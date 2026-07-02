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Nations Championship

Dave Rennie explains selection of All Blacks' new loose forward trio


HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 19: Luke Jacobson and Rieko Ioane of New Zealand talk with each other during the Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and France at FMG Stadium Waikato on July 19, 2025 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
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25 Comments

Dave Rennie has revealed the loose forward trio was the selection that took the longest to finalise in his first matchday All Blacks team, settling on a surprising combination for the weekend’s France Test.

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Peter Lakai has yet to start a first-class game on the blindside flank in his young career, but the 23-year-old will get that chance in Christchurch on Saturday evening.

Luke Jacobson has just one All Blacks start to his name in the current World Cup cycle, against Fiji in 2024, but will run out at openside flanker under the roof at One New Zealand Stadium.

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And finally, captain Ardie Savea, who has worn the No.7 jersey for the past two years for both club and country, including during his two seasons at Dave Rennie’s former Kobe Steelers, will wear the No.8 jersey to begin the 2026 Test season.

In a heavily contested back-row group, it’s one of the less likely combinations, but Rennie says the positional choices have limited relevance.

“It’s just numbers on backs for me,” he told the media in Christchurch. “It sounds like some people got quite excited about the change, but all of those guys have played a little bit of No.8.

“We like Luke, Luke’s tough. He’ll have a real physical presence against the French, and we think that’s really important. Both Pete and Ardie will also give us a post-tackle presence; they’re excellent athletes who suit our type of game.

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“It was the area we probably discussed most around combinations.”

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Lakai’s efforts at No.8 this season have helped produce a Super Rugby Pacific title for the Hurricanes, having won the black No.8 jersey at the back end of the 2025 Rugby Championship.

“He’s packing down at No.6 at the scrum, that’s probably the only difference,” Rennie said of Lakai. We like Ardie at No.8; we could have played Ardie at No.7. I reckon what they’ve got is a complementary skillset, so we’re excited to see them work together.”

Jacobson has had an injury-riddled two years outside of Super Rugby. He started the 2024 Test season as a frequent bench selection, making five appearances off the pine as well as his start against Fiji before breaking his thumb in October and missing the rest of the year.

Things got worse in 2025, when he was named to start at No.8 against France in the final of the three-Test July series only to suffer a quad injury during the warm-up, with a subsequent head knock seeing him miss the entire international season. The 29-year-old later joined the All Blacks XV on their European tour and managed one appearance off the bench.

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Now finally fit again, the Chiefs captain says he’s happy to be back in black.

“Really looking forward to getting out there and having a crack,” he said. “I don’t find there’s too much difference between the loosie roles. There’s sometimes a little bit of a difference around lineout roles and scrummaging at No.8, but on the whole they’re pretty similar.

“Barnesy tries to confuse it a little bit, but we try to keep things pretty simple and just get clear over the week on what we’re really doing and what we’re trying to achieve. The actual number on the back doesn’t have so much of an impact.”

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Jacobson’s tongue-in-cheek reference to former Chiefs forwards coach Neil Barnes highlighted one of the few areas of familiarity the new coaching group has with the squad.

“I’ve worked a lot with Barnesy, so it’s been good to reconnect with him. A lot of what you guys see is exactly how it is. He’s a straight-shooter; he tells you how it is. He thinks he’s pretty funny.

“He brings a new lens to the All Blacks, but you’ve also got Mutt (Jason Ryan) there that he’s working alongside as well, who’s been there for a while now. and hes got some really good ideas, so I think they’ve been working well together.”

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Comments

25 Comments
J
JW 1 day ago

Think of it like a knock on effect concept, one thing builds to the next, and the next.


It’s why I thought the ABs might have been the last to score in the weekend as they had got that one little chink towards stopping the back and forward nature and introducing a knock on effect.


I the Canes case it helped that every bounce of the ball went their way introducing a big cumulative knock on effect at the begging.

