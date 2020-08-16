10:51am, 16 August 2020

Despite their outsized, oft-bearded, rough-as-guts exteriors suggesting otherwise, many prop’s harbour an inner softer side. Rebels prop Cabous Eloff might well be a case in point. The 125kg, 6’4 forward had his shorts brutally ripped from his body, exposing through what was left of his top garment, some bright pink and tight undies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet Eloff looked unperturbed, happily jogging back to his half after the Rebels failed attempt at the Queensland Reds’ try-line.

Pink is the new RED ? pic.twitter.com/wKVXsfItUA — Fox Rugby (@FOXRUGBY) August 15, 2020

Aussie commentator Phil Kearns asked: “What front-rower wears pink underpants?” Apparently they are team issue Melbourne Rebels budgie smugglers.

We suggest to Mr Kearns that when you are 6’4 and 125kg, you can wear whatever underwear your heart desires.

The incident of course evoked memories of Munster lock Donncha O’Callaghan’s famous wardrobe malfunction back in the Heineken Cup back in 2006. The big Ireland lock lost his shorts and revealed bright red underwear, and on that occasion was happy to attempt to compete in the following lineout. Backrow David Wallace, O’Callaghan’s lifter at the set-piece, didn’t look so keen.