Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
23 - 8
FT
10 - 12
FT
68 - 10
FT
33 - 16
FT
53 - 22
FT
19 - 0
FT
50 - 21
FT
22 - 13
FT
41 - 10
FT
17 - 25
FT
39 - 14
FT
38 - 18
FT
26 - 19
FT
17 - 32
FT
Tomorrow
06:30
Tomorrow
09:10
International

Lions duo run riot as Scotland rout the USA

By PA
Scotland's wing Darcy Graham dives over the line to score a try during the Autumn Nations Series international rugby union match between Scotland and USA at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on November 1, 2025. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe continued their compelling scrap with each other at the top of Scotland’s try-scoring charts by filling their boots in a professional 13-try, 85-0 victory over the United States in their opening autumn Test at Murrayfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Scots were missing a string of A-listers, including Sione Tuipulotu, Finn Russell, Blair Kinghorn, Ben White, Zander Fagerson, Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Ritchie and Rory Darge, but they still had far too much firepower for their limp visitors as they set themselves up nicely for next weekend’s visit of New Zealand.

Van der Merwe marked his 50th cap with a double to bring his international tally to 34, but fellow Edinburgh wing Graham moved level with him as Scotland’s highest try-scorer of all time with a hat-trick.

The Scots were in control from the outset and they got their first points on the board in the fifth minute when Dylan Richardson pushed over from close range after Jack Dempsey’s pick and go from the back of a scrum.

Two minutes later, 21-year-old debutant back-rower Liam McConnell produced a brilliant run up the left and then a sensational basketball pass to set up Edinburgh team-mate Van der Merwe, who eased over the line.

Fixture
Internationals
Scotland
85 - 0
Full-time
USA
All Stats and Data

The Scots were enjoying themselves and they conjured a third try in the 10th minute when Adam Hastings looped a lovely pass out to the right for Graham, who finished clinically.

Jamie Dobie got his name on the scoresheet 10 minutes later as he chipped the ball forward for Graham and then raced up in support of the wing to receive the return pass and dive in under the posts.

Van der Merwe’s second of the night came in the 24th minute when he danced past two defenders to score on the left after being fed by Kyle Rowe.

Three minutes later, Dobie notched his second of the match after some brilliant play from Stafford McDowall, the captain for the night, to set him free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham then became the third Scotland player to score a first-half brace when he finished off a scintillating move on the right. Hastings was successful with five of his seven first-half conversions as the Scots went in with a commanding 45-0 interval lead.

Graham completed his hat-trick four minutes after the restart after an incisive one-two with Ollie Smith. Replacement stand-off Ross Thompson missed the conversion.

Rowe then got in on the act in the 57th minute after being played in by Dobie, with George Horne taking on kicking duties and converting.

After Edinburgh hooker Harri Morris came off the bench for his debut, the Scots ran in four tries in the closing 10 minutes, with McDowall, Horne, Dobie and Smith all capitalising on American fatigue to cross the whitewash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Itoje hails England 'Bomb Squad' as 'difficult decisions' lie ahead

Steve Borthwick and Maro Itoje have both hailed England's bench, with Australia head coach Joe Schmidt saying it "made a difference" in the hosts' 25-7 win at Twickenham's Allianz Stadium on Saturday. 

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT


Only one more team will progress to the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027. Watch all the Final Qualifying Tournament action on RugbyPass TV, or on your local broadcast partner! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

7
2

All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

19
3

Colossal shock in final Rugby World Cup qualifier as RWC regulars stunned

4

'I rate that': Sean Maitland's take on Scotland dropping Duhan van der Merwe

5

France 'could have scored 40 points' against South Africa in 2023

6
6

Rassie Erasmus explains 2 Bok selection calls that raised eyebrows a tad

3
7

All Blacks pair drop into All Blacks XV for England A clash

3
8

Townsend's simple reason for dropping Van der Merwe for the first time

2

Comments

1 Comment
C
Carlos 7 days ago

The sleeping giant is not sleeping anymore. He’s in a coma.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Why history tells us Japan could be a fork in the road for an Ireland team in transition

Joe Schmidt's time as Ireland coach effectively ended against Japan while Andy Farrell's tenure got lift-off. The fixture matters.

7
LONG READ

How Siya Kolisi has emerged from the shadows to become South Africa's GOAT

A national icon, the Springboks captain deserves all the plaudits coming to him after a stellar career in the spotlight

6
LONG READ

Johnnie Beattie: How Scotland can beat the All Blacks - without their most important player

As Scotland search for a first victory over New Zealand, the former back-row breaks down the strategy required for a long-awaited win.

10

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GodOfFriedChicken 11 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 12 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 18 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 23 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 28 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 29 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 40 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 50 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 54 minutes ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 57 minutes ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/schmidt-calls-on-wallabies-to-demonstrate-some-character-after-defeat/

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Scotland player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Just a bit short weren’t they. Think their best chance of a win would have been that cancelled COVID tour.

6 Go to comments
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.