International

English rugby’s new deal piles more pressure on Borthwick – Andy Goode

By Andy Goode
England Head Coach Steve Borthwick walks onto the field during the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Eden Park on July 13, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The devil is definitely in some of the missing detail in the long-awaited new Men’s Professional Game Partnership but it does in theory augur well for Steve Borthwick and England – so the pressure is on.

It has been 18 months in the making and includes the key details, which have been widely known for a while, that up to 25 England players can be on hybrid contracts and Borthwick will have a greater level of control but it’s impossible to truly keep everyone happy.

Of course, a rosy picture was painted in the press release and accompanying media gathering and it should represent a step forward but Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter has already hinted that the clubs may have been taken advantage of to a certain extent.

Ultimately though, the international game is still the big revenue generator, clubs need cash and £33m a year in central funding for the next four years, before a profit-share arrangement for the following four years, is not to be sniffed at.

There is already a limit on the amount of rugby top international players can play, although that was exceeded by Maro Itoje and Henry Slade last season, so the fact that is going to be a bit more restrictive or closely monitored by Borthwick now shouldn’t be a massive issue.

Maro Itoje
Maro Itoje of England looks on during the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Eden Park on July 13, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

I’m sure there will be the odd flashpoint behind the scenes now that the England boss has the final say on all sports science and medical matters relating to the management of Enhanced EPS players but the money clubs are getting should offset that.

There is a chance that it might be slightly less attractive for a club to have a large group of players on Enhanced EPS contracts depending on how it all plays out but you want to have the best players on your books so I can’t see that being a major consideration for club head honchos.

The job of being a Premiership director of rugby is a hugely difficult one, though, and this does add another extra layer of complexity to it but it just reflects that they need the money that is on offer in this agreement.

It’s only right that the RPA are now co-signatories and have a voting seat on the board, together with three each for the RFU and Premiership Rugby, and players need to back them and utilise that.

There have been some dissenting voices and the formation of different groups in recent years but the RPA should have the players’ interests at heart and we don’t know how many votes it’s going to take to pass anything but they now have a seat at the table.

The adjustments should also make it at least a bit more realistic for a Championship club to earn promotion to the Premiership with the two-match play-off still on the cards and increased flexibility in the Minimum Standards Criteria meaning it might actually happen at some point.

However, there are still only going to be a small number of clubs with that on their radar in the short term and the reality is that the gap between the top and second tier in England is bigger now than it has ever been so it’s hard to see a changing of the guard anytime soon.

Some of the other elements to the partnership relating to pathways, player welfare, the commercial side of things and a joint marketing agreement obviously need more flesh on the bones and transparency before they can be judged.

Sweeney RFU Andy Goode verdict
(Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

It’s great to see that all parties are publicly presenting a pretty united front with the aim of “world-leading English teams, thriving professional leagues and an optimised performance system” but only time will tell whether everyone continues to be happy when the heat is on.

Rugby, like all sports, is a results-driven business and if the national team is winning, that is filtering down and the club game is looking healthier, then all will be rosy to the outside world at least. If it isn’t, cracks will naturally begin to show.

This partnership does take England further towards the likes of Ireland in terms of the way the system works, although not quite that far, but RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney described it as an “English solution for the English game” and it is clearly different for every country.

Ireland are the team on everyone’s lips at the moment because they’ve won the Six Nations title two years running but they did still get knocked out at the quarter-final stage of the World Cup, when the conditions are very different, and their system wouldn’t work in England.

France are a more comparable example to England and they did win the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2022 in the wake of greater collaboration between clubs and the national team being announced and Fabien Galthie having more control over the top players.

England did win the Six Nations in 2020, the heavily pandemic-affected year, but one title in the past seven years and some very lowly finishes is clearly a major underachievement.

Borthwick has cited access to players and preparation time on a few occasions in the past in the lead-up to tournaments, not that he has necessarily used it as an excuse, but that should surely fall by the wayside now.

Jones England resignation
England’s defence coach Felix Jones at training in June (Photo by Steve Bardens/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

The departures of Aled Walters and Felix Jones can’t be an excuse for England either but Sweeney did acknowledge that he was “deeply disappointed” with the latter’s decision.

We’re never going to know the ins and outs of an individual’s decision but the fact that both have happened in quick succession, together with long-serving strength and conditioning coach Tom Tombleson as well, has got people talking.

It’s obviously Borthwick’s job to ensure their good work is continued and they’re replaced by the best possible people so the ship remains on course and the new partnership should certainly enhance his chances of success.

