Africa.

He is yet to play a game for the Sharks this season after having an operation to insert a screw into his wrist and is due to make his comeback within the next few weeks.

Pau gazumped Top 14 rivals Bordeaux Begles to win the race to land Argentina hooker Julian Montoya when his contract with Leicester Tigers runs out at the end of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

RugbyPass exclusively revealed the move this week after beating off interest from Bordeaux, Lyon, and Perpignan. All three held talks with Montoya, who is closing in on winning a century of international caps.

Our friends at Midi Olympique have reported that Les Sectionnistes put a three-year deal on the table to lure him to the shadow of the Pyrenees, which was a year longer than Bordeaux, and it clinched his signature.

Springbok loosehead prop Ntuthuko Mchunu is weighing up an offer to swap his home town club, the Sharks, and make a move to the Stormers when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Maritzburg College Mchunu, 25, has won three Springbok caps, including playing against Wales and Portugal in the summer has made 73 appearances for the Sharks.

ADVERTISEMENT

He came off the bench for the Sharks Challenge Cup Final win over Gloucester last season and had moved swiftly through the Sharks ranks after making his debut in 2019 is due to decide in the next few weeks.

Harlequins are set to offer England loosehead Fin Baxter, who is out of contract at the end of the season, a new long-term deal that will keep him at the Twickenham Stoop for the foreseeable future.

Baxter, 22 – who was nominated for the RPA Young Player of the Year award last season, missing out to Exeter Chiefs flyer Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – won his first two England caps in New Zealand in the summer.

Quins’ bid to re-sign him hasn’t been helped by the departure of his agent, Mark Spoors, from agency Wasserman. Spoors started with Sports Masters International in 2002 before founding Big Red Management a year later.

Montpellier lock Paul Willemse will find out next week if he will be forced into an early retirement after suffering another concussion against Stade Francais last weekend.

The Pretoria-born French international, 31, who played for the Lions, the Bulls and Grenoble before moving to Montpellier in June 2015, is under contract to the club until the end of the season.

Willemse, who was concussed five times last season, suffered his latest in a clash with JJ Van Der Mescht and admitted pre-season that another would end his career will have a medical examination before a final decision is made.

Heinz Lemoto, who is tipped to become Australia’s next superstar, is set to wait until next year to decide if he will be playing union or league when he leaves school.

Lemoto plays union at Scots College and league for the Penrith Panthers, and he was the star on Australia’s recent under-18 tour of New Zealand.

The No. 8 is in the final year of his education at Scots, and he isn’t in a rush and is likely to wait until he can speak to the Panthers rivals under NRL rules in April before he decides about his next move.

Wales and Lions winger Josh Adams admits that he would consider a move to Japan when his contract with Cardiff ends after hearing Liam Williams talk about his experience in the Far East.

Adams, who came close to joining French club Lyon two years ago, says that he loved Japan after nine weeks there during the 2019 World Cup and would love to return.

“It’s definitely something I would consider. It’s such a cool place. Maybe in a couple of years, if there was an opportunity to do it, then I would certainly consider it,” he told a Welsh podcast.

Related

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle lead race for Duhan van der Merwe

La Rochelle hope to end their search for a new explosive winger by making a move to take Scotland and Lions ace Duhan van der Merwe to the Bay of Biscay next season.

Read Now

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

2

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle lead race for Duhan van der Merwe

3

14 All Blacks released to play NPC quarter-finals

4

Sale Sharks No.8 Du Preez opens talks with Top 14 big boys

5

Ben Healy pays price for 'directionless' Edinburgh display

6

The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

7

The age of dominance is all but over for New Zealand rugby

8

Ireland to play first ever Test match against Portugal in 2025

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Should Wales look to their oldest rivals for an uptick in fortunes?

With the Welsh regions on special measures financially and struggling, should Warren Gatland cast his net further afield?

LONG READ

Rory Underwood's other-worldly England record may never be broken

A phenomenal mark of 48 tries, achieved against the odds, is still a distant prospect for today's top English wingers.

LONG READ

The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

Running an Australia XV tour alongside the Wallabies' voyage is a smart decision which may pay big dividends.

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Ed the Duck 2 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Not quite the ‘most’ stable, after all the Irish boys earnings are topped up with government backed tax refunds at retirement…!

577 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 8 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Do you really think that would solve the myriad problems in welsh rugby? They’d be the whipping boys for everyone, except maybe Newcastle!

577 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 12 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

He’s a complete rocket, resplendent in his wacky conspiracy theories. Among other amusing traits…

577 Go to comments
A
AA 1 hour ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

There is no denying the passion of Welsh, Scottish and Irish when playing England.

