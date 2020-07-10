12:17pm, 10 July 2020

The Netherlands have been confirmed winners of the 2019/20 Rugby Europe Trophy, the second division of Test rugby’s Europe scene, which gives them the chance to contest the play-off match for a shot at promotion to the Championship and involvement in qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

With the season interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rugby Europe board of directors proposed to the competing unions (Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine) to play the remaining games during the second half of 2020, with the understanding that no one will be forced to play and that no relegation will apply from Trophy to Conference level this year.

There were further decisions regarding match points scored in case of unability to play of one or both teams: Unability to play of both teams = draw (2 points for each team), unability to play of one team = defeat for that team by 25-0 (0 point) and victory for the opponent 25-0 (5 points).

After a consultation process, three results have been confirmed, with another three matches to be scheduled at a later date.

The results were as follows: Switzerland/Netherlands: Draw; Ukraine/Switzerland: Draw; Lithuania/Poland: Victory of Lithuania. Games to be scheduled (date to be confirmed): Poland/Ukraine; Germany/Lithuania; Ukraine/Germany.

Considering these results and the matches to be planned, the Netherlands can no longer be overtaken in the rankings and are officially declared as the winners of the 2019/2020 competition.

They will now face the country ranked last in the 2020 Rugby Europe Championship to reach the top European competition. Their opponent will be known following the final round of 2020 Rugby Europe Championship competition, which dates will be announced in due course.

