Gallagher Premiership

Doncaster confirm signing of ex-England winger Semesa Rokoduguni

By Jon Newcombe
Semesa Rokoduguni of Bath breaks clear during the Champions Cup Pool One match between Bath Rugby and Toulouse at Recreation Ground. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Six weeks after RugbyPass first broke the news of his impending arrival, ambitious Championship side Doncaster Knights have today officially announced the signing of ex-England winger Semesa Rokoduguni.

The 36-year-old, who is a Lance Corporal in the British Army, moves to the Knights off the back of a successful season in Pro D2 in France with Montauban.

But it is his 10-season spell with Bath that he is best known for, the powerful winger scoring 71 tries in 194 appearances for the blue, black and whites.

The Fijian-born star earned four caps for England off the back of his performances for the Premiership club and scored four tries.

He will be known to Knights head coach Joe Ford, as his dad, Mike, coached Rokoduguni during his time in charge of Bath.

Ford said: “His experience and knowledge of the game will certainly boost the squad both on and off the pitch. He’s an incredible player and we are so excited to introduce him to the rest of they boys.”

Related

Doncaster in advanced talks with ex-England wing Semesa Rokoduguni

Rokoduguni was one of the deadliest wingers in the Gallagher Premiership for Bath before injuries blighted the end of his decade-long stay at The Rec.

Read Now

 

Latest Features

FEATURE

Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Both coaches have issues to resolve as South Africa and Ireland prepare to clash again in Durban.

FEATURE

How can Rassie Erasmus evolve his deadly Bomb Squad?

The Springbok supremo is exploring ways to develop his power-laden bench further.

FEATURE

French South America tour beset by off-field issues to mirror political tumult at home

Melvyn's Jaminet's ill-advised social media posts and two players arrested for sexual assault have rocked France's summer tour

Comments on RugbyPass

t
tristan 11 minutes ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Umm. If this simile was true, Ireland would’ve won the last match, not lost it. This seems like SA have decided they have test 2 all sewn up and are trying to get inside the AB’s heads ahead of the RC.

10 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 28 minutes ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Remember that time Mccaw got dropped for the second test… oh wait.

10 Go to comments
B
Billy 31 minutes ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

Ireland are a good team but unless Boks get a red card I just can’t see them losing … Durban humid and slow and they revert back to type and grind the Irish to Zombie

9 Go to comments
T
Turlough 46 minutes ago
Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

O'Mahony will be coming on at the same time as hard man Snyman. Snyman better hope that the match is not decided one way or the other at that stage. A few Munster lads in that pack owe he mercenary Snyman a serious injury for what he did to Casey.

109 Go to comments
K
KiwiSteve 54 minutes ago
Ireland's new plan to shutdown Springboks attack

Ireland are going to win the world cup 🥤

2 Go to comments
S
Senzo Cicero 1 hours ago
Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Springbok attack fell apart after bomb squad arrived, horribly disjointed, easy turnovers for Irish defense. They lost momentum and control over the game and it nearly cost them. That will improve over time. Not sure Durban is the right place to be expansive, expect a lot of kicking with Murray on the pitch as well. Irish seem happy enough just surviving in the contest as long as possible and try and nick a win at the death.. works for Munster anyways.

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
How can Rassie Erasmus evolve his deadly Bomb Squad?

The real reason why the bomb squad is so successful for the boks is because they are able to field two sets of forwards that are indistinguishable in terms of ability. Not second stringers. All of them first stringers. Interchangeable. And that’s that. Any team in the world who had that would do the same thing.

5 Go to comments
F
Flankly 3 hours ago
Why decision-making must stay with the referee on the field, not the person in a room

The best way to fix it is to put in place mechanisms that ensure cheating does not pay. This is possible, but would require WR to think bigger.

