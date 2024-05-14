Edinburgh boss backs 'first on the team sheet' to make Scotland debut
Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt has backed centre Matt Currie to win a first full Scotland cap on their summer tour of North and South America after a breakthrough season for the club.
Currie, 23, has been a standout performer for the capital side, starting 19 of their 22 games including the last 14 going back to November, and weighing in with five tries.
As a 21-year-old he was taken on Scotland’s last summer tour in 2022 and started an ‘A’ international against Chile alongside Sione Tuipulotu before being one of a group of players to return home before the Test series against Argentina.
But with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend expected to rest some senior players for an expedition featuring Tests against Canada, United States, Chile and Uruguay in July, Currie is poised for a first senior cap after a strong campaign in which he has alternated between inside and outside centre, as well as two recent outings covering on the wing.
“Matt Currie’s definitely ready to don the Scottish jersey,” declared Everitt. “When he gets the opportunity he’s shown unbelievable maturity, playing out of position as well. Wherever he’s played, be it 12, 13 or on the wing, he’s really been good for us and very consistent in his performances.
“I think that’s due to all the hard work he puts into his game. The better prepared you are and the more individual work you do, the better you perform on a Saturday and he’s truly an example of hard work paying off.
“So it will be great to see him getting an opportunity, if he does, because he deserves it with the season he’s had.”
Currie has forged midfield partnerships with Scotland caps Mark Bennett and James Lang but such has been his rapid progress that Everitt suggested recently the younger man was “always first down on the team sheet” and a likely long-term partner for new recruit Mosese Tuipulotu next season.
Currie may be forced to continue his stint on the wing this week though in a crucial URC clash with Munster that could determine whether Edinburgh seal a place in the play-offs.
Argentine star Emiliano Boffelli is still managing a back issue that forced him to miss last Friday’s win over Zebre, having returned to action the previous week against Cardiff after a five-game absence.
“It’s a day-by-day thing to see how he reacts,” Everitt reported. “It’s not an injury we can manage, it’s frustrating for him because he’s not sure how the nerve will react in his back.
“It’s not damaging if he plays, it’s just a matter of whether he can get through the sessions through the week and onto the field on Friday.”
A bonus-point victory against the defending champions, who have won their last seven URC games including four on the road, would all but seal a top-eight spot but anything less will likely see Edinburgh needing points from a hazardous last-day trip to fellow contenders Benetton.
Comments on RugbyPass
So what were saying is if you make it through to the play offs in Europe you’re likely to suffer at the tail end of the prem. No extra cash for playing in Europe, more chance of injury, fatiguing the team…while others not through rest up. whats the point??1 Go to comments
Claims that Finau is a risky proposition are hyperbole. His tackles have been mostly perfectly timed and executed except for the Lynach one and that was a split-second out, certainly not 2 seconds. Social media criticism shows opposition fans are nervous about Finau’s impact. I see Jacobson and Blackadder as no.7s, they don’t have the power, size or dynamism to be 6 or 8 at Test level. Akira has shown he lacks the intuition and technique to play Tests. If he learnt to bend his back more and hit breakdowns and tackles low and hard, it would do wonders for his game. Finau is the standout option for 6 with Grace or Shields as his backup. I’d like to see Finau, Sotutu and Jacobson as an experimental back-row combo; lineout nous, dynamic ball carrying, hard defence, etc.39 Go to comments
I find these articles so very interesting, giving a much more in depth series of insights than one can ever gain from “desktop” research. It is very significant that it is this English man that Joe Schmidt has turned to build the basement stability and reliability from the WB forwards that was so shredded during the Jones debacle. With his long period in Ireland, with both Leinster and Ireland, Schmidt will know Geoff Parling’s qualities as a player well, and he will have gone over, with a fine tooth comb, the mans time in Australia. This, one feels, will prove to be a shrewd decision. I’m particularly interested in Parling’s comments about the lineout, especially the differences in approach between the hemispheres. He talks about the impact of weather conditions on the type of lineout tactics employed. He is the right man to have preparing for a wet and windy game at Eden Park, the “Cake Tin”, or in Christchuch, or for that matter in Capetown. I must confess to being surprised by this comment though re Will Skelton: “ Is he a lineout jumper? No. But the lineout starts on the ground – contact work, lifting, utilising that massive body at the maul.” Geoff is spot on about the work Will does on the ground. But I would contest the view that he is not a lineout jumper. I think I have commented before on this one, so won’t go further than referring to the end of the last Cup Final in Dublin, LAR using Will on maybe 3 occasions at No 2 in the lineout. And I have seen him used by LAR in Top 14, and never seen him beaten to the catch…but in reality that would only be a total of 10 times max.54 Go to comments
