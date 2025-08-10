Ex-All Black recalled in Fiji squad for Pacific Nations Cup

Three potential debutants have been named in the Flying Fijians squad ahead of this year’s Pacific Nations Cup scheduled later this month while former All Black Seta Tamanivalu has earnt a recall.

Flanker Isoa Tuwai, winger Taneila Rakuro, and outside back Tuidraki Samusamuvodre have been called up by head coach Mick Byrne.

All three are Fijian Drua reps, with Rakuro currently with Taranaki in the NPC as injury cover for Kini Naholo.

Samusamuvodre made his professional debut in the MLR with the New England Free Jacks before linking back up with the Drua where he has played for the last four seasons. Tuwai has eight Super caps with the Drua.

Headlining the Fijians squad for their Pacific Nations Cup campaign are the experienced stars, the likes of No.8 Bill Mata, wing Semi Radradra and ex-All Black Seta Tamanivalu, who will make his first appearance since 2022.

The ex-All Black has been playing Japan for Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo, where he has won back-to-back League One titles.

However, the Flying Fijians will be without some of their notable France-based players like Jiuta Wainiqolo, set to join Lyon, who starred during the July period. Debutant Salesi Rayasi, Josua Tuisova are also understandably absent with pre-season commitments.

The 33-man squad will open their Pacific Nations Cup campaign against Tonga in Suva on August 30 in round two, before travelling to Samoa on September 6.

This year’s finals series will be held in the USA across Denver, Colorado and Salt Lake City, Utah with all six teams travelling to the States.

Flying Fijians squad for PNC 2025

Forwards

Eroni Mawi

Haereti Hetet

Mesake Doge

Samu Tawake

Meli Tawake

Tevita Ikanivere

Kavaia Tagivetaua

Zuriel Togiatama

Isoa Nasilasila

Temo Mayanavanua

Mesake Vocevoce

Etonia Waqa

Elia Canakaivata

Motikiai Murray

Isoa Tuwai*

Bill Mata

Kitione Salawa

Backs

Philip Baselala

Simione Kuruvoli

Sam Wye

Kemu Valetini

Caleb Muntz

Kalaveti Ravouvou

Inia Tabuavou

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre*

Ponipate Loganimasi

Taniela Rakuro

Semi Radradra

Isaiah Armstrong Ravula

Seta Tamanivalu

