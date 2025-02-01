Damian Penaud returns to France squad ahead of England clash

France wing Damian Penaud has been included in their 42-man squad that will prepare to take on England in round two of the Guinness Six Nations after missing the 43-0 win over Wales on Friday.

The Bordeaux-Begles wing, who has been in sensational scoring form this season, was forced to withdraw from the opening match of the Championship with a muscle injury, but is poised to return at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium, where he scored two tries in a 10-53 win two years ago.

Another player to score a brace in 2023, lock Thibaud Flament, remains out.

Romain Ntamack has been included in Fabien Galthie’s squad despite receiving a red card against Wales at the Stade de France, with a potential ban looming.

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 7 Tries 0 4 Conversions 0 0 Drop Goals 0 143 Carries 158 8 Line Breaks 5 15 Turnovers Lost 14 4 Turnovers Won 4

France squad

Forwards

Esteban Abadie (RC Toulon)

Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle)

Uini Atonio (La Rochelle)

Hugo Auradou (Pau)

Cyril Baille (Toulouse)

Giorgi Beria (USA Perpignan)

Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle)

Joshua Brennan (Toulouse)

Georges-Henri Colombe (La Rochelle)

Dylan Cretin (Lyon)

François Cros (Toulouse)

Marko Gazzotti (Union Bordeaux Bègles)

Jean-Baptiste Gros (RC Toulon)

Mickaël Guillard (Lyon)

Matthias Halagahu (RC Toulon)

Oscar Jegou (La Rochelle)

Maxime Lamothe (Union Bordeaux Bègles)

Julien Marchand (Toulouse)

Temo Matiu (Union Bordeaux Bègles)

Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse)

Emmanuel Meafou (Toulouse)

Lenni Nouchi (Montpellier HR)

Alexandre Roumat (Toulouse)

Rabah Slimani (Leinster Rugby)

Tevita Tatafu (Bayonne)

Backs

Théo Attissogbe (Pau)

Pierre-Louis Barassi (Toulouse)

Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Union Bordeaux Bègles)

Nicolas Depoortere (Union Bordeaux Bègles)

Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)

Antoine Frisch (RC Toulon)

Émilien Gailleton (Pau)

Matthieu Jalibert (Union Bordeaux Bègles)

Louis Le Brun (Castres Olympique)

Nolann Le Garrec (Racing 92)

Maxime Lucu (Union Bordeaux Bègles)

Yoram Moefana (Union Bordeaux Bègles)

Romain Ntamack (Toulouse)

Damian Penaud (Union Bordeaux Bègles)

Thomas Ramos (Toulouse)

Cheikh Tiberghien (Bayonne)

Gabin Villière (RC Toulon)