Daltons a great guy and can lead at any level with that humility1 Go to comments
Well if Parling is an Australian citizen then I suppose that’s OK. It’s more than can be said for The Hobbit in Absentia. I’m guessing Jordan Useless won’t be getting a call up to the Wallabies then because the Melbourne Rebels lineout coached by Parling has been a complete disaster. Parling had better prove himself or it’s out. He’ll be flattered by having one of the best lineout operators in world rugby in Rodda hopefully. If Parling can teach the Wallabies one thing it would be to also teach Australian players to make a serious effort on charge downs. Only Frost and Rodda make an effort. The rest are half hearted and lazy, bar Harry Wilson’s effort last week. There are lots of big missed opportunities.54 Go to comments
Great read thanks and glad he’s committed to Aus rugby! The comment from the no 8 saying he’s never done lineouts before doesn’t surprise me. There often isn’t the same upbringing with rugby here as there is in nz and parts of Europe. Seems like he’s doing a great job at the Rebels54 Go to comments
Scott Barrett. End of story.2 Go to comments
Du Plessis Kirifi will not be selected by the All Blacks. He is nowhere near 6’0” tall. He looks good in Super Rugby in wide open , fast pace rugby. That is not Test rugby. He would be rag dolled by South Africa, Ireland, France, and England.7 Go to comments
It’s Razor so Blackadder and Grace for starters. Although on second thoughts K Read looked in great shape on TV the other day.39 Go to comments
Great piece Nick, plenty to chew on. Loved this ‘biases’ line from Geoff, shows he is a thinker - “If you asked me for a shortlist of coaches who appealed to my biases, he would be on it.” I think Schmidt is towing a similar line to Rennie in regards to OS players, he is publicly saying he prefers local talent, but almost certainly will be fighting to have the likes of skelton in the team. Interesting to hear the backroom on the rebels and what a cockup that is, just when you think RA admin has hit rock bottom it digs deeper. Other bit that caught my eye was his skills focus on things like passing from 7s at the base of the lineout, great little details. but also scary that a SR level 8 didn’t know how to operate within a lineout - telling!54 Go to comments
Thoroughly enjoyed this thanks Nick. ‘The lineout starts on the ground…’ wish I’d thought of that line when discussing Will’s place in the Wallabies.54 Go to comments
Shannon Frizell’s second year is optional is how I heard it. Given nothing has been confirmed yet it gets more and more likely he signs to return next year. Cant wait to see Finau doing more work on Internal players.39 Go to comments
Blindside flankers should be hard hitting defenders, good lineout jumper with height, and a hard worker who hits and cleans rucks. If he can be a destructive ball carrier it’s a bonus but not a necessity. Samipeni Fineau and Cullen Grace are excellent at those core skills and my choice at blindside. Brad Shields is dismissed because he is 33 but not sure why that should be a consideration for this season. Shields too does these core roles well. Just don’t pick an 8 and shift him to 6 like the wingers on The Breakdown suggest, as if 6 and 8 are interchangeable. They are not. An 8 is first and foremost a dynamic ball carrier, not necessarily a destructive defender as a 6 should be. Devon Flanders and Akira Ioane are #8 s forced to play blindside because their teams have better options at 8 than them. Do not pick them at blindside39 Go to comments
Saints obviously didn’t get the memo, or needed an ego boost?1 Go to comments
Returning to the Chiefs would be another good change that could only put him into a better position to succeed in black7 Go to comments
Simply outrageous and demonstrably false to say Finau’s tackle on Lynagh was “2 seconds late” In reality it was probably 0.5 seconds after he passed the ball. If you carry the ball at speed to within 5m of the defensive line you can expect to get tackled. Finau could have pulled out of it and not absolutely flattened him for sure, but there was going to be contact either way. He seems like a high risk selection at the moment, but there is no one else like him in NZ at the moment. His big tackles make the highlight reels but he is also a great athlete, very fast for such a big man, spent most of his days at lock so also very strong in the line out.39 Go to comments
Yes, Finau looks like the best option. Blackadder is not big enough for an international 6 - he should join the queue at 7. Frizzell had the power and heft and line-out height to play lock, so maybe that is where the ABs should be looking, not at a 7 who’s not big enough for 6, but at a lock who might have the agility to play 6, like Scott Barrett, or… Natai Ah Kuoi, who absolutely fits that bill, but seldom gets to play 6 because the Chiefs have so many loosies.39 Go to comments
Paul Quinn was a National MP.7 Go to comments
No need to worry about losers’ mentality hysteria from Australia. Finau has all the attributes, I don't recall a high or no arms tackle from him, and his timing has been controlled very well since the round 3 Lynagh tackle. It's an easy decision for Razor, the only question is who should back him up from the bench. He can't be overworked like Squire was in his first full season.39 Go to comments
“Reds coach Les Kiss saying later: “I think every player has the right to feel safe.” Maybe Rugby is the wrong sport for people who want to feel safe..?39 Go to comments