G
GM 5 days ago

Jacobson would be the perfect 6, if he was 10 kilos heavier and 5 kms taller - hold on, isn’t Simon Parker exactly that man? Mexted will be having conniptions about the 3rd option in the lineout - or lack of - but the ABs do have 2 x 2.04 locks. Maybe they could just park Lord at the back on the French throw-ins and force them to go short?

P
PickOllieMathisOrKeepLosing,Rob. 5 days ago

I was surprised to see how rapid Lakai actually is; dudes got some serious speed.

Jacobson I'm very keen to see have a big game. The only thing I dont like about him is that he always seems to get a moronic penalty.

And I wonder if Ardie at 8 has something to do with the ‘spine’. 2-8-9-15 and how those.positions need experience and leadership,.apparently.

J
JW 5 days ago

Yeah he turned into a turtle in the final as well, not just Dmac.


Hopefully he has a license to play 50 good minutes.

J
James P 5 days ago

In the loosies combo the ABs get physicality, speed to the breakdown and around the park. Can you imagine, after Jacobsen has smashed everything on the park and is subbed by Satiti? Ardie to 7, Lakai to 8 and Satiti at 6, for the last 20. If I were the French, I’d be worried 😆


Ardie at 8 is interesting, but off the mark, ball in hand from the base of the scrum, getting the team over the gain line,,, there's few as quick. And he’ll snag a few lineouts along the way, he always does.


I’m looking forward to seeing the brutality and optimism Rens quotes that the ABs need to have to win.

J
JW 5 days ago

Sititi, James, calm down with the Sa good’s!


I assuming LJ will be dumping himself for Sititi to come on too, will be interesting to see if he can bring a higher tempo not having to go 80.

S
SC 5 days ago

Excellent decision to start Savea at 8. He is a much better 8 than openside. They simply are not the same positions and duties. I will concede that 6 and 8 can be interchangeable in open play but certainly one of the two of them HAS to be a legitimate quality lineout forward.


I do not see a quality lineout forward in this back row and France has a tall back row. The lineouts is going to struggle.


Anton Segner would have provided a very good lineout forward and has a higher workrate than Jacobson.

T
The Flying Dutchman 6 days ago

Love it. I did my job as a selector - but where I selected people doesn’t matter!


In all seriousness - he’s straight into trying combinations. That’s smart. Only gets two tests to do that. Then it’s on. So we have to see this as one part of three.


Very excited to see what this group does!

T
TokoRFC 6 days ago

Interesting call. I’d like to hear from all of those saying we didn’t need Papalii anymore.


Although I do think Lakai has been the 6 under our noses all along I would have much preferred Papalii to Jacobson.

N
Nickers 6 days ago

His comment about “numbers on backs” says a lot I think.


He is not going to copy the folly of previous coaches who waste half their tenure trying to find the the next Jerome Kaino. I thought we would see the loose trio that everyone was expecting with Segner on the bench.


Jacobson was a head scratcher for me in the squad and even more so to start at 7. Stats shared on the ARP pod showed he actually had one of the lowest work rates of all NZ loosies.


He is obviously picked for a reason other than work rate, I guess we will find out if it makes sense or not in a couple of days.

j
johnz 6 days ago

Really interested to see how Lakai goes at 6, he’s the most interesting pick. Sititi got a lot of ball out wide when he played 6, so perhaps Lakai will too.


Jacobson is an odd pick - as much as I like the narrative coming out of this camp - I can’t help but feel there’s a little too much bias towards a couple of players a couple of the coaches have coached before.


Still - I see Segner having more upside to both Jacobson and Papalii.

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T
Tom 6 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

He doesn't believe in what he is half-doing. Couldn't have put it better myself.

He might as well go back to the future. It’ll be an admission that we can't win a world cup but right now we can't win a rugby match! Let's stick Freddie Steward on the wing again lol.



