Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
44 - 41
FT
20 - 19
FT
57 - 5
FT
0 - 34
FT
27 - 7
FT
26 - 12
FT
47 - 24
FT
18 - 14
FT
41 - 15
FT
24 - 0
FT
32 - 26
FT
32 - 25
FT
44 - 19
FT
28 - 32
FT
26 - 24
FT
49 - 0
FT
31 - 5
FT
38 - 17
FT
LIVE
5'
LIVE
7'
Today
14:00
Today
20:10
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
14:05
Women's Internationals

Ellie Kildunne has her say with John Mitchell's future still unclear

By PA
England's New Zealand coach John Mitchell parades the trophy as England players celebrate at a Red Roses Champions Party, held at Battersea Power Station in central London on September 28, 2025, after their win in the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup against Canada the previous day. England coach insisted the Red Roses could "dominate the world for a long time" after their 33-13 win over Canada in the Women's Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham on Saturday. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

Ellie Kildunne is even being recognised by the bin man as England savour a World Cup triumph that she hopes will propel the women’s game to fresh heights.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a reflection of the Red Roses’ growing profile since being crowned global champions, Kildunne has been immortalised as a one-off Barbie doll that does not leave her side.

“I’m completely taken aback that I have my own Barbie! Wherever I go it follows me! I need to look after it because it’s like a little voodoo doll – I don’t want anything to happen to it,” she said.

As the poster girl for the home World Cup and the scorer of three breathtaking tries at the business end of the tournament, Kildunne has been at the forefront of England’s charge to the pinnacle that includes an unprecedented 33-Test winning run.

Player Line Breaks

1
Tatyana Heard
3
2
Alysha Corrigan
2
3
Asia Hogan-Rochester
2

Now among the most recognisable figures in rugby, the 26-year-old is determined to capitalise on the surge of interest in the women’s game after 5.8million viewers watched the final on TV and a record crowd of 81,885 were in attendance at Allianz Stadium.

“Even when I went down to the car to go to the shop, the bin man stopped me. I couldn’t believe it,” the Harlequins full-back said.

“He said ‘is it you?’ I said, ‘who?’ He said ‘Ellie, the rugby player!’. It is really cool. If people recognise me, it’s probably because of the hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I guess it puts a bit of pressure on that I’ve got to make sure my hair is done, which it definitely wasn’t at that point!

“It just shows where women’s rugby has gone and how much the visibility has stepped up.

“Rugby is on a platform now that it hasn’t been on before and people will recognise us because of that. We’ve just got to keep being our authentic selves.

“The sky’s our limit. We can do whatever we want with it. The next generation can do whatever they want with it. We’re going to use this momentum now to keep on growing.

“Brands have come on board and they’ve all invested into the World Cup. I just hope that it doesn’t stop at the World Cup because it’s not a PR stunt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Investment allows the girls the opportunity to get better and grow and be able to really commit themselves to the game of rugby. We want it to become very normal for young girls to play rugby.”

England’s success at taming their World Cup gremlins – in six successive finals they had prevailed just once – was overseen by John Mitchell, the respected Kiwi head coach who was recruited in 2023 to deliver the ultimate prize following so many near misses.

Mitchell’s contract ends in June, but Kildunne wants her “second father” to remain in charge.

“I want him to be my coach for the rest of my career. He came in with a fresh mind and wanted us to express ourselves, both on and off the field. No one was boxed into a corner,” she said.

“He’s like a second father to many of us because we spend more time in camp than we do with our families! But he has trust in his girls as much as we’ve got trust in him. There’s no other person who would have been able to get us to this point.”

Related

World Cup winner Lewis Moody reveals heartbreaking MND diagnosis

Former England and British and Irish Lions flanker Lewis Moody has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disorder (MND) in an emotional interview with the BBC.

Read Now


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Rugby Australia outlines Wallaroos program ahead of home World Cup

2

Harlequins in 'good spot' ahead of the return of World Cup stars

3

Louise McMillan: 'It was probably one of the toughest moments.'

4

The enormous gap between South Africa’s two rugby worlds

6
5

Sophie de Goede: ‘The momentum we’ve built is worth celebrating’

6

Five PWR players whose stock rose at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup

7

Top five Premiership Women’s Rugby transfers for 2025/26

14
8

Alex Codling: The man behind Ireland's lineouts and the infamous ‘jukebox’

1

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

The Toulouse superstar has had the audacity to take a breather from rehab to attend some social events and critics aren't happy

9
LONG READ

Twelve down to two: Scotland’s second-row depth gives Townsend autumn dilemma

Gregor Townsend is spoilt for choice at lock with a dozen or more contenders vying for Test places next month.

1
LONG READ

Have the All Blacks stumbled across the perfect midfield partnership?

The All Blacks may have inadvertently happened across the midfield partnership to take them to the 2027 World Cup

20

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/why-george-bower-said-damn-when-called-up-to-the-all-blacks/

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 10 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments