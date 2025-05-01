Fin Smith on Leinster, Henry Pollock and his Lions 1-on-1 with Sam Prendergast

As Northampton Saints will return to the Aviva Stadium this Saturday to face Leinster in the Investec Champions Cup semi-final, fly-half Fin Smith is a man that knows he needs to perform.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saints lost by three points in the same fixture in 2024, giving Leinster a serious scare at Croke Park. Smith believes his side have since matured and are now better equipped for the challenge than ever.

“Leinster are in a league of their own,” he said. “There probably aren’t many games we’ve played since last year’s semi-final that’s going to prepare us for Leinster this weekend. They’re unbelievable.”

“It’s a Test match at the end of the day. But since last year, we’ve had a lot of members of our squad playing international games that are of similar intensity.”

Smith is widely tipped for Lions honours this summer but his showdown with Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast has been billed as a final audition for the two standoffs ahead of the tour Down Under.

Leinster Northampton All Stats and Data

“A call-up would be the pinnacle. I’ve always said that in my rugby career my number one would be winning a World Cup, closely followed up by a Lions tour.

“I’m under no illusion that this is a big, big game, as close as you’re going to get for that tour in the summer, so I need to perform.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith is also backing teammate Henry Pollock to not only shine in Dublin but stake a claim for the British & Irish Lions.

Pollock, 20, has scored six tries in this season’s competition and is also nominated for Investec Player of the Year.

“He’s licking his lips this weekend – the bigger the occasion, the bigger his performance is,” he said. “He’s an ambitious guy, Pollock. I imagine he’d want to be on that tour as much as anyone, and he’ll have a certain belief that he’s good enough to be there.”

“He’s been amazing. He’s given us a lot of energy. His work at the breakdown is one of the best in the competition, his carry metres too,” Smith said. “He’s got a very underrated trait of being in the right place, at the right time. He reads the game really well for someone who’s not played a load of professional games. He’s been massive for us and deserves all the accolades and credit he’s getting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“With a couple more good performances, I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up winning it. I’d say he deserves everything he’s getting.”

A limited number of tickets are still available for the game.

Related Hamish Watson accepts harsh truth after extending Edinburgh deal Hamish Watson insists he is not ready to hand over his Edinburgh No.7 jersey to young pretender Freddy Douglas just yet and will still be “gunning” for a starting place next season after the club triggered a one-year extension to his contract. Read Now