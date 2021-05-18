8:59pm, 18 May 2021

Crusaders forwards coach Jason Ryan has committed to the club for at least the next three seasons, announcing on Wednesday that he has signed a long-term deal with New Zealand Rugby through to the end of the 2024 season.

“I am genuinely very excited about extending my time with New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders,” Ryan said.

“I feel privileged to work alongside such a dedicated group of players, coaches and management, in an organisation that is so driven to be better every day.

“I’m especially looking forward to working with the new crop of Crusaders that are coming through. I’m also truly grateful to have the support of my family, who allow me to continue to do something I love, every single day.”

2021 is Ryan’s fifth season as forwards coach of the Crusaders, and during that time he has helped the side to five consecutive Super Rugby titles.

In 2020, he signed on with the Fiji national team as an assistant coach through to the next Rugby World Cup, under head coach Vern Cotter.

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said: “This is a really exciting announcement for our club. I know Crusaders fans will have watched on with immense pride as our forwards group have gone about their work over the past five seasons under Jase’s leadership.

“He prides himself on setting high standards, and getting the best out of the athletes he coaches. Importantly, he also really cares about this group and that has endeared him to our whole organisation.”

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson added: “Jase is a world class coach, who works tirelessly for this team, so it’s great to see him confirm his coaching future with a club that means a lot to him.

“He builds amazing relationships with players and is genuinely committed to setting our young forwards up to succeed. I know both the current group, and the next generation coming through, are excited that he’ll continue to share his knowledge and expertise.”

Prior to joining the Crusaders coaching ranks, Ryan worked with the forwards in the Canterbury provincial team for five years, winning three Premiership titles.

He also worked with the Black Ferns in 2014, and the New Zealand U20 team for three seasons, including their successful 2015 Junior World Championship campaign in Italy.

Chris Lendrum, NZR general manager of professional rugby and performance said: “Jason’s coaching record speaks for itself. Five consecutive Super Rugby titles as a forwards coach is impressive and his coaching success stretches back a decade when you add five more years with his province Canterbury.

“Jase is a quality person who is loved and respected by the players he coaches and the management teams he has worked with.

“His decision to recommit to the Crusaders and NZ Rugby is fantastic news and we look forward to his continued and valued contribution to the development of our players both on and off the field.”

– Crusaders Rugby

