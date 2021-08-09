Finn wins hearts and minds | Lions Weekly Round-up #7

8:04am, 09 August 2021

The British & Irish Lions Weekly round-up, brought to you by The Famous Grouse

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa secured their second successive Lions tour on Saturday with a 19-16 win in Cape Town, as Warren Gatland’s side let a half-time lead slip for the second week in a row. The Springboks completed the World Cup and Lions series double just as the squad of 2007/09 managed, with Morne Steyn kicking the winning points as he did twelve years ago. The visitors will rue a match full of missed opportunities and will have to wait until 2033 to gain revenge and secure what would be their first series win over the Springboks in 36 years.

TEAM NEWS

Saturday’s loss brought an end to skipper Alun Wyn Jones’ Lions career, as the Welshman earned his twelfth cap at Cape Town Stadium in his fourth tour and now stands alongside Graham Price and Mike Gibson as the third-most capped Lion. “I’m never going to put this jersey on again, I am never going to have this chance again,” the 35-year-old said.

OFF THE PITCH

English, Scottish and Welsh members of the party will arrive in Jersey on Monday to spend their isolation period as South Africa is on the UK’s red list of COVID-19 countries, while the Irish contingent will arrive in Dublin. Although the squad were originally based in Jersey before flying to South Africa, Jersey’s Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC) said it could set a “dangerous travel precedent”.

STAT OF THE WEEK

The Springboks’ turnaround after half-time from a 10-6 deficit meant that all three Tests were won by the team trailing at the break. That is the first time such a feat has been achieved in a Lions series.

2 Tests won this series by the team trailing at HT. Hasn't happened 3 times in a Lions series before — Russ Petty (@rpetty80) August 7, 2021

TOURIST OF THE WEEK

Finn Russell answered plenty of questions when he came on for Dan Biggar after eleven minutes on Saturday to win his first Lions cap. After he was named on the bench last week, queries were raised over his big-game temperament, his kicking from the tee and whether his style would work against South Africa. The Scot was not put off by the occasion, playing a brand of rugby that was not previously seen in the Test series, offloading, using runners inside and outside him and producing some of his trademark attacking kicks as well as a faultless performance from the tee.

ADVERTISEMENT

TWEET OF THE WEEK

Wallabies legend Matt Giteau produced the Tweet of the week following Finn Russell’s display. Giteau, who won MLR with the LA Giltinis last week at the age of 38, said “When I grow up I wanna be Finn Russell… Plays with great freedom.”

When I grow up I wanna be Finn Russell.. Plays with great freedom#LionsRugby — Matt Giteau ?? (@giteau_rugby) August 7, 2021

The Famous Grouse is proud to be the Official Whisky Partner of The British & Irish Lions 2021

The partnership builds on more than 30 years of heritage with the sport of rugby as the whisky looks to continue to drive engagement with rugby fans across the UK & Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Famous Grouse shares many similarities with the sport such as skill, craft and an unwavering dedication to be the best of the best. The Scotch whisky brand will celebrate such common values through its Spirit of Rugby campaign, leveraging its relationship with The British & Irish Lions to engage with fans and embody the sport’s unparalleled sportsmanship and camaraderie.

To join the rugby conversation please visit @TheFamousGrouseUK on Facebook, @TheFamousGrouse on Twitter and @TheFamousGrouseUK on Instagram