There is never going to be a perfect solution and inevitably the devil is in the detail but, whichever way you dice it up, the new eight-year agreement is weighted in his favour and that without doubt brings with it an even greater pressure to win.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tembani 7 minutes ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

While true that we should afford our compatriots the respect to follow their hearts and support whomsoever they please, I do think it is a little more complicated than many want to admit. I grew up in Cape Town, played with coloured players all my life, dated them, had them as friends since childhood and continue to have them as colleagues and friends to this day. While some may deny it, there definitely is a case for many of them sticking to their guns on this issue because of some historical differences, the close association of the Boks with the apartheid establishment, frustration with the slow pace of transformation (before Rassie) and even the Boks' style of play and perceived tactical preference for larger and burly players (mostly Afrikaner-white) at the expense of smaller, faster and more skilled players (mostly coloured, as black African players usually slot in somewhere in the middle between these two extremes). My humble view is that since 2018, these South Africans may have missed out on the greatest era of Springbok rugby, and may have missed out on the great changes to the team and its culture, brought about by the great rugby thinker and visionary, Rassie Erasmus. Right through the 2023 RWC, I noticed that my coloured friends and neighbours felt rather out of place and forlorn in their inability to be seen to be getting behind their country's team, and that's just sad to me. It looked like an identity crisis, more than anything. I'm not expecting or demanding of anyone to support any team, but it's sad when people catch themselves and want to disappear from public because their own country has won a game. Lastly, the white supporters who threaten coloured AB supporters are actually making it worse. We will all heal in our own terms. For now, to the fellow South Africans who have learned to overcome and got behind their country's team out of a sense of patriotism (NOT NATIONALISM, learn the difference), long may this continue and you are part of the few strong positives healing our nation. To those who would like to join at some point, you don't need any permission to get behind your country.

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 32 minutes ago
Joe Marler defends Steve Borthwick as mass exit prompts 'Eddie 2.0' jibes

It’s a pity Joe Marler won’t leave.

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 50 minutes ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

Yes. Chiliboy was not a test captain, but his achievement of captaining the Boks was nonetheless significant.

6 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

I didn't follow it that closely G. It looked like a good fit at the start but the rest of the league is moving towards high ball-in-play time and looking to win high-scoring shootouts, while Dan was still playing Brumby-ball! That's my best guess anyhoo...

189 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

For goodness sakes do not tell OJ!🤣

189 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

The truth is that LSL cannot be replaced adequately by anyone else bar Will Skelton.

189 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Rassie Erasmus reacts to All Blacks’ changes after injuries to key players

With trash talk between fans, that occasionally includes rugby journo’s and even the coaches can be tempted with their mind games. So people can sometimes get the wrong end of the stick about this rivalry. But the respect at the core between the two teams, players and coaches, is genuine and very much real. A testament to all that is great about the game.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

A riveting weekend of rugby for Ireland as they aim to take the no.1 spot doing sweet effall.

1 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 2 hours ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

That’s totally inane. 1/3 of the replacements is a Tah. And they’re in for injured players

189 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 2 hours ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

I don’t get how we replace a 125kg TH lock with Williams who is 198cm and 113kg. Canham or Blyth surely

189 Go to comments
A
Anderkant 2 hours ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

BS, BS

98 Go to comments
D
DG 2 hours ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

Perhaps I could have caveated that with "Test captain".

6 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 2 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks’ unusual team announcement

When Kolisi and du Toit play as flankers they certainly do play Kolisi at open-side and du Toit blind. It is depressing that a journo for this site doesn't realise that is SA's traditional way of numbering flankers (as opposed to the rest of the rugby world). In much the same way that Will Greenwood usually wore the No. 13 jersey although playing at inside centre. I understand the journo is Australian. A long way from civilisation, even SA, is Australia.....

1 Go to comments
A
Ace 2 hours ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

If you take Turdflow as an example, the number seems to be infinite.

189 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

Siya Kolisi became the first black Springboks captain

Other than Chiliboy Ralapele.

6 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks’ unusual team announcement

Kolisi will start at blindside flanker, though.

Nope. He is at 6, which is openside in SA, to the extent that SA play a blind/open model at all.

1 Go to comments
W
Werner 2 hours ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Beg to differ. Seemed to be a strange allowance for McKenzie to kick the conversion after the shot clock had run out and the reverse for Sacha even with the early charge down attempts

98 Go to comments
A
Ace 2 hours ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

🤣🤡

6 Go to comments
W
Werner 2 hours ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

South Africa had their 3rd penalty advantage during bongis non try. His try probably saved the all blacks from going down to 14 in the first half. And by your logic SA would have taken the penalty to kick to the line and "would've scored with the same style play".

98 Go to comments
B
BC 2 hours ago
John Mitchell hands Exeter flanker first England start as stalwart returns

Really good to see Helena back, roles are now reversed as Meg Jones brilliantly stepped in when Helena was injured in 6N. I think Abby Ward has a slight calf injury and is being held back for the Black Ferns or WXV1.

1 Go to comments
