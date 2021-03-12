10:19am, 12 March 2021

A Twitter poll conducted by Royal London this week revealed that 56.8 per cent of people would watch a women’s British and Irish Lions team if it was established.

This is part of a study funded by Royal London to explore the feasibility of a women’s Lions team, after the insurance company was announced as an official partner of the Lions this week. The deal sees the company become ‘principal partner’ of the women’s Lions programme as well as the men’s team.

On top of the 56.8 per cent who said they would watch the team, a further 9.3% were a maybe, while 33.9 per cent were a no.

Royal London also Tweeted: “Thanks for voting, it’s brilliant that 56.8 per cent of you would watch a women’s Lions team when around 16 per cent of the population currently watch rugby,” alongside the hashtag “LevellingThePlayingField”.

Thanks for voting, it’s brilliant that 56.8% of you would watch a women’s @lionsofficial team when around 16% of the population currently watch rugby’ (Source. YouGov survey).#LevellingThePlayingField #LionsRugby — Royal London (@RoyalLondon) March 11, 2021

The responses to this poll have also been hugely positive on Twitter with many seemingly of the opinion that a Lions tour would raise the profile of the women’s game.

The only criticism seems to relate to the power balance of the teams in the women’s game, particularly in the Home Nations, where fans think a potential Lions team could be dominated by English players.

Lions managing director Ben Calveley said: “The feasibility study is an important first step in determining whether a women’s Lions could be established and we are very grateful to have Royal London’s support and investment.”

Royal London chief marketing officer Susie Logan added: “As a modern mutual, we believe in the power of acting in collective interests and that’s why it’s fantastic that we can use the combined power of the Lions and Royal London to explore whether a Lions women’s team could be established.

“Through our partnership we aim to make a positive impact on the continued success of women’s rugby.”

