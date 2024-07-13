Fissler Confidential: A big week for Stuart Hogg

Former Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg will take his first steps back into rugby when he reports for pre-season training with Montpellier next Wednesday after the club confirmed him as a medical joker.

Hogg, who retired before the World Cup last year, has signed on for two years with the option of a third season and will join fellow new boys England No 8 Billy Vunipola and Georgian prop Nika Abuladze when they report back.

It is not the only big date on Hogg’s calendar next week. He is due to return to court on Monday for an intermediate hearing ahead of his trial for alleged domestic abuse on July 30.

Finn Douglas joins a growing band of expat British players who are playing for Valence Romans in the Pro D2 next season after his departure from Edinburgh at the end of last season.

Former Worcester Warriors, Saracens and Ulster tighthead Gareth Milasinovich; ex-Hartpury back row Darryl Dyer, and full-back George Worth, who started his career with Leicester; have played for the club.

The Scotland under-20 winger took to the social media platform Facebook to advertise himself for a move. He has been rewarded with a one-year contract after several clubs around the globe expressed interest in signing him up.

Exeter Chiefs will continue to target Ealing Trailfinders centre Reuben Bird-Tulloch despite him snubbing a move to the West Country to remain with the Championship big guns next season.

The former Premiership and European Champions had hoped that the former Saracens and Northampton Saints centre would solve their recruitment problems in the area, but he has opted to stay in West London.

But sources are indicating that the door isn’t entirely closed on a future move, especially if the Trailfinders once again miss out on promotion to the Premiership at the end of next season.

Eliott Stooke has jumped aboard the Oriental gravy train after signing a two-year contract with Japanese Top League side the Red Hurricanes following his departure from Bath when his short-term contract ended.

Lock Stooke, who was on Bath’s replacement’s bench in this year’s Premiership final defeat against Northampton Saints, had been linked with a move to West Country rivals Gloucester.

The former Wasps, Bristol Bears, and Montpellier ace joins the Red Hurricanes along with Munster number eight Jack O’Sullivan and Moana Pasifika’s Samoan international centre Henry Taefu.

Scotland boss Gregor Townsend admits that he hasn’t spoken to the former Edinburgh tight-head WP Nel about joining his staff now that the veteran South African has called time on his playing career.

Nel, 38, retired following Edinburgh’s defeat against Benetton at the start of last month after winning 61 caps for his adopted nation and had been linked with becoming part of Townsend’s set-up.

But Townsend addressed the elephant in the room while in America this week. He said he was happy with his coaching staff and didn’t plan to make any changes despite Nel saying their scrum lacked edge.

Northampton Saints are set to dip into Lee Radford’s Rugby League contacts book as they look to solve what they believe is the missing final piece of their recruitment jigsaw ahead of next season.

The Premiership champions have been looking to add to their squad since before the Twickenham showpiece but without much luck, so they are set to turn to Radford’s in rugby league to bring someone in.

Super League has been a happy hunting ground for Saints. In 2007, they signed Chris Ashton from Wigan Warriors, who broke the National League scoring record, a year after signing Stephen Myler from Salford.

Former Harlequins full-back Ross Chisholm has been named Harlequins women’s coach in succession to Amy Turner after spending a season as Attack and Transition Coach.

Chisholm, who made 128 first-team appearances for Quins over a 14-year playing career, takes over with immediate effect from Turner, who has joined the men’s set-up as Pathway Coach.

He took his first steps in coaching seven years ago joining his brother James, Charlie Matthews, and Matt Shields in taking charge at Sussex when they rejoined the County Championship after a four-year absence.

Super Rugby could return to Melbourne next season as part of a deal that saw Rugby Australia take control “operational control” of the ACT Brumbies with immediate effect.

The cash-strapped Brumbies will remain in Australia’s capital as part of the deal, but some games could be played out of state. Melbourne, which lost the Rebels at the end of last season, is in the mix to play host.

“We need to ensure that we’re supporting rugby around the country. We’ve got an open mind around most things in rugby in Australia at the moment,” said Rugby Australia big gun Phil Waugh.