Jamie Roberts appears to have the backing of the Welsh public for a Test recall after working his way back into contention this season. The 34-year-old returned to Welsh rugby last year after a seven-year hiatus, teaming up with Dean Ryan’s Dragons and looks to be playing his best rugby in years.

That is not to say that his standard had dropped prior to his switch to Newport – in fact, the centre’s stint with the Stormers in Super Rugby in early 2020 was brief but emphatic.

He carried the form he showed in South Africa into this season and the murmurs surrounding a Test recall have grown as the Dragons campaign has progressed. His try-scoring display against the Ospreys last weekend did his cause no harm, albeit in a losing effort. 

Sean Holley posed the question on Twitter on whether Roberts is working his way into Wayne Pivac’s Six Nations squad and the response was resounding as many regard him as the best centre in Wales at the moment. 

Pivac has not landed on his ideal midfield partnership so far in his tenure. That has largely been a result of injuries, but it is not often that an international coach who is still deciding on their best team has the opportunity to turn to a player with the experience and proven track record in Test rugby as Roberts. 

The former Cardiff Blues man has not played for his country since November 2017, but he has not hidden his ambition to play again. A recall would carry even more weight for the Welshman as he sits on 97 Test caps, three of which are for the British and Irish Lions. 

The next two weekends of European rugby have been suspended, which means Roberts does not have another club chance to stake his claim for selection. But many Welsh fans do not think that is necessary. 

