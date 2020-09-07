9:47am, 07 September 2020

Umbro have been praised for the simplicity of their new England rugby kit, which was launched today after months of waiting.

It was announced in May that the kit supplier would be taking over from Canterbury, reigniting an association with rugby which had died out in the 21st Century. This was initially criticized by some due to the brand’s apparent connection with other sports, chiefly football, but many seem to be pleasantly surprised.

After replacing an esteemed rugby brand in Canterbury, there was pressure on Umbro with this kit launch, and many on social media feel they have played it safe by not differing too greatly from the previous kit.

This is what many seemingly want from an England shirt rather than something slightly more experimental.

Umbro have already branched out into rugby this past year by sponsoring the Bristol Bears, which has already proven popular.

Perhaps most importantly from the Rugby Football Union’s perspective is that this four-year deal is believed to bring in more than the previous £5 million a year deal with Canterbury.

While there will inevitably be a sense of disdain towards Umbro by some, the added revenue for the RFU is crucial in the wake of coronavirus, while it must also be noted that the brand’s association with rugby dates back to the 1970s, and it was even the kit supplier for the British and Irish Lions in the 1980s.

Simplicity, as it turns out, is what England fans want in their kits, although there were obviously some that had let their imagination run wild over the past few weeks as to what Umbro might produce.

The deal with Canterbury was set to expire this summer, with England’s tour of Japan being the final time of donning the shirts they have worn since 2012. However, the pandemic scuppered those plans, meaning England’s last outing in a Canterbury shirt was the Guinness Six Nations win over Wales.

Gone safe as they knew the backlash likely to come if they’d gone far out like the way they show it being pulled as if to prove they won’t rip ? looks like they’ve just changed a Canterbury badge for Umbro — Gary (@gaz2066) September 7, 2020

I was genuinely worried when @UmbroUK were announced as the kit supplier for @EnglandRugby – but this is a really nice England kit #triedandtested — James Newhall (@jamesnewhall) September 7, 2020

With some of the rumours and “leaks” doing the rounds, I was worried what this was actually going to look like but that is actually very very smart ?? I like it. — George Uppington (@uppy89) September 7, 2020

That looks really smart there will still be some brand snobs that don’t like it just because it’s Umbro ???? — Andrew Briggs (@chogger5) September 7, 2020

Isn't it nice when a brand just keeps it simple. No BS – just an England shirt. Job done https://t.co/AkfXAoXa2B — Ted Harding (@tedharding) September 7, 2020

I really like these new @UmbroUK England rugby shirts. Simple, clean lines, but £100/£70?! Nope. https://t.co/Gh4HUrOInb — ??? (@james__glen) September 7, 2020

Now that's a proper shirt. No fuss. Tell us who it is. It's about the team, not the brand, but still classy. https://t.co/8uWBDAh1PM — ??????? s?????s (@rugbycology) September 7, 2020

White shirt with some red and a rose on ? Nothing quite a like an England kit launch. https://t.co/5MsYtN8oay — Alastair (@HRTinker) September 7, 2020