All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett has kicked off his first Top League campaign with a mammoth win over the Mitsubishi Dynaboars as Suntory Sungoliath piled on a cricket score to win by 75-7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-time World Rugby Player of the Year’s debut has been a long time coming, with the Top League postponing its season for a month after three clubs – Suntory, Toyota Verblitz and Canon Eagles – suffered a COVID-19 outbreak within its squads.

The Blues pivot scored one of his side’s 11 tries, while former Highlander Tevita Li was the main beneficiary for Suntory, dotting down five times. Despite the lopsided scoreline, the pace of the match seemed to be frantic.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
James O’Connor post match

Renown Japanese rugby journalist Rich Freeman noted that after 60 minutes ‘even Beauden Barrett’ was taking deep breaths as the fast-paced game took its toll on the players.

Barrett kicked eight goals for a total of 21 points. His try came with the Dynaboars desperately defending their own line with the Sungoliath hot on attack.

Quick service from Japan’s halfback Yutaka Nagare gave Barrett the space to crash over from short range, slicing through the defence after a deft left foot step.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barrett was back in his preferred number 10 jersey for Suntory, a position he mentioned before the season he would like to pursue when he returns to New Zealand.

He will not feature for the Blues in this season of Super Rugby Aotearoa, but will be available for All Blacks selection should Ian Foster believe his form warrants.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other Top League fixtures, Michael Hooper joined Kieran Read at Toyota Verblitz in a tight 34-33 win over Toshiba Brave Lupus while All Black TJ Perenara also squeaked victory for the Red Hurricanes over Canon Eagles 26-24.

Surviving Super Rugby Aotearoa Another Covid curve ball could make for an even tougher competition for Aotearoa’s best players. Patrick McKendry The unwinnable war World Rugby is killing the game with its futile attempt to eradicate rather than reduce contact to the head. Gregor Paul Red and black and black and blue After a year blighted by injury, Quinten Strange is ready to reaffirm his place in the pecking order. Tom Vinicombe Final push Rugged All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick is eyeing the 2023 World Cup as his international swansong. Tom Vinicombe Finding paradise Too much rugby is going to be a thing of the past for the best players in Australasia. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now