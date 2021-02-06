In case you missed them during the week, here are all six team lineups ahead of round one of the Guinness Six Nations.

Teams for Italy versus France, Stadio Olimpico, Saturday, 2.15pm GMT

Italy: J Trulla (Calvisano); L Sperandio (Benetton), M Zanon (Benetton), J-I Brex (Benetton), M Ioane (Benetton); P Garbisi (Benetton), S Varney (Gloucester); C Traore (Benetton), L Bigi (Zebre, capt), M Riccioni (Benetton), M Lazzaroni (Benetton), D Sisi (Zebre), S Negri (Benetton), J Meyer (Zebre), M Lamaro (Benetton).

Wilkinson and Townsend reflect on the old rivalry in the sport:

Replacements: G Lucchesi (Benetton), D Fischetti (Zebre), G Zilocchi (Zebre), N Cannone (Benetton), F Ruzza (Benetton), M Mbanda (Zebre), G Palazzani (Zebre), C Canna (Zebre).

France: B Dulin (La Rochelle); T Thomas (Racing 92), A Vincent (Montpellier), G Fickou (Stade Francais), G Villiere (Toulon); M Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), A Dupont (Toulouse); C Baille (Toulouse), J Marchand (Toulouse), M Haouas (Montpellier), B Le Roux (Racing 92), P Willemse (Montpellier), D Cretin (Lyon), C Ollivon (Toulon, capt), G Alldritt (La Rochelle).

Replacements: P Bourgarit (La Rochelle), J-B Gros (Toulon), D Aldegheri (Toulouse), R Taofifenua (Toulon), A Jelonch (Castres), B Serin (Toulon), L Carbonel (Toulon), D Penaud (Clermont).

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).

– Gabin Villiere's remarkable rise from third tier B team rugby not so long ago to now starting in the Six Nations for France #SixNations #ITAvFRA

"He played scrum-half and wore a scrum cap. Never a good sign"

:: ::

Teams for England versus Scotland, Twickenham, Saturday. 4.45pm.

England: E Daly (Saracens); A Watson (Bath), H Slade (Exeter), O Lawrence (Worcester), J May (Gloucester); O Farrell (Saracens, capt), B Youngs (Leicester); E Genge (Leicester), J George (Saracens), W Stuart (Bath), M Itoje (Saracens), J Hill (Exeter), M Wilson (Newcastle), T Curry (Sale Sharks), B Vunipola (Saracens).

Replacements: L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), B Obano (Bath), H Williams (Exeter), C Lawes (Northampton), B Earl (Bristol), D Robson (Wasps), G Ford (Leicester), M Malins (Bristol).

Scotland: S Hogg (Exeter, capt); S Maitland (Saracens), C Harris (Gloucester), C Redpath (Bath), D van der Merwe (Edinburgh); F Russell (Racing 92), A Price (Glasgow); R Sutherland (Edinburgh), G Turner (Glasgow), Z Fagerson (Glasgow), S Cummings (Glasgow), J Gray (Exeter), J Ritchie (Edinburgh), H Watson (Edinburgh), M Fagerson (Glasgow).

Replacements: D Cherry (Edinburgh), O Kebble (Glasgow), WP Nel (Edinburgh), R Gray (Glasgow), G Graham (Newcastle), S Steele (Harlequins), J van der Walt (Edinburgh), H Jones (Glasgow).

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland).

'You get gobbled up' – the England 9 has a warning for Scotland. #ENGvSCO #SixNations https://t.co/LOE8FQvxXA

:: ::

Teams for Wales versus Ireland, Principality Stadium, Sunday, 3pm.

Wales: L Halfpenny (Scarlets); L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), G North (Ospreys), J Williams (Scarlets), H Amos (Cardiff Blues); D Biggar (Northampton), T Williams (Cardiff Blues); W Jones (Scarlets), K Owens (Scarlets), T Francis (Exeter), A Beard (Ospreys), A W Jones (Ospreys, capt), D Lydiate (Ospreys), J Tipuric (Ospreys), T Faletau (Bath).

Replacements: E Dee (Dragons), R Jones (Ospreys), L Brown (Dragons), W Rowlands (Wasps), J Navidi (Cardiff Blues), G Davies (Scarlets), C Sheedy (Bristol), N Tompkins (Dragons).

Ireland: H Keenan (Leinster); K Earls (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster, capt), C Murray (Munster); C Healy (Leinster), R Herring (Ulster), A Porter (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster).

Replacements: R Kelleher (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), T Furlong (Leinster), I Henderson (Ulster), W Connors (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), B Burns (Ulster), J Larmour (Leinster).

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).

Premium feature exclusive to TheXV.Rugby - Free Trial

Finding paradise Too much rugby is going to be a thing of the past for the best players in Australasia. Gregor Paul

Fire starter Flame-haired Finlay Christie’s decision to remain at the Blues for another year may be bad news for Scotland. Patrick McKendry

Cracking the code History shows Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's high-profile move from league to union will not be an easy task. Tom Vinicombe

Turbulent times Alex 'Grizz' Wyllie was an enforcer for the All Blacks during some of New Zealand rugby's most chaotic years. Lynn McConnell