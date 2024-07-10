Cortez Ratima in line for debut as All Blacks name side to face England

Scott Robertson has promoted Finlay Christie to starting halfback in the absence of the injured TJ Perenara for the second Test against England at Eden Park on Saturday.

The promotion means a potential debut off the bench for Chiefs youngster Cortez Ratima, named in the No. 21 jersey for the contest.

The matchday 23 is otherwise unchanged, with Razor and company opting for continuity as they seek a clean sweep in the series against Steve Borthwick’s squad.

That means a front row of Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor and Tyrel Lomax, who will be looking for more discipline at the scrum this time around.

Captain Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu will pack down behind them in the second row, with Samipeni Finau, Dalton Papali’i and Ardie Savea rounding out the forward pack.

Finlay Christie links up with Damian McKenzie in the halves, feeding a midfield of Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane.

A raucous Eden Park will welcome two hometown heroes in the back three, with Mark Tele’a and Stephen Perofeta running out for the first time in the black jersey on the same field they won the Super Rugby Pacific title with the Blues last month.

All Blacks team to play England in game 2

Ethan de Groot Codie Taylor Tyrel Lomax Scott Barrett Patrick Tuipulotu Samipeni Finau Dalton Papali’i Ardie Savea Finlay Christie Damian McKenzie Mark Tele’a Jordie Barrett Rieko Ioane Sevu Reece Stephen Perofeta

Reserves

16. Asafo Aumua

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Tupou Vaa’i

20. Luke Jacobson

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Anton Lienert-Brown

23. Beauden Barrett