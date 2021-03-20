4:37pm, 20 March 2021

England prop Ellis Genge has come under fire after a nasty incident in the Six Nations game between England and Ireland, which his side lost 32-18 in Dublin.

With England on attack inside the five trying to burrow over from close range, Genge ends up tangled with Johnny Sexton on the ground but manages to wrestle on top of him.

Genge is seen giving the Irishman a rough ‘facial’ with his forearm, which one user called ‘repeated elbows to the head and neck’ and called for a crackdown on such behaviour. The video had garnered a massive response within minutes, with fans on both sides divided over the incident.

Genge with repeated elbows to the head and neck of the Irish player on the floor. Pretty awful behaviour. #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/fTzmHppOAc — AP Cronje (@rugby_ap) March 20, 2021

Irish captain Johnny Sexton asked for the incident to be reviewed but the referee and TMO did not feel it necessary.

Many fans on Twitter were upset that the actions had no on-field repercussions and hoped that the incident would be cited after the game. After Bundee Aki recieved a red card for a high shot, many thought this was worse.

One fan wrote ‘it’s the kind of reason why my wife won’t let our children play rugby’ after seeing the foul play, will another called it ‘appalling behaviour’.

It’s the kind of reason my wife won’t let our children play rugby. At this level has to be sorted out . Including after the game had taken place . There is no excuse for this type of behaviour a match ban would cleanup a lot of problems with rugby — CERBERUS (@cerberus666666) March 20, 2021

Contact to the end of the man is a red regardless of holding. That’s the world we now live in regardless of holding. — Kenny (@Kennowitz) March 20, 2021

Unbelievable that the ref or TMO didn't look at it even when Sexton said it — John Tracey (@JhonTracey) March 20, 2021

That is terrible. A lengthy ban coming. — Marcus Edwards (@barcygnusx1) March 20, 2021

Needs cited. Appalling behaviour. If held he should use an open hand to break free. Very dangerous. — JesusWept (@JesusWept19) March 20, 2021

#IREvENG Genge should have the book thrown at him and then it should be thrown at the TV match official for ignoring it — Niall Mills (@niallmills) March 20, 2021

Genge is a thug. Reminded me of McRae Vs O'Gara. Deserves a lengthy ban #IREvENG — Seán McGinley (@Sean_McGinley) March 20, 2021

Something wrong if Genge doesn’t get cited and a ban for that. #IREvENG — raymayo (@rayfinnerty) March 20, 2021

Game done some cheering up at least! Nice bit of edge brought by the lads, and thank god England were actually refereed for once! Genge’s elbows definitely worse than Ali’s high tackle #IREvENG — Anthony McDonnell (@AntoMcDonnelll) March 20, 2021

Not all fans were unhappy with an equal amount of pushback from England fans who felt that Genge was being held down against his will, earning him the right to use force to the face.

One fan wrote ‘players constantly holding other players at the ruck deserve nothing less’ while another said ‘he’s clearly trying to get up while being illegally held’.

Players constantly holding other players at the ruck deserves nothing less. As much as World Rugby is trying to turn the game into touch rugby,its thankfully not…yet — Frank from CPT (@FrankfromCPT) March 20, 2021

Good. He’s clearly trying to get up while being illegally held. — David Paxton (@DavidDPaxton) March 20, 2021

Nothing wrong, being held down illegally away from ruck. Tries to get away and is continued to be held down. Pen to England. — Craig Barker (@mrcb6) March 20, 2021

With World Rugby’s push to remove dangerous contact with the head in all areas of the game, it is likely that Genge’s forearm incident is called into question in the review process. There should be more to come of this incident.