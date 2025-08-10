Ex-All Black recalled in Fiji squad for Pacific Nations Cup
Three potential debutants have been named in the Flying Fijians squad ahead of this year’s Pacific Nations Cup scheduled later this month while former All Black Seta Tamanivalu has earnt a recall.
Flanker Isoa Tuwai, winger Taneila Rakuro, and outside back Tuidraki Samusamuvodre have been called up by head coach Mick Byrne.
All three are Fijian Drua reps, with Rakuro currently with Taranaki in the NPC as injury cover for Kini Naholo.
Samusamuvodre made his professional debut in the MLR with the New England Free Jacks before linking back up with the Drua where he has played for the last four seasons. Tuwai has eight Super caps with the Drua.
Headlining the Fijians squad for their Pacific Nations Cup campaign are the experienced stars, the likes of No.8 Bill Mata, wing Semi Radradra and ex-All Black Seta Tamanivalu, who will make his first appearance since 2022.
The ex-All Black has been playing Japan for Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo, where he has won back-to-back League One titles.
However, the Flying Fijians will be without some of their notable France-based players like Jiuta Wainiqolo, set to join Lyon, who starred during the July period. Debutant Salesi Rayasi, Josua Tuisova are also understandably absent with pre-season commitments.
The 33-man squad will open their Pacific Nations Cup campaign against Tonga in Suva on August 30 in round two, before travelling to Samoa on September 6.
This year’s finals series will be held in the USA across Denver, Colorado and Salt Lake City, Utah with all six teams travelling to the States.
Flying Fijians squad for PNC 2025
Forwards
Eroni Mawi
Haereti Hetet
Mesake Doge
Samu Tawake
Meli Tawake
Tevita Ikanivere
Kavaia Tagivetaua
Zuriel Togiatama
Isoa Nasilasila
Temo Mayanavanua
Mesake Vocevoce
Etonia Waqa
Elia Canakaivata
Motikiai Murray
Isoa Tuwai*
Bill Mata
Kitione Salawa
Backs
Philip Baselala
Simione Kuruvoli
Sam Wye
Kemu Valetini
Caleb Muntz
Kalaveti Ravouvou
Inia Tabuavou
Tuidraki Samusamuvodre*
Ponipate Loganimasi
Taniela Rakuro
Semi Radradra
Isaiah Armstrong Ravula
Seta Tamanivalu