29 Go to comments
A
Anthony 3 hours ago
Damian McKenzie error provokes shot clock change for second New Zealand vs England Test

Who remembers Gavin Hastings horror kick from in front of the posts way back . We all have off days. D,mak and Marcus as well . The other 14 can knock on , give penalties , but the kickers get it in the neck if they miss . Marcus will be one of the England greats in time . Wilkinson took time to be as great as he was. This is a new England era and evolving. Keep the faith .

10 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Boks sail close to the wind as Irish resources face further test

Pollard had a poor game. He’ll be better. The boks had lapses in defence in the second half in particular that they will not be happy about. Those two things firing on Saturday - a long day at the office for Ireland who looked nowhere in the first half. The boks pulled off an unpolished version of the plan at Loftus. Attempt 2 will be better.

6 Go to comments
B
Barry 3 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

Would be an all-timer achievement if Ireland can get the win. We’d been very lucky in that run of 17 wins to not be affected by key injuries and with the rub of the green in certain games. Boks will obviously back themselves after last week but Ireland have rarely lost two on the bounce under Farrell. Sets it up brilliantly.

9 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 5 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

A really good team, Smart move getting Beirne to flank. Gives them an extra jumper and plenty of pace and power to combat the Boks. Expect O’Mahony to give colossal impact off the bench against the bomb squad but Ireland a bit light on quality in the reserves. Reckon SA will have the edge there. Ireland will also miss the go forward Aki gives them in midfield but Henshaw has plenty of power and some silky skills to match.

9 Go to comments
f
finn 5 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

It really is such a shame Ireland are down so many key players. If they can get a result against SA it’ll be a monumental achievement. Realistically I think if they can keep the loss to one score it’ll be a good outcome for them.

9 Go to comments
f
finn 5 hours ago
Northampton Saints unveil new club crest

i like it

1 Go to comments
T
Turlough 6 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Excellent effort at click bait. Putting captain Sh1t McCaw in the same category as POM or real McCaw is nonsense ofcourse.

10 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 6 hours ago
How can Rassie Erasmus evolve his deadly Bomb Squad?

They just don’t grow them strong enough or big enough in Ireland. That’s why overseas Players are invariably their strongest players. Perhaps we should be playing weight and height defined teams. We are the best under 105 kgs and one meter 85cm.

5 Go to comments
J
John 6 hours ago
French South America tour beset by off-field issues to mirror political tumult at home

Given that one of French rugby’s biggest benefactors is Mohed Altrad, from Syria, I’m sure most rugby fans appreciate what immigrants contribute. Not only does he own Montpellier and is the main shirt sponsor for the national team, but he employs something like 20,000 French people. Yes, there is good and bad in every race and creed, but let’s start giving the other side of the story.

5 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 6 hours ago
Why decision-making must stay with the referee on the field, not the person in a room

Excellent article, Nick. Could not agree more that …”Understanding the flow of a sporting contest is a fluid, dynamic process, and it is best understood by the person in the thick of the action” The referee must not be ruled by the TMO. The latter has his place, and that is to assist the referee.

29 Go to comments
R
Rory 7 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

In short, silver medal level cheats, gold to NZ

10 Go to comments
f
finn 7 hours ago
French South America tour beset by off-field issues to mirror political tumult at home

decent article - I do worry though that it can be all too easy to juxtapose the image of the traditional white (racist) rugby player with that of the modern, cosmopolitan sportsman who (like Dupont) distances himself from racism and openly espouses progressive (eg. pro-LGBT) stances. Modern liberal cosmopolitanism has taken a kicking globally in recent years, in part because its values are very rarely given positive justification, and so their constant re-affirmation can come across as performative and deeply patronising. In large part though, the reaction has been driven by the recognition that racial violence is by no means the unique property of the right. For many Arabs racial violence is not a question of whether or not Jaminet might headbutt them, but whether or not western states will continue bombing their schools and hospitals. The alliance between rugby and global capitalism, the willingness to accept investment from the US and Israel, and the close association of the RFU with the British militiary, are much more problematic than one video a player made while drunk.

5 Go to comments
