Tuesday
05:00
Women's Internationals

Emma Wassell returns to Scotland's World Cup training squad World Cup after chest tumour

By PA
Emma Wassell of Scotland arrives at the stadium prior to the WXV 2 2023 match between United States and Scotland at Athlone Sports Stadium on October 20, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Rynners - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Emma Wassell has been included in Scotland’s Women’s Rugby World Cup training squad after recovering from a benign tumour in her chest.

The 30-year-old, who has 67 caps, has not been involved in the national set-up since last year.

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson has picked an extended 38-player squad as he begins preparations for the tournament, which takes place in England in August.

Easson has included four uncapped players – Aila Ronald, Hannah Ramsay, Hannah Walker and Meg Varley – all of whom trained with the squad through the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Easson said: “We’ve named a strong, competitive group that blends hard-earned experience with exciting young talent.

“I was particularly pleased with how our debutants and uncapped players performed during the Guinness Women’s Six Nations – both in training and in matches – and this window gives them a chance to step up and show us more.

“It’s also fantastic to welcome back Emma Wassell, Coreen Grant, Hollie Cunningham, and Meg Varley, all of whom have worked hard to return from injury and are now fit and available for selection. Their return adds even greater strength and competition to the squad.”

Scotland kick off their campaign against Wales at Salford Community Stadium on August 23 and also face Fiji and Canada in the pool stage.