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P
PMcD 12 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

For all the doom and gloom, they should have their full Forwards pack available by Autumn, so I am hoping they find their midfield balance this summer and the two may come together and do something interesting by RWC 2027 . . . . . But that’s mustering all the optimism I can generate at the moment. 🤣

43 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 12 minutes ago
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343 Go to comments
P
PMcD 16 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I could probably think of about 1 to 1.5m reasons NB. 🤣🤣

I also think knowing the playing squad he has available and a crack at being the first person to potentially hold the Womens & Mens RWC titles at the same time, might be the sort of challenge someone like John Mitchell may just enjoy and thrive on.



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43 Go to comments
P
PMcD 20 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

How old was KLA when the Boks capped him? If you are good enough, you are old enough . . . . and Caluori brings a unique skill to that team we are sadly missing without Freeman & Daly being available on the wing.

43 Go to comments
S
SB 23 minutes ago
Lenni Nouchi : « Si je commence déjà à calculer pour la Coupe du monde, je vais juste jouer pour ma gueule »



But when you play for the French national team, I think there's always an obligation to win.

Exactly, this is something different in 2026.



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S
SB 25 minutes ago
Jalibert de plus en plus incertain contre l'Australie

Finally, Tatafu!

1 Go to comments
S
SB 26 minutes ago
Moses Alo-Émile : « Je me sens plus Français qu’Australien »

Very good in the scrum, which will be important in this game.

1 Go to comments
S
SB 27 minutes ago
Comment le Top 14 a changé la vie de ces natifs d'Australie

He did well on his debut.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 27 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The clearest indication we had of what Eng can do was the France game at the end of the 6N, but the closet I could find to the gameplan v SA was the Italy match before that! If they weren’t kicking contestables they were kicking for the corner.

43 Go to comments
S
SB 28 minutes ago
Meafou, Alo-Emile et Staniforth, ces Bleus venus d’Australie

Will be a special game for all 3.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 30 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I don’t mind SB going back to the future in 2023 if he feels that is his true coaching DNA Tom.

The problem is that he doesn’t really believe in what he is half-doing:



...

43 Go to comments
N
NB 33 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

There are precious few signs of it working, and Fin Smith pretty much said so after the game…

43 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The women’s game is England is very progressive P. Why would Mitch go back to the men?😁

43 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

An old ploy but a good one Tom😉

43 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Good point why wouldn’t you pick Caluori if you want to get the ball back from kicks P? Get him in, fast-track him and pick him to start.

Do you think Rassie would warehouse him and say, ‘let’s see if he’s ready in a few years time?’ Aboslutely not.



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43 Go to comments
P
PMcD 38 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Game strategy, tactics and selection - all 3 come back to the (Head) coaches but I would also question Richard Wigglesworth appointment on defence - that was the most decision of the lot.

A recently retired scrum half (made about 5 career tackles), who never coached defence before being appointed defence coach and it all goes South. Who’d have ever thought that could go wrong?? 🤣🤣



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43 Go to comments
N
NB 39 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Yes they had and that was one reason England enjoyed such a successful November 2025. Now we seem to have a situation wher SB feels he has to incorporate something of the Saints way, and the way the Prem as a whole is evolving with all-out attack the name of the game, but he doesn’t really believe in it.

So we get a lot of contestable kicking with Eng coming a clear second to Scotland, France and now SA, and a backline which is half-selected to run and half to kick. As usual half measures lead to disaster.



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43 Go to comments
P
POHM 42 minutes ago
The Wallabies’ five crucial ‘what-if’ moments from the heartbreaking Ireland loss in Sydney

your conspiracy theory re kiwis is pathetic, stop trying to blame others for Australian players errors, grow up mate your just embarrassing.

33 Go to comments
P
PMcD 42 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

They have a very qualified coach called “John Mitchell”, who is on contract with the RFU, is already contracted to them having just won the Women’s World Cup and beat two teams with the win rate that other coaches and countries can only dream of.

If they gave him the job, I think you would see a similar Rennie effect with ENG but he certainly wouldn’t keep Richard Wigglesworth on defence and they would play very different tactics from what they are doing today.



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43 Go to comments
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