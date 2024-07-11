Doncaster confirm signing of ex-England winger Semesa Rokoduguni

Six weeks after RugbyPass first broke the news of his impending arrival, ambitious Championship side Doncaster Knights have today officially announced the signing of ex-England winger Semesa Rokoduguni.

The 36-year-old, who is a Lance Corporal in the British Army, moves to the Knights off the back of a successful season in Pro D2 in France with Montauban.

But it is his 10-season spell with Bath that he is best known for, the powerful winger scoring 71 tries in 194 appearances for the blue, black and whites.

The Fijian-born star earned four caps for England off the back of his performances for the Premiership club and scored four tries.

He will be known to Knights head coach Joe Ford, as his dad, Mike, coached Rokoduguni during his time in charge of Bath.

Ford said: “His experience and knowledge of the game will certainly boost the squad both on and off the pitch. He’s an incredible player and we are so excited to introduce him to the rest of they boys.”