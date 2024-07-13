Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Fissler Confidential: A big week for Stuart Hogg

By Neil Fissler
Stuart Hogg looks dejected after the final whistle of the 2022 Autumn Nations Series, rugby union test match between Scotland and New Zealand on November 13, 2022 at the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland (Photo by Malcolm Mackenzie/DPPI/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NO USE CHINA. NO USE FRANCE. NO USE GERMANY. NO USE HUNGARY. NO USE SPAIN. NO USE UK.

Former Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg will take his first steps back into rugby when he reports for pre-season training with Montpellier next Wednesday after the club confirmed him as a medical joker.

Hogg, who retired before the World Cup last year, has signed on for two years with the option of a third season and will join fellow new boys England No 8 Billy Vunipola and Georgian prop Nika Abuladze when they report back.

It is not the only big date on Hogg’s calendar next week. He is due to return to court on Monday for an intermediate hearing ahead of his trial for alleged domestic abuse on July 30.

Finn Douglas joins a growing band of expat British players who are playing for Valence Romans in the Pro D2 next season after his departure from Edinburgh at the end of last season.

Former Worcester Warriors, Saracens and Ulster tighthead Gareth Milasinovich; ex-Hartpury back row Darryl Dyer, and full-back George Worth, who started his career with Leicester; have played for the club.

The Scotland under-20 winger took to the social media platform Facebook to advertise himself for a move. He has been rewarded with a one-year contract after several clubs around the globe expressed interest in signing him up.

Exeter Chiefs will continue to target Ealing Trailfinders centre Reuben Bird-Tulloch despite him snubbing a move to the West Country to remain with the Championship big guns next season.

The former Premiership and European Champions had hoped that the former Saracens and Northampton Saints centre would solve their recruitment problems in the area, but he has opted to stay in West London.

But sources are indicating that the door isn’t entirely closed on a future move, especially if the Trailfinders once again miss out on promotion to the Premiership at the end of next season.

Eliott Stooke has jumped aboard the Oriental gravy train after signing a two-year contract with Japanese Top League side the Red Hurricanes following his departure from Bath when his short-term contract ended.

Lock Stooke, who was on Bath’s replacement’s bench in this year’s Premiership final defeat against Northampton Saints, had been linked with a move to West Country rivals Gloucester.

The former Wasps, Bristol Bears, and Montpellier ace joins the Red Hurricanes along with Munster number eight Jack O’Sullivan and Moana Pasifika’s Samoan international centre Henry Taefu.

Scotland boss Gregor Townsend admits that he hasn’t spoken to the former Edinburgh tight-head WP Nel about joining his staff now that the veteran South African has called time on his playing career.

Nel, 38, retired following Edinburgh’s defeat against Benetton at the start of last month after winning 61 caps for his adopted nation and had been linked with becoming part of Townsend’s set-up.

But Townsend addressed the elephant in the room while in America this week. He said he was happy with his coaching staff and didn’t plan to make any changes despite Nel saying their scrum lacked edge.

Northampton Saints are set to dip into Lee Radford’s Rugby League contacts book as they look to solve what they believe is the missing final piece of their recruitment jigsaw ahead of next season.

The Premiership champions have been looking to add to their squad since before the Twickenham showpiece but without much luck, so they are set to turn to Radford’s in rugby league to bring someone in.

Super League has been a happy hunting ground for Saints. In 2007, they signed Chris Ashton from Wigan Warriors, who broke the National League scoring record, a year after signing Stephen Myler from Salford.

Former Harlequins full-back Ross Chisholm has been named Harlequins women’s coach in succession to Amy Turner after spending a season as Attack and Transition Coach.

Chisholm, who made 128 first-team appearances for Quins over a 14-year playing career, takes over with immediate effect from Turner, who has joined the men’s set-up as Pathway Coach.

He took his first steps in coaching seven years ago joining his brother James, Charlie Matthews, and Matt Shields in taking charge at Sussex when they rejoined the County Championship after a four-year absence.

Super Rugby could return to Melbourne next season as part of a deal that saw Rugby Australia take control “operational control” of the ACT Brumbies with immediate effect.

The cash-strapped Brumbies will remain in Australia’s capital as part of the deal, but some games could be played out of state. Melbourne, which lost the Rebels at the end of last season, is in the mix to play host.

“We need to ensure that we’re supporting rugby around the country. We’ve got an open mind around most things in rugby in Australia at the moment,” said Rugby Australia big gun Phil Waugh.

