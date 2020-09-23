6:44am, 23 September 2020

Alex Corbisiero, the 2013 Lions Test series-winning prop, has revealed on Instagram that he is again fighting cancer. The 32-year-old, who won 20 England caps before retiring, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November 2019.

He spoke in March about his treatment and about his hopes that the illness was now behind him. However, he has now posted that he is undergoing a fresh round of treatment in England.

Writing on social media, Corbisiero said: “When I opened up about my cancer experience in March, I was very hopeful it was behind me.

“Unfortunately, the doctors discovered that it has spread to some of my lymph nodes. I’m currently on week five of nine of chemotherapy under the amazing care of the staff at Guy’s hospital in London.

“I’m mentally and physically in a good place and staying positive throughout this rollercoaster of ups and downs. I’m surrounded by my fiancée, family and close friends, and very grateful for all the love and support.

“I just want to remind everyone, despite Covid, please go and get checked! Time is of the essence and I’m very lucky to have caught this early again. In the words of my hero, @therock, ‘Just Bring It’.”

It was while working as a pundit for American channel NBC at last year’s World Cup in Japan that Corbisiero felt something was wrong. Explaining his hunch in an interview with The Times six months ago, he said: “I just felt something wasn’t right. I could tell it felt a bit bigger, a bit harder, it was starting to get a little bit sore.

“I started to notice bumping into it. I had been keeping an eye on it for a couple of weeks and it felt like it was growing every day. Finally, when I had a break I went to get it checked. It was always on my radar slightly because my dad had testicular cancer when he was 28. I was still in denial.

“I was going to get this checked and then go to jiu-jitsu. My brother was waiting in the car. Next thing I had to call him and say: ‘Hey bro, I have got testicular cancer’. The doctor said: ‘Very few people die from this’.

“That was my initial thought: ‘I don’t want to die’. You are in shock and very emotional. You can’t believe it all changed on that day and you are dealing with this.”

