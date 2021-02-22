3:57pm, 22 February 2021

Eddie Jones is not the right man for the job and captain Owen Farrell should be dropped is the advice that former British and Irish Lion Andy Powell is giving England ahead of their Six Nations showdown with Wales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Powell, who coaches Brecon RFC in Wales, took to Twitter to call for change at the top for England. The 39-year-old also had a few words for Jones’ continued omission of in-form back rowers Alex Dombrandt and Sam Simmonds.

A Lions tourist in 2009, Powell appears to suggest a recall for Harlequins fullback Mike Brown into the bargain.

“Looking at the players Eddie Jones is leaving out the England squad Sam Simmons, Dombrandt, Marcus Smith and Brown going forward I think Eddie Jones is the wrong man for the job! I don’t think Farell should be involved Smith should be starting at 10 and playing around him.”

Looking at the players Eddie Jones is leaving out the England squad Sam Simmons donbrandt marcus smith and brown going forward I think Eddie Jones is the wrong man for the job !! I don’t think farell should be involved smith should be starting at 10 and playing around him — Andy Powell (@andypowell8) February 22, 2021

Last week Powell had advice for Ireland selectors, tipping London Irish flyhalf Paddy Jackson as the form pick at 10 in the wake the latest injury layoff for star playmaker Jonny Sexton.

Jackson has been off Ireland’s radar since Ulster terminated his IRFU contract after he was acquitted of rape and is yet to return to Ireland in a playing capacity and remains unlikely to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at Ireland’s problem at 10 I’d be fair to say that paddy Jackson is a class act for London Irish it be good to see him back in the Ireland set up — Andy Powell (@andypowell8) February 14, 2021

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac appears to be the only one listening to the Brecon coach’s advice. Earlier this month, the former Wales No.8 has suggested that Pivac opts for a trio of Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi and Taulupe Faletau to combat Ireland’s back row.

Powell, who featured last year in a RugbyPass documentary, wrote: “Let’s hope Pivac picks players on form not on what they have done in the past!! Back row I’d go for Faletau, Lydiate and Navidi. And pick Sheedy at 10 we got nothing to lose. ”

Let’s hope pivac picks players on form not on what they haven done in the past !! Back row I’d go for faletau lydiate and navidi And pick sheedy at 10 we got nothing to lose — Andy Powell (@andypowell8) February 2, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Pivac followed his advice and it proved successful against Ireland. It however remains to be seen whether the RFU will heed Powell’s advice and sack Jones prior to the Wales match.