2:03pm, 12 January 2021

Jamie Roberts appears to have the backing of the Welsh public for a Test recall after working his way back into contention this season. The 34-year-old returned to Welsh rugby last year after a seven-year hiatus, teaming up with Dean Ryan’s Dragons and looks to be playing his best rugby in years.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is not to say that his standard had dropped prior to his switch to Newport – in fact, the centre’s stint with the Stormers in Super Rugby in early 2020 was brief but emphatic.

He carried the form he showed in South Africa into this season and the murmurs surrounding a Test recall have grown as the Dragons campaign has progressed. His try-scoring display against the Ospreys last weekend did his cause no harm, albeit in a losing effort.

Why is Nigel Owens such a special referee?

Sean Holley posed the question on Twitter on whether Roberts is working his way into Wayne Pivac’s Six Nations squad and the response was resounding as many regard him as the best centre in Wales at the moment.

Pivac has not landed on his ideal midfield partnership so far in his tenure. That has largely been a result of injuries, but it is not often that an international coach who is still deciding on their best team has the opportunity to turn to a player with the experience and proven track record in Test rugby as Roberts.

The player claimed he had purchased cheap meat that must have been contaminated ?https://t.co/MLratHJo0O — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) January 12, 2021

The former Cardiff Blues man has not played for his country since November 2017, but he has not hidden his ambition to play again. A recall would carry even more weight for the Welshman as he sits on 97 Test caps, three of which are for the British and Irish Lions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next two weekends of European rugby have been suspended, which means Roberts does not have another club chance to stake his claim for selection. But many Welsh fans do not think that is necessary.

https://twitter.com/LWainfur/status/1349001842731134978?s=20

Perfect guy to have in the squad on form but also in terms of experience-would help young centres like Johnny Williams, Owen Watkin.

No AWJ will leaves a gap in the on-field leadership group – Jamie fits the bill perfectly. Should have been in the squad for the Autumns. — Gari Jenkins (@garijenkins78) January 12, 2021

And he’ll shift up a gear with a welsh shirt on. I said he should be back in the welsh squad a while back to @benjames1796 — geraint williams (@geraintwillia11) January 12, 2021

How can the Welsh management not pick him on his current form? Easily the best centre in Wales atm!! ? ??????? — james davies (@welshrugby10) January 12, 2021

Yes, but only if he isn’t used as a one trick-crashball-pony! @Jamiehuwroberts was always much more than a great defender and battering ram. — Jonathan Cowley (@MadrasHotJonny) January 12, 2021

Best 12 in Wales by far ? https://t.co/jXxTbafAX9 — Liam Harris ??????? (@LiamHarris10) January 12, 2021

His experience would be incredibly valuable for the younger centres to learn from in the squad and his style of front foot gain line rugby to then go wide would suit Pivac perfectly?? https://t.co/dNsxIENFrJ — Joe Brett ??????? (@joebrett98) January 12, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamie Roberts is surely the best choice at 12 for wales at the moment. Unless we want to play another ball player (which we don’t have) then there is no one better. — Thomas Davy (@tomten2two) January 9, 2021