Challenge Cup

Finn Russell enjoys his return to Scotland as Bath beat Edinburgh to reach final

By PA
PA

Scotland talisman Finn Russell enjoyed a fruitful return to his homeland as Bath eventually wore down spirited Edinburgh to reach their first European final in 11 years with a 39-24 EPCR Challenge Cup semi-final victory.

The runaway Gallagher Premiership leaders – undermined by losing players to untimely yellow cards in each half – trailed 17-12 in the third quarter as the United Rugby Championship strugglers threatened an upset at The Hive.

But Bath’s power ultimately paid off, with all six of their tries scored by forwards, as they set up a showdown with the winner of Sunday’s semi-final between Top 14 sides Lyon and Racing 92 in the final at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Friday, May 23.

Edinburgh – bidding to reach a European final for the first time in a decade – started strongly and Ali Price spurned an early chance to burst over on the right before Ross Thompson saw a close-range penalty come back off the post.

The hosts were made to pay when Bath went ahead in the 10th minute as Sam Underhill pushed over from close range, with Russell adding the conversion.

The visitors’ hopes of building on their lead were dented when wing Will Muir was yellow-carded in the 13th minute for an infringement in the ruck.

Edinburgh capitalised on the extra-man advantage in the 19th minute as Mosese Tuipulotu – an early replacement for the injured Harry Paterson – finished off on the left after Bath were caught out by a quickly-taken lineout. Thompson added the extras.

With Muir returning to the fray, Bath started to reassert themselves and they went back in front in the 31st minute when Tom Dunn scored off the back of a lineout maul. Russell was off target with his conversion attempt.

A 38th-minute penalty from Thompson sent Edinburgh in at the break with just a two-point deficit. And the tie swung in the home side’s favour three minutes into the second half when they were awarded a penalty try after full-back Tom De Glanville was penalised and sent to the sin bin for a deliberate knock-on as he stopped Wes Goosen’s pass releasing Darcy Graham on the right.

The Scots had a let-off when Beno Obano’s try was deemed to have been held up following a TMO review. But Edinburgh lock Sam Skinner was yellow-carded to even things up at 14 v 14, and Bath edged themselves back in front in the 54th minute when Dunn got his second of the match off a lineout maul, and Russell kicked the extras.

Replacement Alfie Barbeary tightened Bath’s grip with a score just before the hour, although Russell missed the conversion.

Russell was on target a few minutes later with a penalty to open up a 10-point advantage. But Edinburgh, having spent a sustained period on the back foot, suddenly sparked back to life and Price bolted over in the 65th minute, with Thompson converting, to bring them back into contention.

But substitute hooker Niall Annett took the game beyond the hosts with a close-range finish, converted by Russell, before Guy Pepper completed the scoring in the dying moments.

