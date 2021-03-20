England prop Ellis Genge has come under fire after a nasty incident in the Six Nations game between England and Ireland, which his side lost 32-18 in Dublin.

With England on attack inside the five trying to burrow over from close range, Genge ends up tangled with Johnny Sexton on the ground but manages to wrestle on top of him.

Genge is seen giving the Irishman a rough ‘facial’ with his forearm, which one user called ‘repeated elbows to the head and neck’ and called for a crackdown on such behaviour. The video had garnered a massive response within minutes, with fans on both sides divided over the incident.

Irish captain Johnny Sexton asked for the incident to be reviewed but the referee and TMO did not feel it necessary.

Many fans on Twitter were upset that the actions had no on-field repercussions and hoped that the incident would be cited after the game. After Bundee Aki recieved a red card for a high shot, many thought this was worse.

One fan wrote ‘it’s the kind of reason why my wife won’t let our children play rugby’ after seeing the foul play, will another called it ‘appalling behaviour’.

Not all fans were unhappy with an equal amount of pushback from England fans who felt that Genge was being held down against his will, earning him the right to use force to the face.

One fan wrote ‘players constantly holding other players at the ruck deserve nothing less’ while another said ‘he’s clearly trying to get up while being illegally held’.

With World Rugby’s push to remove dangerous contact with the head in all areas of the game, it is likely that Genge’s forearm incident is called into question in the review process. There should be more to come of this incident.

