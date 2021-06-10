'Emotional to leave': Wasps confirm three exits, including ex-England prop Brookes

4:30am, 10 June 2021

Wasps have confirmed that Kieran Brookes, Simon McIntyre and Callum Sirker will leave the Gallagher Premiership club at the end of the current season. Boss Lee Blackett, who announced the signing of South African tighthead Pieter Scholtz on Wednesday, said: “I would like to thank Kieran, Si and Cal for all their efforts during their time at the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kieran has brought us great experience and power at tighthead over his time at the club. He is probably leaving us a year earlier than expected, but we would like to wish him and his pregnant partner Danielle all the best with their move.

“Si has played 183 games for the club and been here ten years. It shows what the club has meant to him to dedicate that long to one place. He will be heavily missed. He is a really popular member of the squad on and off the field. He will be remembered as a quality player who has been an outstanding servant to Wasps.”

Jack Nowell, Ryan Wilson and Freddie Burns appear on the latest RugbyPass Offload

“Callum is a highly talented young player who unfortunately picked up a serious knee injury a couple of years ago that has limited his game time. We wish him all the best for the future and look forward to watching his progress.”

Brookes said: “I have had a wonderful time at Wasps over the past three years. I’m sad to be leaving such a great group of players and coaches and I’ll be leaving with some fantastic memories. I’m buzzing to get out there one last time at the weekend and end on a high.”

TRANSFER: Wasps bulk up their scrum with South African https://t.co/9YHekLNTHZ — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) June 9, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

McIntyre added: “All good things must come to an end. It’s crazy to think I have been at this club for a third of my life. Ten years is a long time at any one place and it is going to be emotional for me to leave. I’m so grateful that I get to play one last time in front of our brilliant fans. Some of the best matches and moments over my time here, have been made special by the fans.

“I’d like to thank all of the fantastic coaches I have worked with. Lee has been great to work with for a number of years. I’d like to give a special mention to Dai Young, for giving me an opportunity to play in the Premiership at a young age and backing me.

“To the players who I’ve been fortunate enough to play with past and present, they are a huge part of why this journey has been so incredible. It has been a privilege to play with them and I leave here with lifelong friends. Wasps has never been a place, it’s about the people and it has been all the people that have made it such a special club to be at for the last 10 years.”

Sirker said: “I have made so many friends for life amongst the players at Wasps. I would like to give a special thanks to physio Jamie Hamment for his support and expertise during my rehab process to bring me back better than I was before. I wish the club all the best for the future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's fantastic to work over here in England. I thought it was a much bigger deal than it was" – Ian Costello is leaving Wasps for Munster with an inspiring message for aspiring coaches everywherehttps://t.co/xdAnrYo79D — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) June 9, 2021