International

Fin Baxter promoted as England chase history at Eden Park

By PA
Fin Baxter during an England Training session at Pennyhill Park on June 04, 2024 in Bagshot, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Fin Baxter will make his first start for England in the second Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Harlequins prop, who won his first cap off the bench in the 16-15 first Test defeat in Dunedin, again replaces his clubmate Joe Marler who has been ruled out with a foot injury.

Bevan Rodd comes onto the bench in the only other change to the squad for Auckland.

By contrast, fellow prop Dan Cole will win his 115th cap from the bench at Eden Park to become England’s second most-capped men’s player behind Ben Youngs (127).

England coach Steve Borthwick paid tribute to Cole, who will move ahead of Jason Leonard.

“Dan has shown nothing but dedication and determination throughout his career, and reaching this milestone is a remarkable feat,” he said.

“He is a superb rugby player, a wonderful role model and we all look forward to sharing a memorable day with him on Saturday.

“Eden Park is a stadium packed with history and with memories of great rugby encounters.

“New Zealand has a formidable record at this venue, but with that comes the pressure of expectation. It will be interesting to see how New Zealand manages that expectation in front of a full house.”

Scrum-half Finlay Christie is the only new face in the New Zealand starting line-up, replacing the injured TJ Perenara, with the uncapped Cortez Ratima taking his place on the bench.

England side to face New Zealand in game 2

15. George Furbank

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

13. Henry Slade – vice-captain

12. Ollie Lawrence

11. Tommy Freeman

10. Marcus Smith

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Fin Baxter

2. Jamie George – captain

3. Will Stuart

4. Maro Itoje – vice-captain

5. George Martin

6. Chandler Cunningham-South

7. Sam Underhill

8. Ben Earl – vice-captain

Replacements

16. Theo Dan

17. Bevan Rodd

18. Dan Cole

19. Alex Coles

20. Tom Curry

21. Ben Spencer

22. Fin Smith

23. Ollie Sleightholme

Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

Scott Robertson has promoted Finlay Christie to starting halfback in the absence of the injured TJ Perenara for the second Test against England at Eden Park on Saturday.

Read Now

{{item.title}}

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Shaylen 3 minutes ago
Will Noah Lolesio be spat out of the Wallabies' revolving fly-half door?

So basically he is a young 10 who prefers to go to the boot than put the ball through the hands either because he doesnt have the vision or confidence to do so. He kicks his goals and is relatively accurate with the boot in open play but lacks the game awareness or attributes to really make the coach’s gameplan happen. If only they had Carter Gordon to call upon now. I reckon he deserves a chance to bed in this year at least and they need to give him the time and space to do so. He is a young lad with plenty of potential but he needs to grow up. He is no longer the young star struck 20 year old out there on the pitch against the best in the world playing with his idols. He needs to make the step up. Schmidt may want to consider giving him a bench role though in the long term. He could become a useful impact player. A 10 who can come on and kick his goals and win territory in the last 20 mins when you are trying to control the game is worth its weight in gold.

31 Go to comments
P
Pieter 17 minutes ago
Bafana Nhleko: 'South Africa fans have every right to be upset'

This is what happens when you have quotas and don’t choose the best players.

4 Go to comments
C
Chris 22 minutes ago
England expose All Blacks' vulnerability and should strive to level Series

Would’ve should’ve could’ve. They let their golden opportunity slip and now it’ll be the All Blacks at their spiritual home 🏠 I think game over, but you never know!

18 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 52 minutes ago
New Zealand's expectations of the All Blacks are too high

Guess what happens when you lower expectations. The ABs have always represented the best of our country and Im not lowering my expectations

16 Go to comments
l
leslie 1 hours ago
New Zealand's expectations of the All Blacks are too high

In the words of Razor….”Were to Eden Park to WIN the series against England”. NZ expectations are ALWAYS high and it hurts like heck when we lose. Kia Kaha Kapa Opango!

16 Go to comments
W
Willie 3 hours ago
New Zealand's expectations of the All Blacks are too high

I find the personal criticism of the author disappointing. He invariably offers left field opinions and if that offends you - don’t read his articles. Keep up the good work Hamish.

16 Go to comments
J
Jon 3 hours ago
New Zealand's expectations of the All Blacks are too high

This author lives in another time. The All Blacks have been using public criticism to strengthen resolve since before the days of the internet. Last weeks performance was excellence personified, you should give up if you couldn’t see that. Which type of play are you referring to.. author? The first half’s, or the second’s? Did you even watch the game?

16 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 3 hours ago
Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

As expected 👍

7 Go to comments
M
Maxwell 3 hours ago
Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

Even after England managed to disable Mckenzie picking him to start again? ‘I can imagine him slicing through a tired English side like a sharp hot knife through butter. Would have been a good opportunity to see BB start and play to Mckenzies strengths.

7 Go to comments
B
Barry 4 hours ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Reauden Barrett will make or score the winning try!

4 Go to comments
J
Jon 4 hours ago
Shock British and Irish Lions outcome in New Zealand - OTD

A travesty of justice this outcome. Still no one has answered to the refs “I stitch this game up" penalty-to-win-the-game reversal.

5 Go to comments
J
Jen 4 hours ago
Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

The Bok bashing and whining is getting really boring - and I’m an ABs supporter. It doesn’t matter how they play, someone needs to have a big whinge about it. If it’s in the rules then they can do whatever they want and everyone else can just stay bitter about not thinking of it first.

18 Go to comments
B
Barry 4 hours ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Eden Park will SMILE BENIGNLY before another ALL BLACK WIN!!

4 Go to comments
J
Jon 4 hours ago
Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

Whats the England team? Will be interesting to see if its a reverse of the strategies played in the last game, this time.

7 Go to comments
J
Jon 4 hours ago
Highlanders reveal big change with Jamie Joseph taking over as head coach

Not sure why he just didnt run the show from where he was. Tightening the budget strings I suppose.

4 Go to comments
S
Sam T 4 hours ago
Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

Glad to see they’ve retained the same squad, TJ’s injury aside. I expect another close fought test match, with a margin less than 5 points.

7 Go to comments
S
Sam T 4 hours ago
England expose All Blacks' vulnerability and should strive to level Series

I don’t understand the main point of this article and others from NZ media. It suggests that they were expecting a wider margin of victory against a side that also lost by “one point” from qualifying for the world cup final. This is a good England side who will develop into an excellent team and when we look back at this series, we’ll better appreciate the All Blacks performances. There’s greater value to be gained from a tightly contested series as preparation for a demanding test schedule ahead, than runaway victories providing a false sense of superiority. Tests will always expose vulnerabilities, that’s the definition of a test.

18 Go to comments
S
Siphelele 4 hours ago
Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

All Blacks by 15 points.

7 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 5 hours ago
Highlanders reveal big change with Jamie Joseph taking over as head coach

Another international caliber coach in charge of a SR team, fantastic.

4 Go to comments
F
Flankly 5 hours ago
Andy Farrell to reach major milestone in Springbok rematch

I am an Ireland fan, but not at all a fan of the cynical forward play that they have adopted under Farrell. It feels like Farrell takes after his son - very talented but happy to cheat to win. Ideally Karl Dixon gets tough about ruck misbehavior, but the Boks can't count on that. They will need a smart strategy to neutralize Irish ruck cheating. If you want to track it, take a look at the Laws, as published by World Rugby. Read the part about binding when going the ruck, and then watch carefully to see whether Ireland ever follow the rules.

3 Go to comments
