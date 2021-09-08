'Exceptional': Wigglesworth takes on an added role at Leicester

3:40am, 08 September 2021

Richard Wigglesworth has been promoted to the Leicester coaching team to help shape the attack but boss Steve Borthwick insists he still remains a key player for the Tigers. Wigglesworth, 38, will perform a tracksuit role at the Mattioli Woods Welford Road for the first time, although he has previously had coaching spells with Canada and Ealing.

The former England scrum-half, the first player in Gallagher Premiership history to surpass 300 appearances, will lead the attack alongside Matt Smith. “Richard has a wealth of experience at the very highest level – international and club level,” Borthwick said.

“He has invested considerably in his coaching development. He has coached at Championship level and at a tier two international team at the World Cup. At the same time, he has also in incredible condition and is playing very well. As you saw in big games at the end of last season, he was exceptional. He will add hugely to what we are trying to do at Leicester. He is an incredible competitor and is desperate to improve. He has seen it and done it.”

Head coach Borthwick, who will take the lead on the lineout and the forwards, also confirmed the remainder of his coaching team for the 2021/22 season. Brett Deacon will be the assistant forwards coach who is also responsible for breakdown skills and working closely with members of the Tigers senior academy.

Borthwick has also welcomed Kevin Sinfield, who made the cross-code switch last month to coach the Leicester defence after a decorated career in rugby league on and off the field. Ex-Tigers midfielder Matt Smith will lead the coaching of the Leicester attack along with Wigglesworth having agreed to a new contract, something that scrum coach Tom Harrison has also recently done.

Same Wig. New gig. First look at Richard Wigglesworth in coaches colours. pic.twitter.com/YF9X3pFVU2 — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) September 7, 2021

“I feel very privileged to be able to lead a coaching team of the quality we have brought together ahead of this new season,” continued Borthwick. “The additions of Kevin and Richard, two men who are unrivalled in their respective fields in terms of success, are important pieces to what we are continuing to build here at Leicester.

“Kevin and Richard are not only proven winners, but they are also two of the hardest-working individuals I have worked with and driven to continue to improve and learn every day. Richard will balance playing and coaching roles and I’m excited for what we believe is an innovative appointment to continue to develop this season.”

Borthwick will also have the support of Craig Hammond, the Nottingham head coach, on a weekly basis as part of the clubs’ co-operation agreement announced last month.

