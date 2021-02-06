In case you missed them during the week, here are all six team lineups ahead of round one of the Guinness Six Nations.
Teams for Italy versus France, Stadio Olimpico, Saturday, 2.15pm GMT
Italy: J Trulla (Calvisano); L Sperandio (Benetton), M Zanon (Benetton), J-I Brex (Benetton), M Ioane (Benetton); P Garbisi (Benetton), S Varney (Gloucester); C Traore (Benetton), L Bigi (Zebre, capt), M Riccioni (Benetton), M Lazzaroni (Benetton), D Sisi (Zebre), S Negri (Benetton), J Meyer (Zebre), M Lamaro (Benetton).
Replacements: G Lucchesi (Benetton), D Fischetti (Zebre), G Zilocchi (Zebre), N Cannone (Benetton), F Ruzza (Benetton), M Mbanda (Zebre), G Palazzani (Zebre), C Canna (Zebre).
France: B Dulin (La Rochelle); T Thomas (Racing 92), A Vincent (Montpellier), G Fickou (Stade Francais), G Villiere (Toulon); M Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), A Dupont (Toulouse); C Baille (Toulouse), J Marchand (Toulouse), M Haouas (Montpellier), B Le Roux (Racing 92), P Willemse (Montpellier), D Cretin (Lyon), C Ollivon (Toulon, capt), G Alldritt (La Rochelle).
Replacements: P Bourgarit (La Rochelle), J-B Gros (Toulon), D Aldegheri (Toulouse), R Taofifenua (Toulon), A Jelonch (Castres), B Serin (Toulon), L Carbonel (Toulon), D Penaud (Clermont).
Referee: Matthew Carley (England).
"He played scrum-half and wore a scrum cap. Never a good sign"
– Gabin Villiere's remarkable rise from third tier B team rugby not so long ago to now starting in the Six Nations for France #SixNations #ITAvFRA
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 6, 2021
:: ::
Teams for England versus Scotland, Twickenham, Saturday. 4.45pm.
England: E Daly (Saracens); A Watson (Bath), H Slade (Exeter), O Lawrence (Worcester), J May (Gloucester); O Farrell (Saracens, capt), B Youngs (Leicester); E Genge (Leicester), J George (Saracens), W Stuart (Bath), M Itoje (Saracens), J Hill (Exeter), M Wilson (Newcastle), T Curry (Sale Sharks), B Vunipola (Saracens).
Replacements: L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), B Obano (Bath), H Williams (Exeter), C Lawes (Northampton), B Earl (Bristol), D Robson (Wasps), G Ford (Leicester), M Malins (Bristol).
Scotland: S Hogg (Exeter, capt); S Maitland (Saracens), C Harris (Gloucester), C Redpath (Bath), D van der Merwe (Edinburgh); F Russell (Racing 92), A Price (Glasgow); R Sutherland (Edinburgh), G Turner (Glasgow), Z Fagerson (Glasgow), S Cummings (Glasgow), J Gray (Exeter), J Ritchie (Edinburgh), H Watson (Edinburgh), M Fagerson (Glasgow).
Replacements: D Cherry (Edinburgh), O Kebble (Glasgow), WP Nel (Edinburgh), R Gray (Glasgow), G Graham (Newcastle), S Steele (Harlequins), J van der Walt (Edinburgh), H Jones (Glasgow).
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland).
'You get gobbled up' – the England 9 has a warning for Scotland. #ENGvSCO #SixNations https://t.co/LOE8FQvxXA
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 6, 2021
:: ::
Teams for Wales versus Ireland, Principality Stadium, Sunday, 3pm.
Wales: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), G North (Ospreys), J Williams (Scarlets), H Amos (Cardiff Blues); D Biggar (Northampton), T Williams (Cardiff Blues); W Jones (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), A Beard (Ospreys), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), D Lydiate (Ospreys), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Bath).
Replacements: E Dee (Dragons), R Jones (Ospreys), L Brown (Dragons), W Rowlands (Wasps), J Navidi (Cardiff Blues), G Davies (Scarlets), C Sheedy (Bristol), N Tompkins (Dragons).
Ireland: H Keenan (Leinster); K Earls (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster, capt), C Murray (Munster); C Healy (Leinster), R Herring (Ulster), A Porter (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster).
Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), T Furlong (Leinster), I Henderson (Ulster), W Connors (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), B Burns (Ulster), J Larmour (Leinster).
Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).
