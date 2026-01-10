Exeter Chiefs squander 22-point lead in Challenge Cup nightmare

Stade Francais fly-half Leo Barre’s late penalty in Paris clinched his side a thrilling 27-25 win against Exeter in the European Rugby Challenge Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exeter, who drew their opening pool game 31-31 at Racing 92 last month, let slip a 22-0 lead to trail 24-22 with 10 minutes left before Henry Slade’s drop goal edged them back in front, only for Barre and Stade Francais to have the last word.

The Devon side appeared to be in control when 17-0 ahead at the break through tries from wing Paul Brown-Bampoe and Australia prop Scott Sio, both converted by Slade, who also landed a first-half penalty.

VIDEO

Sio barged over for his second try soon after the restart – Slade missed his conversion attempt – before two tries in eight minutes from Giorgi Melikidze and Thibaut Motassi reduced the deficit to 22-12.

Stade Francais further reduced the arrears to 22-19 after being awarded a penalty try and they went over through Charles Laloi to edge 24-22 ahead.

Stade Francais Exeter Chiefs All Stats and Data

Slade’s 71st-minute drop goal swung the game back in Exeter’s favour, but Barre’s decisive penalty with four minutes remaining sealed Stade Francais a memorable win.