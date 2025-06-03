Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
32 - 12
FT
34 - 20
FT
19 - 20
FT
35 - 28
FT
37 - 19
FT
21 - 16
FT
19 - 24
FT
25 - 13
FT
59 - 28
FT
42 - 35
FT
21 - 10
FT
32 - 18
FT
10 - 23
FT
34 - 47
FT
18 - 10
FT
United Rugby Championship

'It's crazy what you hear on that mic': Jacques Nienaber on 'wink-gate'

Leinster senior coach Jacques Nienaber (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Leinster senior coach Jacques Nienaber has dismissed the furore over Jaden Hendrikse’s antics, declaring, ‘it’s just normal’ behaviour in professional rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharks scrum-half Hendrikse, who Nienaber has coached with the Springboks, caused a social media furore when he winked at Jack Crowley while being treated for cramp near where the Munster player was taking his place kick during last weekend’s dramatic shoot-out between the teams.

This followed an earlier tit-for-tat exchange between the pair, when, after taking the first kick, Hendrikse had clearly said something to rile up Crowley, who clapped back before taking his own kick at goal.

The URC quarter-final had gone to a place-kicking contest after the sides were locked at 24-24 after extra time. The Sharks won the shootout 6-4 and now go on to Pretoria to take on the Bulls in an all-South African semi-final, while Nienaber’s Leinster will be attempting to take down the reigning champions Glasgow in Dublin in the other semi-final.

“It’s something that happens in the game from minute one to minute 80,” Nienaber told The Irish Independent.

“There’s banter and trying to get under a guy’s skin and trying to physically impose yourself on him and try and rub his hair. I mean that happens for 80 minutes, so in this case, it was for everyone to see because it’s not as secluded as what will be in a game. But it happens in a game.

Related

Rassie Erasmus wades into heated debate over Jaden Hendrikse antics

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has come out to bat for his scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse, who has been faced a barrage of criticism following his antics during the Sharks' penalty shootout victory over Munster in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals.

Read Now

Nienaber then referenced the Peter O’Mahony jibe to Sam Cane during an All Blacks vs Ireland Test in 2022, that ‘he was just a s*** Richie McCaw’, as a further example of sportsmanship. Ireland went on to win that game, but Cane had the last laugh by producing a superb performance 18 months later, when the All Blacks dumped Ireland out of the 2023 World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Think of Pete [O’Mahony], what did he tell Sam Cane? I mean, that banter flies. If you listen to just the referee mic and you take the commentators away, it’s crazy what you hear on that mic. They got stuck into each other. It’s just normal.”

Looking ahead to this weekend’s URC semi-final, Nienaber is wary of Glasgow’s ability to turn on the style in a big one-off game. Leinster have held the upper hand in recent exchanges with the Scottish outfit and are at home, but Nienaber says his team will be on full alert.

“If you think back to last year, they [Glasgow] went to Munster in Thomond Park. It’s a tall order to win in Thomond Park, and they did that. Then it’s an even taller order to fly over, go to altitude, play the Bulls, which we struggled with – we got knocked out the week before by the Bulls,” he stated.

“They went over there and got a result there. The same thing with Munster going to South Africa and doing a job on the Stormers. It’s a completely different game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can be as good as you want to and play as brilliant rugby as you want to in the league stage of the competition, but where it counts is you just have to make sure that you are a little bit better than the team that you play against on that specific day of a knockout game.”

Related

Franco Smith explains why Glasgow are better equipped for Leinster rematch

.Glasgow head coach Franco Smith believes they are better equipped to face Leinster in next weekend’s semi-final than on recent trips to Dublin.

Read Now

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

2

'Brainiest' name in rugby handed big chance with URC club

3

Northampton confirm addition of coach with worldwide experience

4

Australian-born replacement for Lions as prop ruled out of tour

5

Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

6

Jamie George reportedly called into Lions camp

7

Concerning injury forces Springboks to extend squad with new addition

8

Bulls book Leinster URC showdown but injury to Springbok tarnishes win

Comments

84 Comments
I
IkeaBoy 6 days ago

I'd say friendly banter, sledging or a bit of craic is part of combat sport.


Rolling around like a used tampon for 5 mins to prevent an opponent taking their kick, ain't sledging.

E
Ed the Duck 5 days ago

“Nothing I wouldn’t have done meself (sic)”!

J
JC 5 days ago

Hilarious stuff!!!!!!! God bless them the distinction is not obvious.

j
jb 6 days ago

To be honest, I have no issue with the sledging although I’d always like it to stop when the final whistle goes. I was delighted after Glasgow’s win over the Stormers to see the great interaction between both sets of players with George Horne and fellow ex Sevens players from the Stormers laughing and obviously loving the post match rugby moment.

On the kicking issue, a huge amount has been written with lots of contrasting views from fans, experts and commentators and really it did nothing to change the result. However, and this cannot really be proven one way or another, I am of the opinion that the lad did not have cramp and that just riles me up much like the obvious coached tactic of anyone who takes any kind of glancing high blow staying down to try and gain some sanction for the opponent. I know the pressure is huge to win and finance relies on results but for high shots, I think that players who stay down should automatically have a head injury assessment and seeing as what I am having a wee whinge, I would really like referees to clamp down on players who ask for sanctions against opponents.

