Japan Rugby League One

Everything you need to know about Japan's new eligibility rules

Warner Dearns of Japan looks dejected during the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between France and Japan at Stade de France on November 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Different methods, same goal.

James Harrington’s excellent description on RugbyPass recently of the changes the LNR leadership are seeking for the Top 14 in France, by pulling back salary cap credits that give the superclubs who stockpile internationals a huge advantage, is a different approach to the recent eligibility changes announced by Japan Rugby League One, but the intent is the same.

Levelling the playing field while encouraging club’s to further develop and promote local talent.

With Japan not having a salary cap mechanism with which to implement change, league officials, in conjunction with the clubs, have in their own way withdrawn concessions, by changing the way some foreign-born Japanese Test players, and players who are now eligible on residential grounds, are categorised.

Essentially, by extending beyond World Rugby eligibility rules the requirements for players to be categorized as A1 (or local players), the league hopes to close a loophole which has allowed various clubs to build up an armoury of foreign-bred players.

These are players who have met international qualification for Japan even if they have not yet played, allowing them to be considered A1 players under the existing regulations, which then allows their club to sign more non-capped foreign players.

While cleverly worked by clubs, league officials acknowledge the tactic has stalled the development of the next generation of young Japanese, squeezed out by the cadre of Japan-qualified foreigners.

This move is a proactive attempt to address statistics which reveal that 35 percent of all players in Division One are foreign-born, 26 percent in Division Two and 11 percent in Division Three.

Significantly, the number of foreigners currently qualified as ‘locals’ under the existing rules, who would lose that registration once the change comes into effect, has risen rapidly in the last three years.

The average number of foreign-born players in matchday squads, currently classified as ‘local’ and therefore not subject to the quota system for overseas players, has skyrocketed from 3.8 players in a squad of 23, to 5.4.

It is, League One chief operating officer Hajime Shoji acknowledged when the rule changes were announced, a “difficult balance”.

Importantly, he noted, clubs were consulted and involved in the outcome.

This included the setting of a 30-cap threshold for foreign-born players who had represented Japan, meaning several current foreign-born Brave Blossoms no longer qualify as local players for their clubs.

The thinking behind the high threshold was to lessen any advantage clubs who have already stockpiled foreign-born Test players, would have once the changes come into force for the 2026-27 season.

League One officials are adamant that the changes do not shut any player out, with the existing allowances for foreign Test stars (each team is allowed three) and non-capped players remaining.

“League One officials are adamant that the changes do not shut any player out.”

Teams will be allowed a combination of nine non-A1 players in their 23-man matchday squads, with the mix between Japanese Test players who have not reached the threshold to be considered ‘local’, foreign capped Test players, and non-capped foreign players, up to the coaches to decide.

Even allowing for the changes, League One remains the most ‘open’ professional competition in the world – in terms of opportunity for foreigner players – which officials expect will ensure ‘business as usual’, with leading international players continuing to head to the Far East.

Naturally, and understandably, there has been some disquiet with the changes.

Older players, some who have represented Japan but now fallen into the ‘non-Japanese’ category will be worried about their futures which, without the advantage of being classified as a local – and thereby not taking up the limited spots for foreign players – becomes cloudier.

While current non-Japanese raised or educated Test players who have not surpassed the 30-Test barrier by the time the new rules begin the season after next might also be nervous, most probably don’t have reason to be.

“Even allowing for the changes, League One remains the most ‘open’ professional competition in the world.”

As one coach told me, clubs are barely going to ditch players they have spent a lot of time developing to the point that they have reached Test level, to bring in a non-capped foreign player who may now only stay for a couple or even one season.

South African-born centre Dylan Riley and New Zealand-raised second rower Warner Dearns are often cited as players who critics complain have now become ‘non-Japanese’, although it seems likely both will have qualified before the new rules start the season after next.

It is doubtful their clubs, Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights or Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo, would let them go in any event.

Positions for non-capped foreign players may become more difficult to obtain now that the ability to be re-classified as a local player is gone.

While each club will decide its own approach, player contracts for non-capped foreigners may be shorter, given that the additional incentive for clubs to retain them for longer is gone.

This may see teams more aggressively pursue ‘current’ players who are performing well at the highest club levels around the world, without yet having made the step into international rugby.

Prioritising the present rather than looking at long term goals like category change could become the recruitment model.

That, coupled with an already growing trend for clubs to land current Test players, or players taking a sabbatical from their Test duties, could strengthen the competition overall.

An increased influx of high-profile Test and non-Test players at the height of their powers, as opposed to those whose careers are winding down, would bring even greater levels of ‘current’ expertise, which an increasing number of Japanese will be able to benefit from.

As with any change, there are elements of uncertainty.

But with an aging population, and the reduction in the number of Japanese faces on the field becoming more readily apparent, the game had to proactively address the issue.

In doing so, league leaders believe they will retain the integrity of the competition as Japanese, while also continuing it’s competitive advantage as an attraction for the best players in the game.

Note: Under current League rules, there are three categories in which players are
designated:

Category A: Players of Japanese origin and players who have met the requirements to represent Japan through residency, have been exclusively registered with Japan Rugby Football Union for 48 months, and have not played for another country.

Category B: Foreign players who are uncapped, but who are yet to meet eligibility requirements to play for Japan.

Category C: Test capped foreign players, who are ineligible to represent Japan.

The changes in a nutshell: Under the changes, which take place at the start of the 2026-27 season, Category A will be split into two, with A1 players being players who were either born in, or did all of their junior schooling in Japan, and non-Japanese born foreign players who have represented Japan in 30 Tests or more.

Foreign-born players who have either represented the Brave Blossoms but have not played 30 Tests, as well as those who are eligible on residency but have yet to play for Japan, will be considered in the new A2 category, which places a limit on how many of these players can be included in a match-day squad.

