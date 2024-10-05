Dragons heartbreak as Sharks snatch win in 85th minute

Dragons suffered late heartache as Sharks snatched a 33-30 win at Rodney Parade in the United Rugby Championship thanks to Fez Mbatha’s last-gasp try.

The Welsh side led 22-12 at half-time after tries from flanker Taine Basham, prop Chris Coleman and scrum-half Rhodri Williams, plus seven points from the boot of Lloyd Evans.

Sharks crossed twice through flanker Vincent Tshituka and scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse and had the task of chasing in the second half.

They did that to lead with scores by centre Jurenzo Julius and wing Ethan Hooker only for the Dragons to respond through Ben Carter.

However, replacement hooker Mbatha had the final say when he hammered over in the 85th minute.

Dragons opened the scoring with a fourth-minute Evans penalty and Sharks were reduced to 14 men when flanker James Venter was shown yellow for a high tackle on Aneurin Owen.

The Welsh side made that advantage count when Wales international Basham went over from close range in the 18th minute, Evans converting, but it was soon 10-5 after captain Tshituka responded in similar fashion.

Dragons had their second after 28 minutes when Coleman crossed from a yard after the backs had cut open Sharks and another flowing move was finished off by Williams.

However, the South Africans had the final say of the half when Springbok Hendrikse was on hand to finish off after a Julius line break, Siya Masuku converting to make it 22-12.

The gap was three points five minutes after the restart when Julius finished strongly, then 26-22 to the visitors after Hooker was found by a cross-kick on the left flank.

Back came Dragons and captain Carter went over after pressure on the line, with Sharks down to 14 after lock Jason Jenkins was shown yellow for a knock-on.

Will Reed made it 30-26 with a penalty approaching the hour but Sharks piled the pressure on in the 22 at the death to steal victory.

