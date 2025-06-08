Northern Edition
United Rugby Championship

'Everyone loves to hate Leinster': Lion fires back at media criticism

Joe McCarthy of Leinster before the United Rugby Championship semi-final match between Leinster and Glasgow Warriors at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Leinster lock Joe McCarthy has said that his side “don’t really care about the outside noise” after a resounding 37-19 victory over Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship semi-final on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium.

A month on from their Investec Champions Cup semi-final home defeat against Northampton Saints, and a week after a patchy performance against the Scarlets in the quarter-finals, Leinster were met with accusations from fans and pundits that they had lost their confidence as they headed into the encounter with the reigning champions Glasgow.

Leo Cullen and Jacque Nienaber’s side went a long way to answering those critiques with a dominant display against the Warriors, putting the game to bed by half time with a 25-5 lead.

Following the victory, the Ireland and soon-to-be British and Irish Lions second-row said that the attitude that is shown towards Leinster is what drives the side on.

“Well, we know everyone loves to hate Leinster, so that definitely drives us on,” he said, speaking to RTÉ.

“It’s a great fanbase and we don’t really care about the outside noise, what you guys say or what the other fans or people say. We’re going to rip into next week, it’s going to be tough, so there’s no shortage of motivation.”

Former Leinster hooker Bernard Jackman, who was a pundit for RTÉ on the day, was one of those that queried whether Leinster had lost their spark heading into the match.

“Their defence is starting to show creaks and attack-wise they are struggling to execute,” Jackman told the BBC Scotland rugby podcast last week. “The players don’t seem to be playing with any real anger. In actual fact, it looks like their confidence is gone. It’s amazing what a defeat can do to you.”

After three successive home defeats in the first three instalments of the competition, Leinster will take part in their first URC final against the Bulls at Croke Park. McCarthy added that previous failures only added to the pressure heading into the contest against the Scottish outfit.

“There’s always pressure,” he said. “Obviously we’ve never reached a URC final. Disappointed this year already. So, we want to finish strong and we want the fans back on our side and I think the fans were great today and stayed after the game. We’ll need more of that next week.”

Leinster’s win silenced their critics for now, but only a win over the Bulls will banish the reputation that they have built over the past few seasons.

Leinster end semi-final hoodoo by breezing past URC champs Glasgow

Leinster will host next week’s United Rugby Championship final at Croke Park after dishing out a 37-19 beating to last year’s winners Glasgow Warriors.

Comments

7 Comments
R
RJ 5 days ago

You couldn’t be more wrong. Most people outside the URC don’t think about Leinster at all. Maybe if you play Tigers (my club) in Europe, I’d think about you once or twice, but other than that, I’m just indifferent.

R
RedWarriors 5 days ago

People in the Champions League think about Leinster. I am glad Leinster players are talking this attitude. The standard of rugby commentary has collapsed in the social media age. Articles which disparage gain more clicks. Leinster have assembled a great squad in order to try and win doubles. It doesn’t always work out but the abuse they get is irrational and staggering. Best to ignore.

R
Rob 5 days ago

He can only go off what he hears in the news and reads online and there have been plenty of comments and articles directed at Leinster across numerous platforms to suggest that plenty of people outside the URC strongly dislike Leinster, don’t forget your own coach moaning about salary caps after getting hockied by them two years ago….

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Leinster/Ireland

Latest Features

LONG READ

Marco van Staden: 'I was told my career was done, but everything happens for a reason'

The Bok powerhouse came close to retiring on medical grounds, but is primed for another Bulls tilt at the URC crown.

LONG READ

‘The RPL is a massive opportunity for rugby in India, Asia and the global game at large’

With 30 of the world’s best Sevens players, India's Rugby Premier League aims to replicate the success of cricket's IPL.

LONG READ

Leicester's modern day greats look to cement their legacy knowing sport rarely does fairytale endings

Ben Youngs and Dan Cole would dearly love to end their Tigers careers being hoisted on the shoulders of celebrating team-mates

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GH 16 minutes ago
Owen Farrell will return to Saracens early as Racing 92 exit agreed

let us hope for him that english air will be easier to breathe than parisian one. He never could adapt and never showed what he might be able to. And I honestly think he no longer can.

3 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 30 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

However you look at it, 80% of the starting 15 were playing in Super Rugby. That golden generation of forwards that won two world cups were honed playing against kiwi forwards, not the Irish and Scots.

181 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 52 minutes ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Now you’re just trolling , check the scoreboard. The ball is out as the ref said, also not sure how the blues were going to breach the line they failed to in 38 phases prior

27 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

That was Grace or Christie I think, unless I missed that one. He lost the ball and so had to grab it on second attempt too. Most of rugby is a lottery though.


