11:20pm, 13 March 2021

Despite a spirited final quarter from the Highlanders, which saw Folau Fakatava touch down for a well-taken try, the visitors left their comeback far too late and succumbed 39-17 to the hometown Blues.

Playing in front of their fans for the first time this year, the Blues build a handy lead in the first half, going into the break 17-3 up, then put the game well out of reach for the visiting Highlanders early in the second half through scores to Emoni Narawa, Kurt Eklund and Akira Ioane.

The win marks the Blues’ second of the year, leaving them undefeated at this point in time. The Highlanders, on the other hand, are sitting even on one win and one loss.

Blues 39 (Otere Black, Caleb Clarke, Kurt Eklund, Akira Ioane, Emoni Narawa tries; Black 4 cons, 2 pens)

Highlanders 17 (Ash Dixon, Folau Fakatava tries; Josh Ioane 2 cons, pen)

