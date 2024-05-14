Edinburgh boss backs 'first on the team sheet' to make Scotland debut

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt has backed centre Matt Currie to win a first full Scotland cap on their summer tour of North and South America after a breakthrough season for the club.

Currie, 23, has been a standout performer for the capital side, starting 19 of their 22 games including the last 14 going back to November, and weighing in with five tries.

As a 21-year-old he was taken on Scotland’s last summer tour in 2022 and started an ‘A’ international against Chile alongside Sione Tuipulotu before being one of a group of players to return home before the Test series against Argentina.

But with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend expected to rest some senior players for an expedition featuring Tests against Canada, United States, Chile and Uruguay in July, Currie is poised for a first senior cap after a strong campaign in which he has alternated between inside and outside centre, as well as two recent outings covering on the wing.

“Matt Currie’s definitely ready to don the Scottish jersey,” declared Everitt. “When he gets the opportunity he’s shown unbelievable maturity, playing out of position as well. Wherever he’s played, be it 12, 13 or on the wing, he’s really been good for us and very consistent in his performances.

“I think that’s due to all the hard work he puts into his game. The better prepared you are and the more individual work you do, the better you perform on a Saturday and he’s truly an example of hard work paying off.

“So it will be great to see him getting an opportunity, if he does, because he deserves it with the season he’s had.”

Currie has forged midfield partnerships with Scotland caps Mark Bennett and James Lang but such has been his rapid progress that Everitt suggested recently the younger man was “always first down on the team sheet” and a likely long-term partner for new recruit Mosese Tuipulotu next season.

Currie may be forced to continue his stint on the wing this week though in a crucial URC clash with Munster that could determine whether Edinburgh seal a place in the play-offs.

Argentine star Emiliano Boffelli is still managing a back issue that forced him to miss last Friday’s win over Zebre, having returned to action the previous week against Cardiff after a five-game absence.

“It’s a day-by-day thing to see how he reacts,” Everitt reported. “It’s not an injury we can manage, it’s frustrating for him because he’s not sure how the nerve will react in his back.

“It’s not damaging if he plays, it’s just a matter of whether he can get through the sessions through the week and onto the field on Friday.”

A bonus-point victory against the defending champions, who have won their last seven URC games including four on the road, would all but seal a top-eight spot but anything less will likely see Edinburgh needing points from a hazardous last-day trip to fellow contenders Benetton.