Except that only England have been in and won the world cup.

Clive Woodward might disagree that England players lack that last degree of willpower to dig out a win .

The RFU management have messed about ever since Clives glorious team . He set the blueprint which through jealousy was ignored.

It remains to be seen if Ireland will carry on winning when the ,shall we say , the "invited" players move on .Passion or not .

S Africa win because they believe.

13 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

Being bigger than Kolbe is not difficult, I would back Kolbe in a collision between the two. Ryan for 2026 Wallabies and perhaps Australia A in 2025.

8 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

Hey OJohn, cheers for the comment.


In regard to IFL, I agree he is a bigger body and his exiting box kick is great, but having watched him for the Force in their tour of South Africa; he has not been particularly impressive around the field and has been unable to bring his speed (which it looks like he's lost a metre or two) into the game.


Please watch those two games or the minis and let me know what you think. Because he was my favourite no.9 under Eddie, so I like him but not convinced this year.


I am not yet convinced of Bowen, he was shaky at U20s last year.


We shall see about Kerevi. I am hoping he proves me wrong and impresses.

8 Go to comments
B
BM 1 hour ago
Can New Zealand beat the world's best without Barrett at 10?

in short NO!

66 Go to comments
H
HW 2 hours ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Really great article. Other coaches should take note.

13 Go to comments
R
RS 2 hours ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

And yet there wasn't... So this conversation is happening.

13 Go to comments
B
BM 2 hours ago
Clayton McMillan’s key update on NPC Final before All Blacks XV's tour

Dreaming of a second NPC title in three years for WELLINGTON LIONS as Clayton McMillan says all blacks concerned will still be here!

2 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

How about writing an article about the different leagues, their minutes and how it affects the different national setups? That would be a great article and current.

577 Go to comments
B
BM 2 hours ago
Clayton McMillan’s key update on NPC Final before All Blacks XV's tour

THANK YOU CLAYTON FOR THE NPC UPDATE. However now that Taranaki (2) has lost to Waikato ( 7) in third quarterfinal there are no rules for who plays who in SEMIS? I did read last year that should a lower seeded team beat a higher seed as happened for Waikato tonight that they have to play top seed Wellington Lions(1) in the semis instead of BOP. Should Tasman(3) beat Canterbury (8) in the fourth quarterfinal tomorrow then they play BOP (4) in second semi next week in Tasman. however should Canterbury beat Tasman then semis would be Canterbury(8) playing W Lions (1) in first semi as highest seedings alway get home advantage. I BELIEVE THAT is confused but RIGHT if any one can confirm. GL all to aim for final BIG KUDOS!

2 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 2 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I'm sure there would be another country quick to jump on the URC band wagon if that should happen, but no, I don't see that happening. At least not yet. I don't think it was the organisations, it started as false rumours and went away and now it's back. The English seems to back off a bit from the idea for now. Besides, CVC have shares in both competitions and I can't see them merging the 2. It would be too big of a risk.

577 Go to comments
L
LW 2 hours ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

Pfft. One penalty the other way and ABs would hold the cup and these conversations would not be happening

13 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I agree. The change Willie makes to the Bulls team was and is immense. Rassie is just pure genius in his ways of thinking when it comes to rugby. He knows how to milk his players to get the best out of them.

577 Go to comments
B
BC 3 hours ago
WXV: Ireland come from behind to beat USA in Vancouver

Delighted to see the resurgence of Ireland, though still plenty to do. The USA repeated infringements hurt them badly and I think they need to be fitter. Ireland played with great energy though I thought them a touch fortunate to be awarded their second try which was one of the turning points.

1 Go to comments
M
MA 3 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

I married one John and she got 2 kids out of me.

That takes a genius imo 😎🤣

136 Go to comments
B
BC 3 hours ago
Wales avoid relegation from WXV 2 with clinical win over Japan

Clinical is not a word I would use in relation to Wales women. One try from a charge down, the second from a suspicious forward pass and the third from an interception on their own goal line. Opportunistic more like. Still a win is a win.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You better not go into a pro changing shed and start suggesting midweek games as well JW. You would not get out alive!

577 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Jeez man. You just tried to blame LNR for 'withholding' players from seelction. They don't.


The Union [FFR] and the League org [LNR] agree on this policy together.


You may not like it, but it's the way rugby in France has evolved.


As they now have the most successful club/provincial comp anywhre on the planet, the model has to be worth examination - however much it sticks in your craw.

577 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November
Search