Mind you, the sun still shines and I love the game.

N
Ninjin 5 days ago

Playing 100+ min at top level rugby it is a wonder he could still stand. The 9 runs around more on a rugby field than anyone els.

E
EW 5 days ago

I think it’s clear from the video—just watch his calves again—that Jaden was cramping, which explains why World Rugby didn’t cite him. It feels like this whole incident is being blown out of proportion, possibly to distract from Munster’s deeply negative play in the Sharks’ red zone. The referee allowed them to slow the game down with impunity, and that was honestly embarrassing to watch.

What’s disappointing is how this key context was conveniently left out of some commentary. If there was one team pushing the limits of fair play on the day, it was Munster. I’m genuinely glad the Sharks came out on top despite all of that. It would’ve been easy for some players to lose their heads out of frustration, but they held it together. That discipline comes down to experience—many of these Sharks players are World Cup-winning Springboks who understand what it takes to win. That was pure class and a testament to the Springbok mentality.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

Having grown up, for example, during the greatest cricket era with the likes of the Australian cricket team - we Saffers probably take it for granted.


I think it’s telling that some Irish folk just don’t get the concept of sledging in a game between international sports teams. Competing on an international stage in sport is very new to them. Prior to this they ran around playing with a broomstick and a wiffle ball or some sh1t alone, in the pastures.


Or it’s just fake outrage. Woke sports fanaticism. Next they’ll be telling us we should do a curtsy before a scrum.

I
IkeaBoy 6 days ago

Is the ‘broomstick’ game you refer to the same Irish sport which, in it's original form, pre-dates Christianity? By a thousand years?


I'd hope you don't take international sport for granted.


Your mob got locked out of it for decades.

J
JC 6 days ago

Hahahaha, greatest cricket era, you mean that game where they’re dressed in private schooled white jumpers and drink tea during the numerous breaks and intervals over hours of monotonous and tedious tip toeing?! Ya, hard men and a tough game! Sledging is part of every team sport no problem with it and players don’t have. When it comes down to kicking penalties or during a penalty shootout in this instance, you should respect the kicker as a player or management and shut up. Some integrity and respect is needed in that case.


By the way , what’s the deal with changing your name from Bull Shark? It’s a very weak move changing your name if you thought you were getting bullied. I would have thought you had abit more balls, with the couple tough shark names you go by? It would seem to me ironically, going by what you posted above, that you can’t handle the sledging?! I think periwinkle or the little mermaid may be more apt???

R
RedWarriors 6 days ago

People are not reading between the lines.

If Nienaber is protecting Hendrikse then he is probably going South in 2026.

E
EW 5 days ago

He is not protecting him, it’s just common sense.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

Turlough, don’t read between the lines. Just read the lines. It’s simple.


Why would Nienaber waste his time dropping hints about 2026/27. Don’t you think he’s a grown man, professional enough not to play mind games and feed conspiracy theories.


Grow up Turlough.

E
Ed the Duck 6 days ago

So now you’re telling us Leinster definitely has a double agent in their camp? Interesting.


Remember red, just because you’re paranoid, it doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you…😉

E
Ed the Duck 6 days ago

Oh dear red, jacques has just cut you off at the knees! Will that be on the World Rugby Council board meeting agenda too…

P
PR 6 days ago

Nienaber almost fell off his chair laughing at a press conference when asked by a journalist if the Irish are any good a sledging. The fake outrage coming from some Irish supporters over a wink and a few words when Ireland has given us the likes of Sexton and Peter O’Mahony is beyond parody.

R
RedWarriors 6 days ago

The outrage was from the International rugby media. It was an Irish team in that match but Munster did not complain or cite the player. There was no outrage coming from Irish supporters. A lot of lies coming from Saffers which is their wont.

There is equivalence between Sexton using foul language with Peyper and Hendrikse’s behaviour. Both broke rugby laws. The difference is Sexton was rightly penalized and sanctioned. Hendrinkse escaped without even penalty or yellow card.

POM scored a decent sledge against Cane who was losing his head as captain of NZ. During the 90 minutes and in response to Cane scuffling with an Irish player so all good and no foul.

Sexton and POM would view it as a mark of respect for online Southern hemisphere trolls to attack them.

Saffers need to get over yourselves. PSDT and Kolbe, arguably your two best players were divinga dn lying to try to steal a match from Ireland in Durbon in 2024. Your fake righteousness is beyond parody.

D
DP 6 days ago

Over to you RedWarrior… 3-2-1…

C
CE 6 days ago

yip, I’m waiting for his bleating to start too.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Fractures appeared again in the Reds front-row in Christchurch, which could have a damning effect on their Lions tour selection hopes.

LONG READ

Underdog to big dog: Joe McCarthy’s journey from college fourth XV to Lions

The Leinster and Ireland lock spent his teenage years on the edge of obscurity, but his quiet determination has paid off.

LONG READ

Is it the end of the one-club man?

