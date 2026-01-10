Exeter Chiefs squander 22-point lead in Challenge Cup nightmare
Stade Francais fly-half Leo Barre’s late penalty in Paris clinched his side a thrilling 27-25 win against Exeter in the European Rugby Challenge Cup.
Exeter, who drew their opening pool game 31-31 at Racing 92 last month, let slip a 22-0 lead to trail 24-22 with 10 minutes left before Henry Slade’s drop goal edged them back in front, only for Barre and Stade Francais to have the last word.
The Devon side appeared to be in control when 17-0 ahead at the break through tries from wing Paul Brown-Bampoe and Australia prop Scott Sio, both converted by Slade, who also landed a first-half penalty.
Sio barged over for his second try soon after the restart – Slade missed his conversion attempt – before two tries in eight minutes from Giorgi Melikidze and Thibaut Motassi reduced the deficit to 22-12.
Stade Francais further reduced the arrears to 22-19 after being awarded a penalty try and they went over through Charles Laloi to edge 24-22 ahead.
Slade’s 71st-minute drop goal swung the game back in Exeter’s favour, but Barre’s decisive penalty with four minutes remaining sealed Stade Francais a memorable win.
News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!
Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.
Exeter's wings Paul Brown-Bampoe and Manny Feyi-Waboso were both outstanding in the air again. Feyi-Waboso just gets better and better!
Some dubious refereeing decisions .. added to Exeter's indiscipline .. contributed to their downfall! Over the past few weeks their lack of discipline has cost the Chiefs against Racing 92, Bath, and now S. Francais! Hopefully they can learn from this!
The more you bring the ref into the game, the more likely it is that some of their decisions will be imperfect. I feel like some teams try to gamble bringing the ref into the game enough that some of the wrong calls will go their way, but it never quite seems to work out like that.