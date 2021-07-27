Edinburgh land Argentinian duo from Top 14

7:27am, 27 July 2021

Edinburgh have announced the signing of Argentinian internationals Emiliano Boffelli and Ramiro Moyano, subject to visa and medical.

Boffelli, 26, is a versatile back, capable of playing in the centres and back-three and will arrive from French giants Racing 92 at the conclusion of the Rugby Championship in October, where he will hope to add to his 31 Pumas caps. Moyano, 31, will join from the club’s preseason preparations in the coming weeks from another French powerhouse, Toulon.

On joining Edinbrugh, Boffelli said: “I’m very excited and looking forward to this new challenge. Edinburgh is a great city. I was able to visit with the Pumas many times and really enjoyed it. Also, I would like to learn more about Scottish culture and history.

“I’m very much looking forward to being involved this coming season and I hope we can achieve something great with Edinburgh. It’s clear to see the club is moving in an exciting direction. The new stadium will really bring excitement to everyone involved and it’ll be great for the Scottish fans.

“For supporters who haven’t watched me play before, I consider myself a team player. I believe because of my versatility – full-back, wing or centre – I can adapt to the different ways of playing. I think I can add something extra to the team and the backline.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to grow and learn as a person and a player and to help the club to accomplish a successful season. Making new friends and connecting with Scottish fans will be fantastic.”

Moyano said: “I’m really excited to get over to Scotland. I know the city, it’s beautiful, and I know quite a bit about the club too. I’m really happy to be part of the new challenge the club is preparing for.

“It’s awesome to be part of a club that is embarking on a new era, especially with the new stadium. The city breathes rugby and that’s incredible too and I hope a lot of people will come to watch the team play.

“As a winger or full-back, one of my main weapons is my speed, so I love the counter attacks. Another is my rugby intelligence on the field.

“I can’t wait to learn as much as possible while at the club and that will help me grow as a player and person. I really want to get to know Scottish rugby and its history and culture during my time with Edinburgh.”

Newly appointed Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair said: “Edinburgh Rugby have been in contact with both players for some time now, so it’s a real boost to have them join what is an already talented squad.

“I’m really excited to see both players perform and develop alongside our young Scottish talent. Competition for places is vital, so it’ll be great to see our younger stars improve and benefit from playing alongside guys of their international calibre.

“Both players have the capability to get supporters off their seats. Their arrivals, coupled with record season ticket sales for our new home, really adds to the excitement and anticipation for the coming season.”