Henry Chavancy may not be a household name but the Racing 92 talisman bade farewell after 17 years and one wonders if we'll see his like again

Comments on RugbyPass

Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Smash em’ Ngani!

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

“Oh woe is me”. So many parts of that game in Christchurch produced some of the worst play I have seen from Reds team in ….well probably ever !. And then they produce moments of brilliance. Great piece Nick, but for us up here in Qld. just wish it was not our team providing the fertile ground.


There was just so much that went wrong. Basic skills breaking down, such as Joe Brial dropping an easy pass when not under immediate pressure pressure, or Josh Flook getting a short pass he had to become a lineout leaper to catch. Then lack of knowledge of the laws, as when Tim Ryan did some great work toeing a ball to the line that the covering Will Jordan had to fall on, and had no support anywhere close. . Instead of getting over the ball and lifting, Ryan slid in, playing the man on the ground. Fortunately the referee either did not know, or did not remember the law. But that was a great positional opportunity gone, as the Crusaders got out of jail.


I also thought the Reds players body language was concerning, especially later in the game. In periods off downtime, such as waiting for scrums to set, players in the backline are doing a lot of talking. The Reds where so often just standing still, waiting, no talk.


All in, a very poor final game for the Super season. Now for the Lions !!

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Im 18 mate. Good banter either way though, make sure you watch the trophy parade in Otautahi at the end of the year!

13 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Good point. I’m assuming thats Tom hooper for the brumbies but i’ll check. And of course skelton would make a big difference

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Excellent signing

2 Go to comments
t
thewizard 2 hours ago
Former All Blacks weigh in on Rieko Ioane’s social media antics

Not exactly coming from a strong position is he. I would suggest on his form over the last couple of seasons he’ll just be another forgotten ex All Black very soon.

6 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers NB. That semi was a damp squib as the Reds were just not in it physically. There werenot prepared to hit hard in the tackle and go to that place where it hurts at the breakdown. Crusaders were prepared to do that. The Reds can't just relay on the fast ruck attacking game to win these crunch matches they need mongrel to stay in the fight. The Wallaby pack should now be dominated by Brumbies as a couple of Reds played themselves out. Of note Jake Gordon is favoured to be test skipper which looks like Harry Wilson at best will be a sub against the Lions.

5 Go to comments
M
Mike 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Never underestimate the impact that the second row have on the scrummage, particularly the tight head lock who ideally should be a physical monster. So I’m guessing it’s teamwork combined with good technique from the Brumbies front 5.

5 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
Noah Lolesio has all the tools necessary thanks to Wallabies icon

No doubt the Brumbies & Loloseo will be competitive for a while but can’t see them repeating what the Blues achieved. Chiefs have lots of firepower and Brumbies defences are fragile at best.

1 Go to comments
d
dw 3 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Thanks Nick. As someone who played very amateur level and was involved in scrums I still find some of it a mystery. Slips and Allan have performed really well this year but neither are huge..is this just pure hard work and technique? Or have the team got some incredible teamwork happening from 1 to 8 to get the shove right?


The qld tight five really struggled but I'd say Nongorr is the 3rd choice at 3 behind Allan and Tupou?

5 Go to comments
W
WI 3 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

I liked the ref statistics a lot. Made it enjoyable to read the article.


As far as judging the quality of his performances, I don’t remember a game in the professional era where the ref wasn’t horrid and missed calls. At least they show up so an organized game can be played.

9 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

He generally likes to let the game flow but he is prone to being a bit twitchy in showing cards.

9 Go to comments
J
James 4 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqDfBE_zHoU&list=PLtLqkC7VnfzZZn3JkLlDZ8HvaRoDQRBZj&index=3


The Good, the Bad and the Rugby ANZ. About 55 mins in

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Thanks for that James, any idea which Pod?


Not surprised, the kid is special, with a different skillset to BB.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Dunno, you have a better chance of asking him than me!😂

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Rassie was clear that the decision was due to financial necessity, not because he wanted wider experience for his players or anything like that.


“I have no doubt we wouldn’t have been able to keep the players in South Africa as we just don’t have the money to. It is reality, and the moment you accept reality and we work with this and we find creative ways around that.”


That’s a direct quote from this very website.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Well that’s certainly not true. If you look at the 1996 squad for instance you have players at Bristol(2), Saints, London Irish(2), Leicester, Newcastle(2), Quins(2) and Sarries. And Ireland were serial wooden spooners in those days!


Fast forward to 2001 when they started a run of second places and there’s only Murphy, Maggs and Easterby overseas. By 2013 there’s none (a temporary exception was made for Sexton after that, but no more.) And that’s when they became serial winners,


Of course I can’t prove a causal link with their success any more that you can prove a causal ling with South Africa’s.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Someone is always on trial on Ruby Pass!😂

223 Go to comments
M
MC 6 hours ago
アンダードッグからビッグドッグへ:ジョー・マッカーシーの大学4位からライオンズへの道のり

Big Joe really not that big …

1 Go to comments
N
N 7 hours ago
Frustrated village rugby club handed 4,500-mile travel schedule

Good work, RFU.

1 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter
Search