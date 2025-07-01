Crusaders re-sign loose forward Ethan Blackadder
Crusaders loose forward Ethan Blackadder has re-signed with NZR and the Crusaders for one more season in 2026.
The deal announcement comes after Blackadder was overlooked for the All Blacks 35-man squad to face France in July.
A star of the Super Rugby Pacific final win against the Chiefs, the 30-year-old will go again as the Crusaders aim to defend their title next season.
“I’m sticking round for one more and I’m absolutely rapt. There’s no other team I’d rather be playing for; I just love the Crusaders,” Blackadder said.
“We’ve got a real brotherhood here and we’re all very close friends, I’m stoked.”
Originally thought to be a shock omission, head coach Scott Robertson shed some light on the non-selection on Jason Pine’s Newstalk ZB radio show over the weekend.
Roberston said Blackadder was “unavailable medically” after loose forward and last year’s Breakthrough Player of the Year Wallace Sititi was ruled out of the series.
Blackadder might not have fallen down the pecking order as the squad selections suggest.
Chiefs loosie Luke Jacobson was named in the squad with Crusaders No.8 Christian Lio-Willie named as cover, fuelling speculation that Blackadder was not wanted.
Blues loose forward Dalton Papali’i was called in as injury cover to join following Sititi’s withdrawal.
“We know Ethan and how much output he puts into the game and he ticks the character box, no doubt about that. He’s a hell of a man. So there’s some tough calls there,” Robertson said.
News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!
I wonder why he didn’t sign thru to 2027. What game is he playing?
Smart decision on Blackadder’s part. He will clearly know whether he is in the All Blacks RWC plans by end of 2025 season and, if he is not, he can leave after one more season with Crusaders for a big money contract in Japan.
Ethan Blackadder will play in at least 1 test against France.
Great news for the Crusaders that Ethan Blackadder ha re-signed for another year for the Crusaders.As the article rightly states , Ethan Blackadder was one of the stars of the Crusaders Super Final victory.
He might have had a chance if he hadnt been injured so often. Too risky.
Luke Jacobson is just as injury prone and played less than Blackadder in 2025.