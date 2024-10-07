Northern Edition

England make announcement on Kevin Sinfield future

By Martyn Thomas
(Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

England and Steve Borthwick have received some good news on the coaching front with confirmation that Kevin Sinfield has signed a new contract, albeit on revised terms.

As part of the deal, which will kick in from November, Sinfield’s contracted hours outside of Test windows will reduce in order to afford the 44-year-old “greater flexibility to balance other personal and professional commitments”.

Rugby league legend Sinfield joined the England set-up along with Borthwick in the wake of Eddie Jones’ sacking at the end of 2022, and had been due to step down following the summer tour of Japan and New Zealand.

He initially came on board as a defence coach but has more recently been tasked with improving individual skills and kicking while also fulfilling a squad mentoring role.

The announcement of his extension will be welcome news for Borthwick following the recent resignations of defence coach Felix Jones and strength and conditioning expert Aled Walters.

“Kevin is a talented coach and an inspirational figure in our set-up,” Borthwick said.

“The work he does on and off the field is invaluable to our players, so I am pleased he’ll remain part of the management team and continue to contribute towards the success of England Rugby.”

Sinfield added: “Working with Steve and the team has been an immensely rewarding experience, and I am excited to continue my involvement with the team.

“This new arrangement allows me to keep doing the thing that I’m passionate about, coaching and mentoring players, while also balancing other commitments which are important to me.”

Meanwhile, Nick Isiekwe and Charlie Ewels have been called into the England squad for their three-day training camp this week, in place of Alex Coles and George Martin.

Martin will remain with the squad as he continues his rehabilitation.

Comments

1 Comment
E
Ed the Duck 37 mins ago

So KS resigns to spend more time on other interests, only to be talked back in a reduced role.


FJ resigns before he’s really started citing an “unstable environment”.


S&C team also decide it’s time to resign.


It’s beginning to look like Borthwick is a flog ‘em ‘til they drop merchant, just like Eddie was…!