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Comments

1 Comment
B
Bull Shark 42 mins ago

RP should create a spinoff site for all the dregs of the rugby world playing in France. So I can read about them there if I wanted to.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

S
Shayne 9 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Typical rugby pass bullshit! Cody Taylor was outstanding at hooker, do not deny the quality of Itoji! McKenzie was way better but a solid 7….9.5? Give back you chiefs card bro! Re-inforces the idea rugby pass is a joke to be fair

12 Go to comments
T
Toaster 24 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Right ..DMck a 9.5 Good Lord that is terrible He was a 6 and struggled to dictate the play unlike Smith Ardie shouldered the carries and was brilliant Finau has been a big disappointment so far Papalii tackles but needs to offer more Locks average and Codie had another poor game Reece a shocker Move Telea to the right as that suits him Bring Clarke in for now Beauden Barrett…enough said Two fantastic impacts in the series

12 Go to comments
O
Owen 24 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Geez, other than a few moments the All Blacks looked very ordinary right up until BB and the other reserves came on. No strong carries or big hits, clearances regularly getting just a few meters, knock-ons, bad lineouts, boring play with no execution. England were great, but if they would just held onto the ball instead of kicking it when approaching the try line they'd probably have grabbed a few. I hope the ABs give Aumua/Sititi/Procter/Tosi a go now, they need some players that can break tackles rather than fall over as soon as someone touches them. DMac 9.5? He played OK but easily outplayed by his opposite, some beer goggles going there.

12 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 34 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Telea’s not an 8.5, I’d give him 6.5 on the back of his 1st try effory. But his two defensive lapses directly led to the two English kick-pass tries. The 1st he was caught out of position, the 2nd he didn’t even get off the ground. In addition, he combined with Perofeta to bomb a certain try. Codie was a 4.5, for me. Well below standard but showed enough effort in the tight & on D to get more than a 3 (which is basically a zero for a frontrower). D-Mac I'd give an 7.5, a solid game rather than outstanding. He merely did his job which should never get anyone a 9.5. And he seemed to relish BBs presence when they reverted to the dual driver mode. Beauden was fantastic except for when he kicked the ball out on the full with an overlap looming from our 10 metre line. Blew a great try opportunity. He gets an 8.5 partly too because he only played 30 or so minutes.

12 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 38 minutes ago
Australia vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Australia will be the surprise package at the RC.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 42 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: A big week for Stuart Hogg

RP should create a spinoff site for all the dregs of the rugby world playing in France. So I can read about them there if I wanted to.

1 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

generous

12 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hours ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

As I said earlier in the week - I saw no reason to expect the game to not be a mirror of last week and go down to the wire. England could easily be going home 2-0 winners - but BB provided the point of difference. It was noticeable that the arrival of Ratima and BB - significantly sped up the ABs attack and added some needed courage to play. NZ now have 3 tests to bring in the new guys and 6 weeks before a 2 test tour of SA where they’ll need to make a statement against the team they should have beaten in the RWC final 2023

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Wales hope to bounce back from ‘disappointment’ by snapping losing run

If Gatland has a pay for performance remuneration structure, at which point does he start paying the Welsh Rugby Union?

1 Go to comments
J
Jen 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Pretty hard to watch for much of the game but luckily BB and the bench pulled it back together.

12 Go to comments
D
Dave 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Not sure what game you were watching, but in the game I watched, D-Mac was done over by Marcus Smith in general play and I’d give D-Mac a 6.5

12 Go to comments
B
Bob Salad II 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Don’t think there will be too many complaints about those scores, but it does make England’s individual scores look very generous given they managed to play so badly against a team who looked pretty lost until Beauden came on.

12 Go to comments
B
Bob Salad II 1 hours ago
England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Pretty generous with some of those scores and harsh on Baxter only getting a 6.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
There's only one way Ireland can grab rankings top spot from Boks

I for one really want to see Ireland drop to number three in the world after today. Just so I can see what it looks like for the best team in the world to be ranked third in the world. Unprecedented.

11 Go to comments
B
Bob Salad II 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Congrats to The ABs for the win and preservation of their Eden record. Once again the bench and Beauden Barrett especially made the difference. Terrible 2nd half performance from England who completely failed to capitalize on that 20-minute period of dominance. Counted about 5 kicks from hand in or close to the NZ 22 all of which came to nought. Very frustrating.

12 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Dmac, 9,5? Everyone should have got a 5 and BB 10.

12 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hours ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

England lost when the allowed a massive change n momentum by losing three consecutive attacking line outs two inside 10m from the AB’s line. They lost 11 line outs in the 2019 WC final. When the aAB’s scored on the back of a huge momentum swing England started panicking gave away really soft crucial penalties and that was that. But they are a young team and the world had better take notice. The A ‘s have been poor in both games with ten minutes of brilliance rescuing the game.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Australia vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Gatland. About to test the whole “how low can you go” thing.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

BB again? Has anyone won MOTM playing 15mins?

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

A draw would be hilarious.

26 Go to comments
