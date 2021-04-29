6:48am, 29 April 2021

Edinburgh have signing versatile back Henry Immelman from French Top 14 side Montpellier. The 25-year-old learned his trade at Grey College, going on to feature in Free State XV squads before heading to France in 2016. Having helped the club to third and first-place regular season finishes in 2017 and 2018 with Vern Cotter, the ex-Scotland head coach, at the helm, he has scored a total of 13 tries in his 75 appearances.

Immelman said: “I was really excited when I heard about Edinburgh being interested in me. After five seasons in France, I was considering a new experience in another league, so it was a no brainer.

“It’s an amazing club with a lot of history and after speaking to Richard Cockerill, the vision was clear where they saw me fitting in and how I can contribute.

“The PRO14 – especially with the potential for the four new South African sides joining next season – will be a really great league to be part of and hopefully we will see Edinburgh do great things.

“I just want to get there, do my best, play rugby and experience a new home, a new competition and see what I can give back to Edinburgh.”

?? Versatile @MHR_officiel back Henry Immelman will join the club this summer! ? #WelcomeHenry to the Burgh! pic.twitter.com/CgV0egGbp1 — Edinburgh Rugby (@EdinburghRugby) April 29, 2021

Edinburgh boss Cockerill added: “We’re delighted to announce Henry has signed for us despite a number of offers from elsewhere. He is a very good player, a big physical ball carrier, with a big boot on him and will really intensify the competition for places in a number of areas in our squad next season.

“He will certainly add to our threat in the wide channels where we have already got some quality options and players coming through the system. We are putting together a really exciting group for the new season, one which we hope our supporters can see taking shape and can visualise running out before a big crowd at the new stadium.”

