International

Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

By Ned Lester
Cortez Ratima looks on during the New Zealand All Blacks 2024 season launch at NZCIS on June 26, 2024 in Upper Hutt, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Scott Robertson has promoted Finlay Christie to starting halfback in the absence of the injured TJ Perenara for the second Test against England at Eden Park on Saturday.

The promotion means a potential debut off the bench for Chiefs youngster Cortez Ratima, named in the No. 21 jersey for the contest.

The matchday 23 is otherwise unchanged, with Razor and company opting for continuity as they seek a clean sweep in the series against Steve Borthwick’s squad.

That means a front row of Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor and Tyrel Lomax, who will be looking for more discipline at the scrum this time around.

Captain Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu will pack down behind them in the second row, with Samipeni Finau, Dalton Papali’i and Ardie Savea rounding out the forward pack.

Finlay Christie links up with Damian McKenzie in the halves, feeding a midfield of Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane.

A raucous Eden Park will welcome two hometown heroes in the back three, with Mark Tele’a and Stephen Perofeta running out for the first time in the black jersey on the same field they won the Super Rugby Pacific title with the Blues last month.

All Blacks team to play England in game 2

  1. Ethan de Groot
  2. Codie Taylor
  3. Tyrel Lomax
  4. Scott Barrett
  5. Patrick Tuipulotu
  6. Samipeni Finau
  7. Dalton Papali’i
  8. Ardie Savea
  9. Finlay Christie
  10. Damian McKenzie
  11. Mark Tele’a
  12. Jordie Barrett
  13. Rieko Ioane
  14. Sevu Reece
  15. Stephen Perofeta

Reserves

16. Asafo Aumua
17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
18. Fletcher Newell
19. Tupou Vaa’i
20. Luke Jacobson
21. Cortez Ratima
22. Anton Lienert-Brown
23. Beauden Barrett

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

Comments

3 Comments
J
Jon 12 mins ago

Whats the England team?

Will be interesting to see if its a reverse of the strategies played in the last game, this time.

S
Sam T 39 mins ago

Glad to see they’ve retained the same squad, TJ’s injury aside.

I expect another close fought test match, with a margin less than 5 points.

S
Siphelele 47 mins ago

All Blacks by 15 points.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
FEATURE
FEATURE Rudi Brown: From cut and clubless in Scotland to the Top 14 Rudi Brown: From cut and clubless in Scotland to the Top 14
Search