Blackadders best moment was deliberately slapping the ball down to stop the overlap/blindside play.

20 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I don’t think Sotutu was any more prominent than the rest, DP, EB or CLW.


If we were kinda hoping for someone to stand out and make it easy I think were looking at a lottery to see who gets named in the first squad.

20 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
'It was brewing': Ethan Blackadder talks Crusaders-Blues 'niggle'

This was an intriguing battle where the Crusaders solid defence eventually triumphed over their own errors and the Blues desperation. The second half scrum & maul advantage achieved by the Saders forwards was a telling factor. In the backs Jordan was superb and the best back on the field although I felt BB also played well for the losers but lacked support from his colleagues.

1 Go to comments
B
BA 3 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Reiko was outstanding facing criticism all season on the back foot most of match,3 strong carries at end of match after being on D for ages when no more forwards could is testament to his fitness physicality and will..stuff coaches notice, give him a fair go and don’t make it personal and personality

20 Go to comments
f
frandinand 4 hours ago
Crusaders outlast fast starting Blues to reach another Super Rugby final

Once again an unintelligible comment.

13 Go to comments
W
WJ 4 hours ago
Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I see Planet Rugby gave him a 4. That is harsh, but I agree 9 is hard to see.

20 Go to comments
B
BA 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I just think already having 2 guys who are ur number 8s don’t need anymore especially coz ur Jacobsen Lakai Blackadder can play 8 and they more tackle machine ruck hitters to balance Ardie and Wallace who I don’t want either those 2 caught up in tackles and rucks all day,and don’t know if they got room enough in squad for 3 choices at 8 …I know Ardies probably going to start 7 but I imagine if Wallace goes down Ardie would be 8 for the next game and they play somebody else at 7 all mean players I’m happy anyway they do it  Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Will Jordan on the ‘important’ aerial duel with Barrett’s kicking game

I thought one of the keys to the Crusaders winning was Reihana’s boot (and carry/safeties), he just gave Jordan so much more opportunity wit the height he gets. The others being Jordans general unbelievable tinnyness, ah I had another but can’t remember what it was👎


Also where’s Dmitri with our extra time stats. SRP must have most + post 80min time of any comp surely, possibly all NHs combined!


Did Jordan knock it on for his second try? It was so dark at the stadium I couldn’t see..

1 Go to comments
M
Mike 5 hours ago
Leicester must avoid mistake we made in 2005 – Andy Goode

Nah, don’t quite agree with Andy on the 2005 match. I remember the build up to it and it was the English media who talked up the Tigers, made them favourites against Wasps, Jonno’s last match etc etc. This was food and drink to Dayglo and that great Wasps squad, who were never happier than when they had a chip on their shoulder about something. They came out with a point to prove and it was a convincing win in the end.


Sadly, as a now ex-Wasp, those were the days…

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

And yet they play there. He’s strong enough to get away with it for me, and I just don’t see Ardie being the 7 a lot. Also Sotutu might be the other 8. He would obviously be there covering 8 (general 3 covering each), I just see him more likely being used at 6, not likely against France or SA though.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

I really hope those two aren’t being looked at (as 6 options) together.


Parker for a new blood selection, EB up against the other two vets I hope. But yes, EB was again everywhere but fairly ineffectual (no meters and no dom tackles/steals) at 6 last night.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

CLW does the kick returns, easy and misleading meters.


He had one good run (more than any other loosie I think) where he stepped inside a player and got past them for a good 5 meters or so. Several strong hitups on par with Sotutu to add to it too.


So not saying he doesn’t deserve it, not standing out amongst AB laden backrows isn’t a black mark, and looking at the last 10min again did what would be expected of him.

27 Go to comments
G
GM 5 hours ago
Wallabies legend backs Brumbies to break horror Aussie play-off stat

I agree - the Brumbies are a real chance tonight - on paper at least. The Chiefs showed fragility last week, and I think they’ll miss Simon Parker and Josh Lord (who could have marked up against Nick Frost).

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Check the stats page.


They probably would have scored at the end if CLW didn’t illegally dive on the ball.

27 Go to comments
G
GM 5 hours ago
Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2025 Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals

Not a Blues fan, GP, so ‘sore loser’ tag doesn’t fit. ‘Fictional myth’? Check out the word ‘tautology’.

27 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders outlast fast starting Blues to reach another Super Rugby final

A red wouldn’t have been of great consequence, it is just an extra 10minutes down here (unless it was to your star player of course).

13 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Crusaders outlast fast starting Blues to reach another Super Rugby final

Ah that would it explain it, people had planned to make an occasion of it inside (hadn’t thawed out from last week)👍

13 Go to comments
