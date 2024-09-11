Northern Edition

Pro D2

Ex-Bath lock Levi Douglas seals Pro D2 move after Japan stint

By Josh Raisey
Levi Douglas (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Pro D2 outfit Biarritz have signed former Bath and Wasps lock Levi Douglas as a medical joker.

The 29-year-old will provide cover for Fiji back row Johnny Dyer, who faces a long spell on the sidelines with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The move for Douglas comes after a successful stint in Japan with Urayasu D-Rocks, where they earned promotion into Japan Rugby League One Division 1.

This will not be Douglas’ first experience of France’s second division as he had previously represented Grenoble, and has also played for Toulon in the Top 14. The 125kg forward’s French connection stretches back to the beginning of his career, where he joined Bath from Oyonnax’s academy in 2015.

He will team up with a Biarritz side that have won the opening two matches of their Pro D2 campaign. Should he be available for this weekend’s match, he will be facing his former side Oyonnax.

Fixture
Pro D2
Biarritz
15:00
13 Sep 24
Oyonnax
All Stats and Data

“I am very happy to arrive here,” Douglas said (translated by Google). “It is a club with a great history, I can’t wait to start training and to be able to play with the team. Johnny’s injury is a loss for the group and so I hope to start training quickly with the group, play matches and help the team as best I can.

“I plan to give my all and hope to get results with the team.”

Biarritz director of rugby James Coughlan added: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Levi Douglas to Biarritz Olympique Pays Basque. After the unfortunate injury of Johnny Dyer, who is a key player in our squad, it was essential for us to take the time necessary to find a quality reinforcement capable of filling this void.

“Levi is an experienced second row, with an athletic profile and a strong ability to impose himself in combat. His experience and professionalism will be valuable assets for our team.

“We need stability and leadership in this area of the game, and we are confident that Levi will deliver. His rapid integration will be crucial for the team to continue to progress towards our goals. The club is ready to fully support him in this new adventure, and we look forward to seeing him in action on the pitch. Welcome Levi, and we wish Johnny a speedy recovery!”

